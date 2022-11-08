ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Celebratory Chick Fight Broke Out at the Astros Parade in Houston, Texas

The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
Sports world reacts to Ted Cruz attending Astros’ World Series parade

The Houston Astros are in celebration mode. The team won the World Series for the second time in franchise history on Saturday, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. It was a big win for many, including World Series MVP Jeremy Peña as well as notable bettor Mattress Mack. Let’s not forget the great Dusty Baker, who became the third black manager to win a World Series.
Astros Player Has Hilarious Comment On Jeremy Pena’s Popularity

The Houston Astros got a chance to celebrate their World Series title on Monday as fans poured into the streets of downtown Houston to salute their team at the championship parade. At the center of the Astros’ run was shortstop Jeremy Pena. Pena was given the shortstop job after...
Crane: Astros 'working on' keeping Verlander

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane is hopeful ace right-hander Justin Verlander will remain with the franchise next season. Verlander must decide by Thursday whether he intends to opt out of his $25-million salary for 2023. "Justin really had a great year," Crane said Wednesday, according to Brian T. Smith of...

