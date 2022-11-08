The Razorbacks have signed five additions for the 2023 volleyball season: Lily Dudley, Logan Jones, Aniya Madkin, Ava Roth and Olivia Ruy. “Each recruiting class writes its own chapter and evolves as you spend time with them. What we have, and what our fan base will soon discover, is a class deeply committed to Arkansas. They have a profound bond with our school. With that bond, they are sure to further enhance the upward direction of our volleyball program,” head coach Jason Watson said. “Each brings to Fayetteville talents, but their biggest trait may be the quality of their character. In 2023 we add great athletes to an athletic team together with great people to a wonderful culture.”

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO