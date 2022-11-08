ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MO

KMBC.com

Clay and Platte counties see big voter turnout on Election Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voter turnout on the Missouri side of the metro area has been steady as several races and issues are at stake. Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty serves as the polling place for six area precincts. Poll workers said voters started lining up before they opened the doors at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
northeastnews.net

Northeast Kansas City Election Results

This page will be updated as election results are updated by City, County and State election offices. The polls closed at 7 p.m. Following are the unofficial election results. The election results will not be come official until they are certified by the various election boards. Update: As of 8:30...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCMO voters make their largest investment ever in affordable housing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri voters made the largest investment in affordable housing ever on Tuesday night. Voters successfully passed Question 2, which called for $50 million in bonds toward the Housing Trust Fund, creating affordable housing in neighborhoods of need. It’s an issue the city has...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

The race for Jackson County Executive

Frank White has been Jackson County Executive since 2016. This year, he's being challenged by Republican Theresa Galvin, the 6th District Legislator who was elected in 2014. One of the biggest issues in the race has been White's handling of the 2019 property value assessments. Many citizens, including Galvin, criticized his administration’s lack of action to correct assessment errors.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Best of Johnson County 2022 winners: Senior living

Today we wrap up announcing the winners in the inaugural Best of Johnson County! Thank you, Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post readers, for submitting nearly 90,000 votes to select our winners in 80 categories!. Active Living Retirement Community. Winner: Tallgrass Creek. Food, friends, fun, and more. You’ll experience...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri cannabis company grows into flower, buying massive Kansas City grow facility

A Springfield-based cannabis company is acquiring a massive growing and manufacturing facility in Kansas City, positioning Show-Me Organics as a vertical player in the budding Missouri marijuana market. The deal to purchase the local 80,000-square-foot cannabis operation from Holistic Industries — one of the nation’s largest, private multi-state operators in...
KANSAS CITY, MO

