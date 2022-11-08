Read full article on original website
videtteonline.com
Democrats celebrate election results at McLean County Democrats watch party
Local Democratic candidates and voters celebrated as votes from Illinois’ General Election were tallied late Tuesday night. The McLean County Democrats watch party took place at the Holiday Inn in Normal, as several democratic candidates, both local and national, won tightly-contested races. Sharon Chung arrived shortly after the announcement...
25newsnow.com
Democrat apparent winner in tight State House race
(25 News Now) - McLean County Board member Sharon Chung is the apparent winner of a close race to become state representative in the new 91st House District. Chung was opposed by Republican Scott Preston, who is currently a Normal Town Council member. Chung declared victory late Tuesday night at...
1470 WMBD
Democrats win, retain seats at State Capitol
PEORIA, Ill. – Some local Democrats will keep their seats in the Illinois General Assembly after the midterm elections. One of those, 92nd District State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth, will retain her seat, defeating local minister and Peoria Charter employee Ben Watt. “It’s important to be mindful that we have...
wcbu.org
WCBU spoke to voters at the Peoria Neighborhood House. Here is what they had to say
Peoria residents hit the polls today and many plan to vote their minds in this midterm election. While some felt strongly about partisanship, others were more concerned with community issues. Resident Brittany Watson said she looked forward to casting her ballot to keep the elected Peoria County Auditor's Office. She...
1470 WMBD
Voters choose to eliminate Peoria County Auditor position, even as state law dictates otherwise
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County internal Autitor position may not last much longer after all. Four years after a measure to eliminate the office was narrowly defeated, this time, the outcome was much more certain. Voters by a more than three to one margin voted “yes” on the question to eliminate the position, opting instead to keep the external auditor.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington’s Brady defeated in his bid to become Illinois Secretary of State
(25 News Now) - State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) has conceded defeat in his race for Illinois Secretary of State. Democrat Alexi Giannoulias was elected to the post Tuesday night, replacing Jesse White, who’s retiring from the job he’s held since 1999. Giannoulias was Illinois’ youngest Treasurer from...
25newsnow.com
24 votes separate yes, no on Germantown Hills 69 $7M bond question
UPDATE: 4:02 P.M. - Adding in two no-votes for Tazewell County voters who live in the Germantown Hills 69 district, the numbers are now 24 votes apart. GERMANTOWN HILLS (25 News Now) - With 100 percent of Woodford County precincts reporting, 26 votes separate the yes and no votes on the Germantown Hills SD 69 question to issue $7 million in bonds to develop a community athletic complex.
Central Illinois Proud
Voters reject Unit 5 tax rate increase
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Normal Community Unit School District 5 referendum to increase the maximum annual educational tax rate was rejected by voters Tuesday. 16,522 voted for the increased tax rate, but 19,215 voted against it. The referendum asked to increase the tax rate to $3.60 per $100...
25newsnow.com
Peoria County Auditor’s Office may be no more
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - With 90 percent of Peoria County precincts reporting, the Peoria County Auditor’s office appears to be no more, as voters chose Tuesday to eliminate the position. The Auditor’s Office makes sure the budget is spent as specified, but it does not decide how...
25newsnow.com
Voters reject tax referendum for McLean County’s largest school district
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Unit 5, McLean County’s largest school district, faces the prospect of severe budget cuts after voters on Tuesday rejected a tax referendum to offset growing deficits in the district’s education fund. The referendum asked for an 88-cent increase in the education fund’s...
25newsnow.com
Familiar face wins race for Tazewell County State’s Attorney
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) -There’s a new top prosecutor in Tazewell County for the first time in nearly three decades. Kevin E. Johnson has served in the office since former State’s Attorney Stu Umholtz announced he would be moving to a seat behind the bench in June.
Central Illinois Proud
7 elected to Tazewell County Board for District 1
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Seven candidates out of fourteen were elected to represent District 1 on the Tazewell County Board Tuesday. Kim D. Joesting received 6,081 votes, Nancy M. Proehl received 6,014 votes, Jay Hall received 5350 votes, Wayne W. Altpeter received 5,026 votes, Mark G. Goddard received 5,099 votes, Samuel M. Goddard received 4,874 votes, and Kaden Nelms received 4,874 votes.
wcbu.org
Bailey to supporters in Bloomington: 'Nightmare on Elm Street is coming to a neighborhood near you'
“Who is ready to shock the nation when we fire JB Pritzker? Are you guys ready?”. That's what Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey asked a Bloomington crowd crammed into Denny’s Doughnuts, a last-minute change-of-venue indoors, due to threatening weather Saturday morning. On the campaign trail three days before the election, Bailey was introduced by Republican state Rep. Dan Caulkins, whose district includes parts of rural McLean County.
videtteonline.com
Five things to know before Election Day
Tuesday is Election Day which is considered a university holiday at Illinois State University. Classes are cancelled to allow students, staff and faculty to get to the polls. Tuesday is the last day of in-person and mail-in ballot voting, and all polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Center for Civic Engagement provides a Redbird Voter Guide to answer any questions the ISU community may have about voting.
Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew
If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
25newsnow.com
3 Pekin Police officers among those honored with award, appreciation
MOLINE (25 News Now) - 3 Pekin Police officers are being recognized for their efforts in saving the life of a 4-year-old boy who fell into a Pekin area lake in February. Officer Wesley Washburn received the First Responder Hero Award and officers Nick Appell and Caleb Boyer received Certificates of Appreciation from Black Hawk College after being nominated by community members for demonstrating a willingness to place their own lives at risk for others or have dedicated themselves to the service of others.
1470 WMBD
Longtime local radio personality passes away
PEORIA, Ill. — His voice graced Central Illinois’ airwaves for many years. Former WIRL (102.7 Super Hits) Morning Host Rick Stephenson passed away on Tuesday. Rick loved radio and his listeners. He did a great deal of charity work over the years, and after leaving radio full-time, he served as the public relations coordinator for CWTC (Community Workshop and Training Center) in Peoria.
25newsnow.com
‘One Class at a Time’: Teacher transforms classroom for students at Olympia Elementary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - At Olympia Elementary, the students come first. @nd Grade teacher Tara Loyer is doing her best to make learning fun. Now she can make learning even more fun after receiving the $1000 grant from CEFCU and 25 News as part of the ‘One Class at a Time’ partnership.
25newsnow.com
Tazewell County’s longest running Veterans Parade celebrated 90 Years
PEORIA (25 News Now) - They marched a three-quarter mile route on Washington Street before gathering for several performances including the Air Force, Jazz Band, and Heartland Cloggers, and Dueling Accordions. Members in attendance Laurie Clooney and Greg Boyd expressed heartfelt messages supporting our troops and thanking them for their...
25newsnow.com
Average price of gas on the rise around Peoria, nation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - GasBuddy says the average price of gas around Peoria is up 6.8 cents per gallon in the last week - now averaging $4.28 per gallon. GasBuddy’s 148-station survey shows prices in the River City at 2.1 cents per gallon lower than last month and 72.7 cents per gallon higher than this time last year.
