Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Jason Watson Signed to New Agreement
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas head volleyball coach Jason Watson has signed a new employment agreement that could keep him on the sidelines at Barnhill Arena through the 2027 season. Watson is in his seventh season with the Razorbacks and has his team primed to make a return to the NCAA Volleyball Tournament this December.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 22 Razorbacks enter region meet as top seeded team
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 22 Arkansas competes in the NCAA South Central Region meet on Friday, November 11, on the Dale Watts Cross Country Course seeking an automatic berth into the NCAA Championship field. “Nothing is easy, and we don’t take anything for granted,” noted Arkansas men’s head...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 23 Arkansas carries 10-year win streak into Region meet
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 23 Arkansas, who has claimed 10 consecutive NCAA South Central Region team titles, will bid for another on Friday, November 11, on the Dale Watts Cross Country Course seeking an automatic berth into the NCAA Championship field. “We’re fortunate that we have a pretty...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Softball Welcomes Four in Decorated Signing Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – University of Arkansas softball head coach Courtney Deifel announced the addition of four new Razorbacks on National Signing Day Wednesday. The distinguished class includes Kylie Brockman, Kennedy Miller, Jayden Wells and Kasey Wood. All four commits were nationally ranked inside the 2022 Extra Inning Softball’s Top...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Volleyball Inks Five for 2023
The Razorbacks have signed five additions for the 2023 volleyball season: Lily Dudley, Logan Jones, Aniya Madkin, Ava Roth and Olivia Ruy. “Each recruiting class writes its own chapter and evolves as you spend time with them. What we have, and what our fan base will soon discover, is a class deeply committed to Arkansas. They have a profound bond with our school. With that bond, they are sure to further enhance the upward direction of our volleyball program,” head coach Jason Watson said. “Each brings to Fayetteville talents, but their biggest trait may be the quality of their character. In 2023 we add great athletes to an athletic team together with great people to a wonderful culture.”
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#10 Arkansas Opens Year 100 With a Win
FAYETTEVILLE – Sophomore Trevon Brazile recorded his first career double-double – with a career-high 21 points and a career-high 12 rebounds – to lead #10 Arkansas to a 76-58, season-opening win over North Dakota State Monday night at Bud Walton Arena. The win to open the Razorbacks’...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback MGolf Inks Three
FAYETTEVILLE – University of Arkansas head men’s golf coach Brad McMakin announced Thomas Curry (Texarkana, Ark.), Rex Hargrove (Houston, Texas) and John Driscoll II (Northwestern University) have signed National Letters of Intent and are set to join the Razorbacks for the 2023-24 season. Thomas Curry. Texarkana, Ark. (Texas...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Soccer Signs 13 on National Signing Day
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas soccer program and head coach Colby Hale have announced the next signing class, featuring 13 signees from seven states and Canada. The group includes a United Soccer Coaches High School All-American, the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year, a Canada Summer Games gold medalist and two high school state champions.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Gymbacks Add Four on Signing Day
The Razorback gymnastics family and head coach Jordyn Wieber have announced four new additions for the 2024 slate on National Signing Day in Hailey Klein, Priscilla Park, Dakota Essenpries and Chandler Buntin. “We are so thrilled about this recruiting class and for their future with Arkansas Gymnastics. I could not...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Wizard named SEC Freshman Swimmer of the Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Betsy Wizard was named the SEC Freshman Swimmer of the Week, the league office announced today. It is the second SEC honor for Wizard, and it also marked the second SEC honor for the Hogs this season. The last Razorback to take home multiple SEC Freshman of the Week awards was Madison Stratham in the 2015-2016 season, who won three times.
fox16.com
No. 1 Hazen, King look to continue dominant 2022 campaign
Hazen’s dominate and perfect 2022 football regular season has an old foe standing in the way first as the Class 2A state playoffs get underway on Friday night. The Hornets (9-0), who have outscored their foes by a whopping 430-58 margin during this campaign, will host Poyen (5-5) Friday night at 7 p.m.
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eric Musselman updates the status of G Nick Smith Jr. before Friday's game against Fordham
Many in the college basketball world have been waiting for Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. to take the floor for the Razorbacks. Smith Jr. was a top five recruit in the nation for the Class of 2022 and the 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard from North Little Rock, is currently ranked No. 4 in ESPN’s 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
Cleburne County Sun-Times
Arkansas picks up 4-star commitment in football
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has reached into Alabama to secure the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2024 with a commitment from Leeds four-star defensive end Kavion Henderson. Henderson, 6-3, 235, chose the Hogs over Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and Oklahoma. In all, Henderson had 45 offers. He announced for...
KTLO
Bryant ends regular season at No. 1; 3 area teams keep positions
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for games played through November 5. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Taylor Signs José Marin on National Signing Day
FAYETTEVILLE – Maria José Marin has signed her National Letter of Intent with the Arkansas women’s golf team on the 2022 National Signing Day, as announced by head coach Shauna Taylor. José Marin, who hails from Cali, Colombia, is ranked No. 64 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, as well as No. 22 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings.
nwahomepage.com
Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena Rumors & more
Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena Rumors & Did Muss Blow it With Ron Holland?. Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena …. Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena Rumors & Did Muss Blow it With Ron Holland?. Deakins wins tight race for Washington County...
Live updates for Arkansas's 2022 election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Election day is finally here in Arkansas voters have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their ballots in the 2022 elections. The biggest races include deciding who will be the next Governor of Arkansas, the Little Rock mayoral race, and whether recreational marijuana will be legalized.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: 14 tornadoes confirmed from November 4th storms
The National Weather Services in Little Rock, Shreveport, and Tulsa have confirmed 12 tornadoes from Friday night.
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Arkansas, you should add the following town to your list.
Comments / 0