Read full article on original website
Related
Platte County poll worker’s elephant earrings stir controversy on Election Day
A Missouri poll worker wore her elephant earrings to work at a Platte County polling site and a local lawmaker called her out.
KMBC.com
Clay and Platte counties see big voter turnout on Election Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voter turnout on the Missouri side of the metro area has been steady as several races and issues are at stake. Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty serves as the polling place for six area precincts. Poll workers said voters started lining up before they opened the doors at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
At least 6 Jackson County legislators will be replaced on Election Day
Jackson County will have at least six new faces on the county legislature, influencing everything from public health to future stadium deals.
northeastnews.net
Northeast Kansas City Election Results
This page will be updated as election results are updated by City, County and State election offices. The polls closed at 7 p.m. Following are the unofficial election results. The election results will not be come official until they are certified by the various election boards. Update: As of 8:30...
Frank White wins reelection, but Jackson County Legislature will look much different
Jackson County, Kansas City voters reelect Frank White as county executive, but there will be six new representatives on the Legislature.
McCandless cruises to victory in Independence City Council race
Dr. Bridget McCandless defeated former city council member Mike Huff on Tuesday in the Independence City Council to fill the vacancy left by Karen DeLuccie’s death in April.
Power outage briefly affects Kansas City polling place
A brief power outage was reported at the First Baptist Church, a Kansas City polling site. Other election officials have reported minor issues.
Kansas City mayor files motion after Missouri passes Amendment 4
One day after Amendment 4 passed in Missouri, forcing Kansas City to boost funding to its police department, the mayor is seeking a swift resolution.
New Missouri River entertainment district includes areas for marijuana consumption
It's called the Smokey River Entertainment District and the plan is for it to be built in the small village of River Bend, Missouri along the Missouri River, north of Independence.
Kansas City-area locksmiths with mysterious owners charging absurd rates
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Robert Flaws was told the cost of unlocking his car would be about $72. So then why was his bill $871, more than 10 times the amount he was quoted? When the locksmith wouldn’t give him an answer, Flaws called FOX4 Problem Solvers for help. He was one of several people who […]
KMBC.com
KCMO voters make their largest investment ever in affordable housing
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri voters made the largest investment in affordable housing ever on Tuesday night. Voters successfully passed Question 2, which called for $50 million in bonds toward the Housing Trust Fund, creating affordable housing in neighborhoods of need. It’s an issue the city has...
Missouri passes Amendment 4, mandating increase to KCPD’s budget
The minimum percentage of the city’s general revenue Kansas City, Missouri, must allocate to its police force will increase after voters statewide passed Amendment 4.
KCTV 5
Jackson County leaders consider redirecting $1 million for women traveling for abortions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Legislature will meet Monday for the first time since the county executive unveiled a proposal to redirect $1 million for women who want to travel out-of-state for abortion procedures. County Executive Frank White’s proposal would create the Jackson County Reproductive Equity Fund,...
flatlandkc.org
Prospects ‘Bleak’ for Converting Old Buck O’Neil Bridge to Park
The prospect of converting the old Buck O’Neil Bridge to a linear park is “bleak,” according to a feasibility study that determined the proposal would cost $100 million, double the original estimate. The report also found that even if funding can be identified, significant parts of the...
kcur.org
The race for Jackson County Executive
Frank White has been Jackson County Executive since 2016. This year, he's being challenged by Republican Theresa Galvin, the 6th District Legislator who was elected in 2014. One of the biggest issues in the race has been White's handling of the 2019 property value assessments. Many citizens, including Galvin, criticized his administration’s lack of action to correct assessment errors.
bluevalleypost.com
Best of Johnson County 2022 winners: Senior living
Today we wrap up announcing the winners in the inaugural Best of Johnson County! Thank you, Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post readers, for submitting nearly 90,000 votes to select our winners in 80 categories!. Active Living Retirement Community. Winner: Tallgrass Creek. Food, friends, fun, and more. You’ll experience...
KCTV 5
3 grocers with stores in KC metro say they’ll be open for half of Thanksgiving Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three grocers with locations in the Kansas City metro say their stores will be open for half of Thanksgiving Day. A press release says that all Price Chopper, Hen House Market, and Sun Fresh grocery stores will be open on Nov. 24 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
KCK Catholic school closes after spike in sick staff, students
Kansas City, Kansas' Christ the King Catholic School will be closed through Friday to allow crews to clean after spike in flu and RSV cases.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri cannabis company grows into flower, buying massive Kansas City grow facility
A Springfield-based cannabis company is acquiring a massive growing and manufacturing facility in Kansas City, positioning Show-Me Organics as a vertical player in the budding Missouri marijuana market. The deal to purchase the local 80,000-square-foot cannabis operation from Holistic Industries — one of the nation’s largest, private multi-state operators in...
Worlds of Fun in Kansas City closes for season; no WinterFest again
Instead of one last weekend, Worlds of Fun has closed for the season, citing cold weather. The Kansas City amusement park won't host WinterFest.
Comments / 0