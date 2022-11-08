Read full article on original website
Richard Jerome Israel, 91, of Great Barrington
The Honorable Richard Jerome Israel, 91, died on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington, Mass. Richard was born on December 9, 1930, in Slatersville, R.I., to Fred and Cecile (Kantrowitz) Israel. Richard attended Classical High School in Providence. His academic achievements led to his admission to...
Barbara Lee Snyder, 79, of Great Barrington
Barbara Lee Snyder, 79, of Great Barrington passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Barbara was born in Pittsfield on August 22, 1943. She was the daughter of John and Angelina Metallo and graduated from Searles High School in Great Barrington in 1961. Barbara was an educator, wife, mother, sister,...
James “Jim” R. Driscoll Sr., 63, of Housatonic
James “Jim” R. Driscoll Sr., 63, of Housatonic died November 4, 2022 at Fairview Commons in Great Barrington. Jim was born in Great Barrington on May 13, 1959 to Henry F. and Margaret (Maloney) Driscoll. He grew up in Sheffield and was a graduate of Mount Everett High...
BITS & BYTES: A Summer’s Tale screening; Real People Real Stories; Fanfare exhibition; Concerts in the Village; Holiday Handcraft Fair; Home Curing class; Much Ado About Nothing
French New Wave Film Series with Diego Ongaro Screens A Summer’s Tale. Norfolk— On Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m. the Norfolk Library hosts a screening of A Summer’s Tale. The film will be introduced by French writer/director/editor Diego Ongaro. Thirty-five years after the French New Wave was born, Rohmer, one of the movement’s founding members, continues to use the same filmmaking techniques and poetry to tell the story of a young man at a French beach town whose heart balances between three potential lovers. A delightful romantic comedy. French wine and cheese will be served. Please register for this program here.
BITS & BYTES: Animal art exhibit; Enchanted forest walk; Explore the Clark collection; Hilary Knight exhibit; Economics lecture; Rooted in Place Symposium
Guild of Berkshire Artists Launches Exhibit at the Berkshire Humane Society. Pittsfield— The Guild of Berkshire Artists announces the reception celebrating the opening of a new exhibition at the Berkshire Humane Society on Thursday, November 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. With subject matter featuring animals, nature and Berkshire landscapes, these works include photographs by Dana Goedewaagen, Mike Coyne and Pamela Pescosolido, natural scenes by Lori Bradley and Debbie Detwiller Smith, and paintings by Jaye Moscariello, Emily Bunnell and MJ Gelsomino. This event is free and refreshments will be served.
High Turnout in Berkshires Helps Elect New Slate of Officials
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The county saw a big turnout on Tuesday as voters elected a new slate of state officials, including a new governor in Maura Healey. More locally, Democrats Paul Mark was elected to the state Senate and state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli to another term in the State House in the new 3rd District. North Adams' own Tara Jacobs was on track to be the first Berkshire resident elected to the Governor's Council.
Ware author publishes book about towns, history lost to Quabbin
WESTERN MASS. – The Quabbin Reservoir is known as the largest inland body of water in the state, however, to earn this title, four Massachusetts towns had to disappear entirely. Enfield, Greenwich, Dana and Prescott were once on the map, until the construction of a reservoir washed them away...
Smith College buys single family residence in Northampton for $675,000
Smith College acquired the property at 15 Ahwaga Avenue, Northampton, from Hyman S. Edelstein and Sally R. Edelstein on Oct. 18, 2022, for $675,000 which works out to $340 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 4,639-square-foot lot.
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee announces O’Connell Award winner
The Saint Patrick's Committee of Holyoke is announcing the 59th George E. O'Connell Award Recipient on Monday.
Western Mass. towns receive state funding for road projects
More than a dozen small towns in Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties have received funding through the MassWorks Infrastructure Program for several road projects.
THE SELF-TAUGHT GARDENER: Going straight
It is rare that I am excited to hear someone speak a second time at a conference, but this week I am looking forward to learning what Annie White, a Vermont professor and garden designer, has to say about selecting plants for the garden. She will be speaking at this weekend’s “Rooted in Place” Symposium given by the Berkshire Botanical Garden. at the Lenox Memorial Middle and High School.
West Stockbridge Planning Board should not renew The Foundry’s special permit
After attending Monday night’s West Stockbridge Planning Board’s hearing regarding the renewal of the Foundry’s Special Permit to operate, I feel compelled to write in support of Truc Nguyen and her business Truc’s Orient Express. It seems that the Planning Board has two roles: to envision...
"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource
NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
BITS & BYTES: Harmonica Exhibit; The Orchard /an auction/; President of Iceland talk; “The Lion in Winter”; Clark Film Screenings; Arthur Jafa lecture; Candlelight tours of Bidwell
Carrie Chen Gallery Presents Suzanne Kiggins: Harmonica. Great Barrington— The Carrie Chen Gallery is pleased to present the exhibition Suzanne Kiggins: Harmonica from November 12, 2022 to January 14, 2023. A private reception will be held on Saturday, November 12, from 3-5 p.m. Spaces are limited; email at info@carriechengallery.com to RSVP.
Despondent Hunter Goes Missing! Found and Rescued from NY Fire!
Halloween is a night for fright and fantasy but this Halloween things turned genuinely scary for more than one New York family. What started out as a hunting trip ended up as a search and rescue mission but not before a house burned to the ground. Before we get into...
“Gateway To Pittsfield” Property Up For Auction November 10th
Hey, Berkshire County residents! Are you looking to buy some land and/or property for(hopefully) a great price? Here's some news: A 10-acre property on outer West Housatonic Street in Pittsfield is going up for auction on Thursday, November 10th. That's right. According to a media statement from the City of...
Body of missing Springfield kayaker found in NY lake
The New York State Police has reported that the search for the kayaker missing since October 22nd has concluded with the recovery of his body.
Two area hospitals named among “most wired” by CHIME
The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has recognized two area hospitals among the "most wired" in the nation.
Hiking Through the Hannacroix Creek Preserve in Greene County, NY
While New York is home to many towering waterfalls, some of my personal favorites to visit are the smaller ones that have a lot of unique character. The waterfall in the Hannacroix Creek Preserve is one such spot. The Hannacroix Creek Preserve is located about halfway between New Baltimore and...
With blowout win, Mark lays out Mass. state Senate agenda for 2023
Mark dominated his race for the open Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin, Hampden district seat against unenrolled conservative Brendan Phair, winning a roughly 75-25 split with a difference of almost 30,000 votes. After a decade in the commonwealth’s lower house, he woke Wednesday morning with a much more significant mandate as one of just 40 state senators on Beacon Hill. WAMC caught up with the state Senator-elect outside of his victory party at Patrick’s Pub in downtown Pittsfield.
