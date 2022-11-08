90-year-old deer hunter just celebrated her 80th hunting anniversary by harvesting a mule deer

Read full article on original website
Post Register
Power outages in Boise and Harper, Oregon
Idaho Power reported two minor power outages Wednesday afternoon, one near Boise and the other near Harper, Oregon. The outage in Boise started at 7:45 a.m. and is impacting 20 customers. The cause is most likely due to line interference. Power went out for 95 people in Harper, Oregon at...
Unplug At This Affordable Cozy Idaho Cabin 3 Hours From Boise
Do you hate the holidays? Do your friends and family call you the Grinch behind your back? Maybe it's time for you to get off the grid this holiday season I have found the perfect place for you and it's not that far. They do a great job of selling...
Award Winning Idaho Extreme Grilled Cheese Restaurant Finally Opens in Boise
Just in time for comfort food season, Boise has a new destination for gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, steamy hot soup and more!. We don’t know about you, but ever since we caught wind that an award-winning restaurant specializing in “extreme” grilled cheese planning a location where Los Mariachi’s Mexican Restaurant on Fairview burnt down in 2019, we’ve stared at that site every time we’ve driven past it.
Boise Braces For Severe Winter Weather This Morning
It's officially winter in Idaho as our portion of the state welcomes a rain/snow mix that will impact your morning commute. Other regions of Idaho have been hit with snowfall already, as Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Idaho ski resorts are rumored to be opening very soon as Bogus Basin has already accumulated many inches of snow.
eastidahonews.com
After dog disappears from Idaho yard, Fish and Game officials issue warning about wildlife
The following is a news release and photos from Idaho Fish and Game. Last month, Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report from a Boise resident, near 8th St. and Hulls Gulch, that their dog had been taken from their backyard by a wild animal the prior morning.
eastidahonews.com
Mike Lindell spurs new headache for Idaho election officials: Obscure records requests
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — On Aug. 21, Idaho election offices received public records requests for an unusual set of voting data, known as a cast vote record. Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, a 17-year election administrator, said he and other county officials hadn’t heard of a cast vote record — an electronic record of votes captured by ballot-counting machines — before the 2020 election.
Boise Residents Share Frustrations With What’s Happening In Idaho
I knew as soon as I hit "post" on Facebook I was going to open a can of worms. Knowing that I was going to get answers from all across the spectrum, I really wanted to want people in this community would do. You can get rid of one thing...
Escape Boise to These 3 Sunny Vacations For Under $150 Round Trip
When it comes to getting OUT of the Treasure Valley, it seems there's never much of a hurry for locals. The ongoing joke of course is that thousands of people are flocking to Boise and surrounding cities-- but nobody is really leaving? This certainly isn't true in terms of moving statistics--plenty of Idahoans have been "priced out" of the area or have taken off for various other reasons.
KTVB
Work begins on $3.2 million Eagle Road pedestrian, bike bridge
Construction is happening Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. This week's work focuses on pile driving for the piers in the Boise River.
Post Register
Boise Police clear homeless tent camp behind Interfaith Sanctuary
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police officers and members of the alternative sentencing program known as SLD or Sheriff's Labor Detail cleaned out a growing homeless encampment behind the Interfaith Sanctuary Wednesday. SLD workers removed tents, and personal belongings, along with trash and debris that had accumulated. A spokesperson...
eastidahonews.com
What to keep in your car to stay safe in cold Idaho winter weather, according to experts
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — As Idaho’s season of winter cold, snow and rain is around the corner, there are a few things drivers should keep in their car in case a winter weather emergency occurs. The Idaho Transportation Department recommends keeping these items in your vehicle during the...
Boise Resident Shares Excitement Over Powerball Winnings
It has been the talk of the town, the state, and the nation for DAYS now-- the Powerball and its record setting jackpot! From coast to coast, individuals, workplaces, teams and families alike pitched in to buy a Powerball ticket--all in hopes of winning that $2.04 Billion ticket. After an...
Boise Police Chase Looks Like Real Life GTA Scene [Video]
You don't need to be a video game expert to know what GTA is. The long-standing video game franchise has, for years, been the game of cops and robbers. Players can run around a city in a real-life simulation--be law abiding citizens or more often than not, cause some problems, steal some cars, and get chased by police officers. Oh, the thrill.
KTVB
Boise State receives $750,000 donation to buy LED lights for Albertsons Stadium
Boise State Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced the anonymous donation on Monday. The gift is expected to be used for LED lights at Albertsons Stadium.
KHQ Right Now
Idaho elections being closely watched
Today is election day and in Idaho there are many issues oh the ballot being closely watched. John Webb is in Boise with what to expect.
Famous Forum ‘WallStreetBets': Idaho Housing Market is Collapsing
Does the phrase "Wall Street Bets" ring a bell? If you're a reddit user, you will know all about the forum whether you use it or not. If you're just a general consumer of news--you may remember the drama that once stemmed from it. Better known as "r/wallstreetbets", the popular...
One of The Best Christmas Towns Is Just Hours Away From Boise
Christmas is my favorite time of the year! The decorations, the snow and, it seems to put people in such a great mood. Unless you've waited until the last minute to do some Christmas shopping. I didn't have a snowy Christmas until I moved to Nebraska in 2010 and it changed the way I enjoy Christmas.
multifamilybiz.com
Hamilton Zanze Completes Disposition of 171-Unit Selway Apartment Community Located in Meridian Submarket of Boise, Idaho
BOISE, ID - San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze announced the sale of Selway Apartments in Meridian, Idaho. The firm purchased the property. The sale of Selway Apartments represents the firm's ninth disposition of 2022. "Selway was right down the fairway for Hamilton Zanze. Its size, vintage, and...
pullmanradio.com
Republicans Sweep Local Idaho Legislative Seats-Former State Senator Dan Foreman Heading Back To Boise
Republicans swept the local Idaho legislative seats during Tuesday’s general election. Former State Senator Dan Foreman is returning to Boise. Foreman defeated State Senator Democrat David Nelson by 400 votes. Local Idaho State Representative Lori McCann was re-elected with 59% of the vote. Local Idaho State Representative Brandon Mitchell was re-elected with 56% of the vote.
78-year-old Woman Struck and Killed in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 78-year-old woman was hit by a car Tuesday evening in Garden City as she tried to retrieve an item from the road that had fallen from her vehicle. According to the Garden City Police Department, emergency crews were called out to Chinden Boulevard near Millstone Road at a little after 7 p.m. where the pedestrian was struck. Medical personnel and officers tried to help the woman but she died at the scene. The Ada County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Team assisted police with the ongoing investigation. At this time the police determined the woman had lost something from the back of her pickup and had stopped to retrieve it from the roadway and was hit by a vehicle which was then rear-ended by another vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
