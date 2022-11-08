Read full article on original website
Douglas County voter turnout above average but lower than expected
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — This election cycle, the predicted record-breaking voter turnout in Douglas County didn't come to fruition. There were reports of some lines Tuesday morning, but very few hiccups in Douglas County voting. There was one report of about two dozen people not getting the second page...
Douglas County sheriff election results still too close to call
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The race for Douglas County sheriff is still too close to call. Republican Aaron Hanson and Democrat Greg Gonzalez are neck and neck right now, with the candidates trading leads Tuesday night. They now have their sights set on Friday. That's when Douglas County election...
Hopkins elected as Dodge County Attorney
Pam Hopkins will be the next Dodge County Attorney. Hopkins, a Republican, defeated Democrat Richard Register and Libertarian Justin Bignell in Tuesday’s general election. According to unofficial results, Hopkins had 5,487 votes, followed by Register (2,497) and Bignell (1, 174). Hopkins told Walnut Media that voters were receptive to...
Election Results: Tight race for Lancaster County Attorney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the most contentious races in Lancaster County is the race for for the office of county attorney. Republican Pat Condon is the incumbent running for a second term against Democrat Adam Morfeld. Condon took the lead by a narrow margin at 11:15 p.m. after...
Midterm election results: Douglas County races
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — In other Douglas County races on Tuesday, the race for Douglas County Clerk of the District Court remained close on Wednesday morning. Democrat Crystal Rhoades finished the night with an 820 vote lead over Republican Thomas Flynn. For County Engineer, Republican Todd Pfitzer won the...
Election 2022: Republican Nunn beats incumbent House Democrat Axne in Iowa’s 3rd District
There's a growing trend on ballots across the country. More women are running for office. It is the day after the midterms and things have calmed down a bit at the Douglas County Election Commissioner’s Office. Election 2022: Nebraska voters raising the minimum wage. Updated: 9 hours ago. The...
ELECTION 2022: Nebraska and Iowa election results
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — KPTM is keeping up to date with the latest numbers from the polls.
Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike
Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
Access to safe and legal abortions in Nebraska could be decided by voters
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Members of Save IVF Nebraska have revealed a ballot initiative aimed at keeping abortions safe and legal in our state is in the works. They say Nebraskans can’t leave it up to the legislature to protect a woman’s right to choose, given early midterm results.
Condon appears to eke out victory in race for county attorney
Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon appeared to eke out a victory over state Sen. Adam Morfeld Tuesday in a hotly contested race for the county's top prosecutor. Condon ended the night with 2,000 more votes than Morfeld, though the county election commissioner still had to count about 3,500 early vote ballots, 2,000 resolution ballots and 1,850 provisional ballots. They will be counted in the next week to 10 days.
Republicans' goal of filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature still in some doubt
With thousands of votes left to be counted this week in Lancaster and Douglas counties, it remains unclear if Republicans can reach the supermajority of 33 lawmakers capable of evading any filibusters launched by opponents. Two key races remained in the too-close-to-call category as of Wednesday, and Republicans could emerge...
2022 Nebraska midterm election results: Governor's race, congressional seats and more
OMAHA, Neb. — GOVERNOR | 1st CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | 2nd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | 3rd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | STATE, LEGISLATURE | DOUGLAS COUNTY | OMAHA CHARTER AMENDMENTS | SARPY COUNTY | LANCASTER COUNTY | DODGE COUNTY | CASS COUNTY | WASHINGTON COUNTY |. Tuesday was midterm election day and ballots...
Midterm election results: Omaha city charter amendments
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 has the latest midterm election results for the city's charter amendments from Nov. 8. Five amendments were on the ballot, including the process for filling a vacancy on the city council, mayoral replacement provisions and more. See full results below.
Election 2022: Bennington school bond rejected
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One Omaha-metro school district is trying to figure out how to move forward after voters overwhelmingly rejected building a new high school on Tuesday. The vote even created a shake-up on the school board. Bennington Public Schools had never lost a bond vote — until last...
Don Bacon says he's ready to reach across the aisle again, while Democrats look ahead to 2024
LINCOLN, Neb. — The state GOP is celebrating a red wave that engulfed Nebraska, if not the nation. "I want to thank the voters, thank you for putting your confidence in me," said Don Bacon, who was re-elected for his fourth term in the House of Representatives. Congressman Bacon...
Wagner reelected Lancaster County sheriff; other races too close to call
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Enough results are in to declare the winners of some positions across Lancaster County; others may take days to decide. The race for Lancaster County attorney is too close to call after a heated campaign season. Incumbent Pat Condon is currently leading Adam Morfeld by about 2,000 votes.
Nebraska election officials say poll watcher numbers are normal amid rising national concerns
LINCOLN — While several states are bracing for potential conflicts with hostile poll watchers on Election Day, election officials in Nebraska don’t share the same concerns. Election commissioners from Nebraska’s two most populous counties — Douglas and Lancaster — both said the number of volunteer poll watchers that...
Youngest city council member ready for next step in Nebraska Legislature
Middle school social worker, mental health therapist and Lincoln City Council member James Michael Bowers is running for a spot on the Nebraska Legislature in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Bowers said his time working as a social worker and seeing the flaws in the child welfare system is what...
Meet the Candidates: DeShawne Bird-Sell
(Glenwood) -- Today, KMA News presents the final installment of our "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in Tuesday's general elections. Today's report features the write-in candidate running for Mills County attorney, DeShawne Bird-Sell. A lifelong Mills County resident, Bird-Sell graduated from Creighton University's Law...
