To 3 or not to 3 is still the big question, but IU just bullies inside vs. Morehead State.

By Wilson Moore, Indianapolis Star
BLOOMINGTON — IU bullied Morehead State. Two dribbles, a subtle shoulder shake and a pivot was all it took for Trayce Jackson-Davis, 6-9, to consistently get from the post to the rim. Race Thompson, 6-8, ran the floor for easy baskets in transition. In his collegiate debut, Malik Reneau, 6-9, scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds, punctuating an and-one with a roar to no one in particular during a 20-3 run in the first half.

The Hoosiers were too big, too long and too skilled for the Eagles to have any chance at stopping them. Jackson-Davis, Thompson and Reneau combined for 39 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots in the expected blowout nonconference win, 88-53 the final tally.

The result of the ease at which Indiana scored near the rim was 52 of its 88 points coming in the paint. IU only took 11 3-pointers, making four of them. It was a drop-off from even the exhibition season, in which the Hoosiers attempted 41 from behind the arc, but was well in line for a team that has been hesitant to let it fly from deep dating back to last season.

3 reasons IU beat Morehead State:Trayce Jackson-Davis, bigs too much

Osterman:IU has a 'real nice ball club.' It's up to Mike Woodson to make it great.

Through two exhibitions and one regular-season game, it hasn’t mattered. The Hoosiers have had enough size and strength on their opponents to get enough production under the basket that they haven’t had to shoot many 3s. They’ll find out the sustainability of that method when they play better competition later in the season.

“Make no mistake about it, our strength — and this is no knock against them — we were a bigger team,” coach Mike Woodson said. “Our strength is playing inside out. I mean, it's no secret. I'm not trying to hide that, and they doubled some and we were able to get the ball out to some of our guys to make shots.”

Sharpshooting forward Miller Kopp made half of the Hoosiers’ 3-pointers, hitting both in transition during a two-minute stretch in the second half. Tamar Bates and Thompson had the other two. CJ Gunn, Jordan Geronimo and Reneau all attempted one.

Kopp, career 36% from beyond the arc entering his fifth college season, is the likely linchpin in how much production IU gets from the outside. He’s the most established shooter on the team and can stretch a defense, taking pressure off Thompson and Jackson-Davis and preventing teams from completely collapsing inside when either gets the ball.

Xavier Johnson has shot 35% from 3-point range in his career, albeit on fewer attempts than Kopp. Woodson, for his part, has more confidence in the Hoosiers’ collective perimeter abilities than they’ve shown in three games.

"When you got good looks, I expect you to make them,” he said. “I mean, (Kopp) made two big ones to kind of expand our lead, but I think all the guys that are shooting the 3-ball on our team can make it. That's just how I feel after watching them the last four and a half, five months.”

Monday was the first of 33 regular-season games for IU, and if all goes as planned, there will be more than a couple tournament games as well. One game against Morehead State is far from a hard indicator of how the season will go. Woodson believes in his team’s ability to take and make 3-pointers, and that faith could be rewarded in public at some point. Thompson and Jackson-Davis are both game-changers down low and the main reason Indiana can afford so little production from deep, at least for now.

When opponents get tougher, like later this month when North Carolina comes to town, the Hoosiers will have two choices: play a more balanced game, or discover what happens if they don't.

