ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Colorado State basketball hits last-second shot to beat Gardner-Webb

By Kevin Lytle, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M8i6B_0j2V428m00

What a start to college basketball season!

The Colorado State men's basketball team beat Gardner-Webb 65-63 Monday night on a last-second shot from Isaiah Rivera in the first game of the season.

It was a wild game with a big comeback from each team.

Gardner-Webb led by as many as 13 in the first half before CSU came storming back in the second half. The Rams led by 11 with 3:30 left in the game but gave it all up by the final seconds.

CSU held a three-point lead in the last minute and missed two key free throws. Gardner-Webb then had a 3-point shooter fouled on a contested call with seven seconds left.

He hit all three free throws to tie it at 63.

Rivera brought the ball up the court, Patrick Cartier set a strong screen and Rivera hit a contested midrange shot to beat the buzzer.

"Seeing it go through the net, a lot of things going through your head. Is the game over? What’s the next play? How do we win the game?" Rivera said. "That’s really what was going through my head."

After review, the refs added 0.9 to the clock and, for good measure, Rivera caught Gardner Webb's desperation heave moments later to secure the win.

Rivera said postgame his last game winner came in high school from the same spot on the floor.

Finding a way. Even this way

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IjjfD_0j2V428m00

OK, this maybe wasn’t exactly the “grind-it-out” type of win CSU coach Niko Medved wanted or expected, but it is an example for the broader plan while the Rams adjust to live without departed David Roddy and injured Isaiah Stevens.

It won’t always be pretty or perfect early in the season, but finding wins while the team finds its way is key.

“We would like to get a couple blowouts, obviously,” John Tonje said with a laugh. “But we have a lot of new guys, we had to settle in first half. Obviously, it was pretty rough. First game of the season, it’s not going to be perfect but we got it together.”

This was win No. 1 and it’s a great early sign of the mental fortitude of this team. Many players throughout the preseason have said the competitive spirit of the squad is its best quality. It showed here.

There is a lot of growing for this team to do between early November and March. This is a very rough draft of the final product.

Rams reading: National view on Colorado State men's basketball: NCAA Tournament a possibility?

Defense keys comeback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MoyKQ_0j2V428m00

Gardner-Webb did what it wanted offensively in the first half as the Rams struggled to defend.

Then CSU locked in. CSU held the visitors to 10 points in the first 14:30 of the second half as they limited easy shots, didn’t allow second-chance points and limited turnovers that led to Gardner-Webb opportunities.

It’s a mishmash lineup at times with several key players out, but CSU found the right focus and intensity on defense.

Gardner-Webb shot 30% in the second half and the Rams cut their opponents' shots attempted by eight in the second half, in part by limiting their own turnovers.

"I thought their changing defenses early really threw us out of rhythm and then what happened I thought it effected our defense," Medved said. "We just didn't play with a ton of energy or poise that way."

Lytle: Colorado State basketball team facing challenges. What can we expect from the Rams?

Finding the offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IY9CO_0j2V428m00

Stevens is out hurt for the foreseeable future. Would-be starter Josiah Strong also didn’t play as he continues to battle the aftereffects of mononucleosis. Jacob Jennissen, who would be in the rotation, is out for the year with a torn ACL and, of course, Roddy is now in the NBA.

That’s a ton of change and key players who are currently unavailable.

CSU was thrown off early by Gardner-Webb’s occasional 2-3 zone and the Rams had 11 first-half turnovers, but CSU rebounded after halftime.

"I thought there were a lot of guys a little bit nervous, to be honest, to kind of start the game," Medved said. "To our guys' credit, they really regrouped at halftime."

Tonje came out aggressive in the second half, scoring six of CSU’s first eight points to set a tone. He finished as CSU’s top scorer with 16. He’ll lament the two missed free throws late to keep the door open for Gardner-Webb, but his play helped key the comeback.

Then some newbies showed what they can do. Bench sparkplug Joe Palmer gave CSU its first lead of the game when he banked in a 3-pointer with 10:17 to go in the game. Shortly after he added an important three-point play.

Patrick Cartier showed off his silky game with smooth post moves and even hit a 3-pointer to give CSU a double-digit second-half lead on his way to 12 points.

Freshman guard Tavi Jackson made some freshman mistakes, but also produced some electric plays.

Not only did Rivera hit the game-winner, he also scored at end of the first half in what became two crucial points. He finished with 11.

Not always perfect or pretty, but CSU found enough.

“To go from down 11 (at half) to up 11 and find a way to win the game was awesome," Medved said. "Now, (we) have to do a little better job when we have that lead late of executing, but a lot of teachable moments in this game."

More: Guide to new-look CSU men's basketball roster: Players to watch, newcomers to know and more

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle .

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado State basketball hits last-second shot to beat Gardner-Webb

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K2 Radio

‘Don’t send my boy to Wyoming U’

LARAMIE -- No one epitomized Colorado State quite like Thurman "Fum" McGraw. Not only was he the school's first consensus All-American, he later returned to Fort Collins where he served as Athletic Director from 1976-86. McGraw was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1981. His No. 48 jersey is retired. It now hangs on the west side of Canvas Stadium.
FORT COLLINS, CO
K2 Radio

Wyoming Football: News and Notes Ahead of CSU

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl likes to joke that he doesn't spend a penny in Fort Collins. Leia Bohl on the other hand. "Unfortunately, I hate to say this, I've paid a lot of their bills to the equestrian deal," Wyoming's ninth-year head coach said. "My wife has horses, so she's become good friends with the surgeons down there. And our bank account reflects that.
LARAMIE, WY
KDVR.com

Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins

The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
DENVER, CO
porchdrinking.com

Epic Brewing Announces Closure of Denver Taproom & Brewery

After nine years of operating as one of the pioneer breweries in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood, Epic Brewing will close its Denver location before the end of the year. Opening just a year after River North Brewery, Our Mutual Friend Brewing, and Black Shirt Brewery, Epic Brewing joined a groundswell of craft beer producers to transform the North side of Denver into one of the most heavily saturated craft brewery neighborhoods in the country.
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?

Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
COLORADO STATE
wyo4news.com

Wyoming and Colorado Law Enforcement will show zero tolerance

WYOMING — This Saturday, November 12, 2022, will mark the 114th meeting in the Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Gameday Saturday will be busy with fans traveling from Wyoming and all over Colorado to Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
1037theriver.com

Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car

Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in the Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
COLORADO STATE
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy