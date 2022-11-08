Binghamton gets out to strong start, wins big on opening night
VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Men’s Basketball team won big on opening night, defeating Cazenovia 87-56.
The Bearcats were dominant from start to finish, leading to a strong opening night win.
Watch the highlights above!
