Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
Zacks.com
5 Broker-Favorite Stocks to Bank on as Market Unrest Continues
The US markets are hounded by volatility in the current year. The September reading on inflation was anything but encouraging. On a year-over-year basis, the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 8.2% compared with 8.3% in August. Again, year over year, the core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) increased 6.6% in September compared with the August reading of 6.5%.
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
NASDAQ
AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report
The odds were stacked against Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) leading up to its third-quarter 2022 earnings report. The slump in personal computer (PC) sales was all set to wreck this fast-growing chipmaker's momentum. But it looks as if the company did well enough to earn investors' vote of confidence.
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) -...
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
1 Stock to Buy This Week Following Its Recent Earnings Beat
Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales and raised its full-year guidance. Analysts see immense growth potential in the company's HIV and oncology franchises, which should...
Zacks.com
Invest Like Warren Buffett With These 3 Stocks
OXY - Free Report) , McKesson Corp. (. Below is a chart illustrating the year-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. For those interested in investing like the Oracle of Omaha, let’s take a deeper dive into each one. Citigroup. Citigroup,...
Zacks.com
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
HYFM - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.33 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.44. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
Zacks.com
Will Weatherford (WFRD) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
WFRD - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this oilfield service company...
Zacks.com
Lazard (LAZ) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
LAZ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 29.63%. A...
Zacks.com
Atmos Energy (ATO) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ATO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.33%. A...
Zacks.com
Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Q3 Earnings Meet, Sales Lag Estimates
KDP - Free Report) has reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales missed the same. Both metrics improved year over year. Despite the challenging environment, results have gained from the solid performance in its cold beverages, driven by strong...
Zacks.com
American Vanguard (AVD) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
AVD - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.52%. A...
Zacks.com
Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
IMRX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.49 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.48. This compares to loss of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Ralph Lauren (RL) Stock Rises on Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat
RL - Free Report) jumped more than 4% before the trading session on Nov 10, following the impressive second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results have gained from brand strength, solid demand, and expansion across all channels and regions. The company also announced the next phase of its Next Great Chapter: Accelerate plan.
Zacks.com
Tapestry (TPR) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
TPR - Free Report) came up with first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top line marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the bottom line beat the same. This house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands witnessed net sales growth but a decline in earnings per share. The parent of Coach and Kate Spade brands trimmed the fiscal year guidance due to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar and pandemic-induced restrictions in China.
Zacks.com
3 Reasons to Hold DexCom (DXCM) Stock in Your Portfolio
DXCM - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by its strong product portfolio. A robust third-quarter 2022 performance, along with a series of favorable coverage decisions, is expected to contribute further. However, stiff competition and reimbursement risks persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank...
Comments / 0