Colorado State basketball hits last-second shot to beat Gardner-Webb

What a start to college basketball season!

The Colorado State men's basketball team beat Gardner-Webb 65-63 Monday night on a last-second shot from Isaiah Rivera in the first game of the season.

It was a wild game with a big comeback from each team.

Gardner-Webb led by as many as 13 in the first half before CSU came storming back in the second half. The Rams led by 11 with 3:30 left in the game but gave it all up by the final seconds.

CSU held a three-point lead in the last minute and missed two key free throws. Gardner-Webb then had a 3-point shooter fouled on a contested call with seven seconds left.

He hit all three free throws to tie it at 63.

Rivera brought the ball up the court, Patrick Cartier set a strong screen and Rivera hit a contested midrange shot to beat the buzzer.

"Seeing it go through the net, a lot of things going through your head. Is the game over? What’s the next play? How do we win the game?" Rivera said. "That’s really what was going through my head."

After review, the refs added 0.9 to the clock and, for good measure, Rivera caught Gardner Webb's desperation heave moments later to secure the win.

Rivera said postgame his last game winner came in high school from the same spot on the floor.

Finding a way. Even this way

OK, this maybe wasn’t exactly the “grind-it-out” type of win CSU coach Niko Medved wanted or expected, but it is an example for the broader plan while the Rams adjust to live without departed David Roddy and injured Isaiah Stevens.

It won’t always be pretty or perfect early in the season, but finding wins while the team finds its way is key.

“We would like to get a couple blowouts, obviously,” John Tonje said with a laugh. “But we have a lot of new guys, we had to settle in first half. Obviously, it was pretty rough. First game of the season, it’s not going to be perfect but we got it together.”

This was win No. 1 and it’s a great early sign of the mental fortitude of this team. Many players throughout the preseason have said the competitive spirit of the squad is its best quality. It showed here.

There is a lot of growing for this team to do between early November and March. This is a very rough draft of the final product.

Rams reading: National view on Colorado State men's basketball: NCAA Tournament a possibility?

Defense keys comeback

Gardner-Webb did what it wanted offensively in the first half as the Rams struggled to defend.

Then CSU locked in. CSU held the visitors to 10 points in the first 14:30 of the second half as they limited easy shots, didn’t allow second-chance points and limited turnovers that led to Gardner-Webb opportunities.

It’s a mishmash lineup at times with several key players out, but CSU found the right focus and intensity on defense.

Gardner-Webb shot 30% in the second half and the Rams cut their opponents' shots attempted by eight in the second half, in part by limiting their own turnovers.

"I thought their changing defenses early really threw us out of rhythm and then what happened I thought it effected our defense," Medved said. "We just didn't play with a ton of energy or poise that way."

Lytle: Colorado State basketball team facing challenges. What can we expect from the Rams?

Finding the offense

Stevens is out hurt for the foreseeable future. Would-be starter Josiah Strong also didn’t play as he continues to battle the aftereffects of mononucleosis. Jacob Jennissen, who would be in the rotation, is out for the year with a torn ACL and, of course, Roddy is now in the NBA.

That’s a ton of change and key players who are currently unavailable.

CSU was thrown off early by Gardner-Webb’s occasional 2-3 zone and the Rams had 11 first-half turnovers, but CSU rebounded after halftime.

"I thought there were a lot of guys a little bit nervous, to be honest, to kind of start the game," Medved said. "To our guys' credit, they really regrouped at halftime."

Tonje came out aggressive in the second half, scoring six of CSU’s first eight points to set a tone. He finished as CSU’s top scorer with 16. He’ll lament the two missed free throws late to keep the door open for Gardner-Webb, but his play helped key the comeback.

Then some newbies showed what they can do. Bench sparkplug Joe Palmer gave CSU its first lead of the game when he banked in a 3-pointer with 10:17 to go in the game. Shortly after he added an important three-point play.

Patrick Cartier showed off his silky game with smooth post moves and even hit a 3-pointer to give CSU a double-digit second-half lead on his way to 12 points.

Freshman guard Tavi Jackson made some freshman mistakes, but also produced some electric plays.

Not only did Rivera hit the game-winner, he also scored at end of the first half in what became two crucial points. He finished with 11.

Not always perfect or pretty, but CSU found enough.

“To go from down 11 (at half) to up 11 and find a way to win the game was awesome," Medved said. "Now, (we) have to do a little better job when we have that lead late of executing, but a lot of teachable moments in this game."

More: Guide to new-look CSU men's basketball roster: Players to watch, newcomers to know and more

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle .

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado State basketball hits last-second shot to beat Gardner-Webb