New York City, NY

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama to the Red Carpet in Voluminous Thom Browne Dress for CFDA Awards

By Natalia Finnis-Smart
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
Janelle Monáe made a grand entrance on Monday in New York at the CFDA Fashion Awards .

The “Dirty Computer” artist arrived on the red carpet in a dramatic look by Thom Browne, including exaggerated lapels, gold buttons and a tulle neck.

The bold piece featured a voluminous train stitched at the waistline, transforming into a gathered cape from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection shown last month during Paris Fashion Week.

Janelle Monáe attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7 in New York City.

Monáe coordinated her look with striped knee-high socks and playful rollerskate-like shoes with alphabet blocks as heels that spelled out “New York.”

Her makeup followed a similar black-and-white theme, opting for dramatic liner in a winged style that traced across her eyelid and under-eye area. She added a pop of color with a bright red lip.

Janelle Monáe attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7 in New York City.

She accessorized with geometric hoop earrings and silver rings and carried a large rhinestone-embellished handbag in the shape of a dachshund.

Alexandra Mandelkorn styled Monáe for the evening and has in the last been tapped by Christina Ricci, Rachel Brosnahan, Jurnee Smollet and Laura Dern.

Monáe was the recipient of CFDA ’s Fashion Icon Award in 2017. For her special night, she went for a similar black and white theme, wearing an alternating striped design in the form of a strapped bandeau top, high-waisted pants, a monochromatic blazer in black that hung loosely over her right shoulder, rounded frames and sculpted silver earrings.

Janelle Monáe attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 07, 2022, in New York City.

The CFDA Fashion Awards honor and recognize some of fashion’s most innovative designers, visionaries and creators. This year’s event was held in partnership with Amazon Fashion. Natasha Lyonne served as host, with Christina Ricci, Bradley Cooper, Kerry Washington, and Trevor Noah among the evening’s presenters. Virgil Abloh was posthumously honored with the association’s Board of Trustees Award. Kim Kardashian’s Skims was the recipient of CFDA’s first Innovation Award , and Law Roach was honored with the CFDA’s Inaugural Stylist Award.

