Former OCSO Deputy Accused Of Stalking, Violating VPO
A former deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Wednesday. Anthony Jackson is accused of violating a victim protective order and stalking. The VPO stems from an incident between Jackson and his former girlfriend that happened in October. Jackson was released...
KOCO
Calvey, Behenna face off in race for Oklahoma County district attorney
OKLAHOMA CITY — Kevin Calvey and Vicki Behenna are facing off in the race for Oklahoma County district attorney. Democratic nominee Behenna hosted her watch party at the 21C in downtown Oklahoma City. She has served as a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for more than 25 years and also helped prosecute OKC Bomber, Timothy McVeigh.
yukonprogressnews.com
Woman sentenced to 17 years in inmate murder
EL RENO – An Oklahoma City woman has been sentenced to 17 years in state prison for causing the drug overdose death of a fellow Canadian County inmate. Cydnei Tysha Mitchell, 31, was convicted in Canadian County District Court of felony first-degree murder and bringing contraband into jail. She pleaded no contest at an Oct. 28 court hearing, where she appeared with attorney Jason Spanich.
KOCO
Oklahoma Election Results: Vicki Behenna wins race for Oklahoma County district attorney
OKLAHOMA CITY — Democrat Vicki Behenna has won the race for Oklahoma County district attorney. Behenna defeated Republican Kevin Calvey in Tuesday's election. She entered the General Election after winning the Democratic primary in June over Mark Myles, garnering 64.45% of the vote. Behenna was a federal prosecutor who...
Lawsuit filed against Oklahoma Governor, Pardon and Parole Board for 2021 triple homicide
The plaintiffs state that if Stitt hadn't approved the parole board's decision to release Lawrence Anderson from prison, he would have never gone on his alleged killing spree.
Police: One shot following assault in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Oklahoma City that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Medical Examiner’s report reveals elderly Canadian Co. inmate died with blunt force trauma to body
A 78-year-old Canadian County inmate died hours after a judge denied him medical treatment in July.
okcfox.com
Multiple suspects arrested after Oklahoma City police serve warrant
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Multiple suspects accused of violent crimes were arrested on Thursday. Oklahoma City police executed a warrant along Northwest 39th Street. Police said there was no use of force and nobody was hurt. Nearby streets were temporarily closed but are now back open. Police haven't issued...
KOCO
Clemency hearings pushed back for two Oklahoma death row inmates
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have pushed back the clemency hearings for two Oklahoma death row inmates. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board said hearings for John Hanson and Richard Glossip have been delayed. Both were scheduled for Nov. 9, and their new dates have not been announced. Last week,...
news9.com
County Jail Trust To Consider Firing Jail Administrator Monday
Members of the Oklahoma County Jail trust will discuss the potential firing of Jail Administrator Greg Williams on Monday. Williams has been the administrator of the jail since July 2020 and has come under fire several times, as citizens have criticized his leadership. So far, 14 inmates have died this...
Exclusive: Wife of death row inmate speaks out after her husband receives second stay of execution
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of an Oklahoma death row inmate told FOX23 she’s relieved and hopeful after her husband was granted a second stay of execution by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Last week, Stitt pushed back the execution date of Richard Glossip for a second time. Glossip said he’s innocent of the murder he’s been convicted of. His wife, Lea Glossip, told FOX23 she and her husband are breathing a sigh a relief.
One arrested after alleged ‘love triangle’ drive-by shooting
Authorities say a man accused in a drive-by shooting in Pottawatomie County has been taken into custody.
Deputies: Thousands of marijuana plants found in rental van
Authorities arrested two men who were allegedly traveling with thousands of marijuana plants along I-40.
Journal Tribune
Was Timothy McVeigh's arrest aided by 'divine intervention' ?
Timothy McVeigh had the open road ahead of him on Wednesday, April 19, 1995, after he bombed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. But two stranded motorists and an unsuspecting Oklahoma Highway Patrolman stood in his way. When retired Trooper Charlie Hanger recounts the story, he gives...
Midwest City officers cleared of wrongdoing after deadly shooting
Two Midwest City police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing following a deadly officer-involved shooting.
Former Oklahoma police chief pleads guilty to federal charge
A Canadian County man and former police chief has pleaded guilty to illegally receiving a weapon while under indictment.
KOCO
Tactical units, heavy police presence spotted outside Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — There was a heavy police presence Thursday morning outside a northwest Oklahoma City home. Sky 5 was flying over the scene near Northwest 39th and Independence, where we saw tactical units and officers with guns drawn. Police have not released information about the situation. KOCO 5...
chickashatoday.com
FORMER WATONGA POLICE CHIEF PLEADS GUILTY TO ILLEGAL RECEIPT OF A FIREARM WHILE UNDER INDICTMENT
OKLAHOMA CITY – Earlier this week, WILLIAM SHAWN KAYS, 39, of Mustang, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to one felony count of illegal receipt of a firearm by a person under indictment, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. Federal law prohibits those under felony indictment from receiving firearms and ammunition. On...
cenlanow.com
Oklahoma men arrested in shooting of El Dorado man
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Two Oklahoma men have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of an El Dorado, Ark., man that happened on November 5, 2022. The suspects were arrested for capital murder and other felony charges. One of the suspects was Broderick L. Carter, 36,...
OKC driver crashes, claims construction site didn’t have marked signs or barriers
One driver claims that a construction site did not have barriers and clearly marked signs, which led to her crashing and breaking her nose.
