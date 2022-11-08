ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

KOCO

Calvey, Behenna face off in race for Oklahoma County district attorney

OKLAHOMA CITY — Kevin Calvey and Vicki Behenna are facing off in the race for Oklahoma County district attorney. Democratic nominee Behenna hosted her watch party at the 21C in downtown Oklahoma City. She has served as a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for more than 25 years and also helped prosecute OKC Bomber, Timothy McVeigh.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Woman sentenced to 17 years in inmate murder

EL RENO – An Oklahoma City woman has been sentenced to 17 years in state prison for causing the drug overdose death of a fellow Canadian County inmate. Cydnei Tysha Mitchell, 31, was convicted in Canadian County District Court of felony first-degree murder and bringing contraband into jail. She pleaded no contest at an Oct. 28 court hearing, where she appeared with attorney Jason Spanich.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Multiple suspects arrested after Oklahoma City police serve warrant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Multiple suspects accused of violent crimes were arrested on Thursday. Oklahoma City police executed a warrant along Northwest 39th Street. Police said there was no use of force and nobody was hurt. Nearby streets were temporarily closed but are now back open. Police haven't issued...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Clemency hearings pushed back for two Oklahoma death row inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have pushed back the clemency hearings for two Oklahoma death row inmates. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board said hearings for John Hanson and Richard Glossip have been delayed. Both were scheduled for Nov. 9, and their new dates have not been announced. Last week,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

County Jail Trust To Consider Firing Jail Administrator Monday

Members of the Oklahoma County Jail trust will discuss the potential firing of Jail Administrator Greg Williams on Monday. Williams has been the administrator of the jail since July 2020 and has come under fire several times, as citizens have criticized his leadership. So far, 14 inmates have died this...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Exclusive: Wife of death row inmate speaks out after her husband receives second stay of execution

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of an Oklahoma death row inmate told FOX23 she’s relieved and hopeful after her husband was granted a second stay of execution by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Last week, Stitt pushed back the execution date of Richard Glossip for a second time. Glossip said he’s innocent of the murder he’s been convicted of. His wife, Lea Glossip, told FOX23 she and her husband are breathing a sigh a relief.
TULSA, OK
Journal Tribune

Was Timothy McVeigh's arrest aided by 'divine intervention' ?

Timothy McVeigh had the open road ahead of him on Wednesday, April 19, 1995, after he bombed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. But two stranded motorists and an unsuspecting Oklahoma Highway Patrolman stood in his way. When retired Trooper Charlie Hanger recounts the story, he gives...
BLACKWELL, OK
cenlanow.com

Oklahoma men arrested in shooting of El Dorado man

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Two Oklahoma men have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of an El Dorado, Ark., man that happened on November 5, 2022. The suspects were arrested for capital murder and other felony charges. One of the suspects was Broderick L. Carter, 36,...
EL DORADO, AR

