Binghamton, NY

Binghamton gets out to strong start, wins big on opening night

By Brian Rudman
 2 days ago

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Men’s Basketball team won big on opening night, defeating Cazenovia 87-56.

The Bearcats were dominant from start to finish, leading to a strong opening night win.

Watch the highlights above!

WNBF News Radio 1290

Best in the U.S. – Binghamton Restaurant Wins National Award

Out of all of the restaurants in the United States, one restaurant in Binghamton has been selected as having one of the very best plant-based holiday roast in the country!. When Sara Liu, Binghamton University Class of 2006 and her husband Lei Liu, Binghamton University class of 2004 founded Binghamton’s very first all vegan restaurant less than ten years ago, they probably never imagined that one of their dishes would receive national attention, but it has!
BINGHAMTON, NY
WKTV

Main Street in Oneonta closed Tuesday night

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Main Street in Oneonta will be closed Tuesday, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, due to a hydrant replacement. When water is turned back on, residents in the area may experience a change in water color or pressure. This is a common but not permanent problem and should not worry anyone. The city suggests you simply run your faucet for a few minutes until the water looks normal.
ONEONTA, NY
localsyr.com

Laura Lewis wins Ithaca Mayor race

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Laura Lewis wins the 2022 Ithaca Mayor race. In Tompkins County, Democrat Laura Lewis, Republican Zachary Winn, and Progressive Katie Sims all fought for the position with Lewis coming out on top. After former Mayor Svante Myrick stepped down, he appointed acting Mayor Laura Lewis...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca developer hopes his Dryden project sprouts

DRYDEN, N.Y.—Local developer G. Lincoln “Linc” Morse is a busy man. He purchased 1920 Slaterville Road and renovated it into the new home of manufacturer Incodema, and has plans approved for turning the former Incodema at 407 Cliff Street into a mixed-use complex focused on leisure and hospitality uses. Now, he’s adding a third plan to his roster of projects.
DRYDEN, NY
