For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
WCVB
Students, parents protest plan before Boston Archdiocese to turn school, church into one entity
BOSTON — Parents, students, teachers and administrators from Saint Brendan School in Dorchester protested a proposal Wednesday that they say threatens the future of the school. Students held signs and marched around the Pastoral Center for the Archdiocese of Boston chanting against the proposal. The proposal that Cardinal Sean...
wgbh.org
Natick will remove its 90-year-old dam after contentious process
Natick’s local government on Wednesday voted to remove a dam that has sat on the Charles River for nearly 90 years. Select Board members called the vote a “first step” in what has already been a multiyear process to decide the dam’s future. Environmental advocates celebrated...
homenewshere.com
Woburn voters buck state trend on Questions 1, 4
WOBURN - While Question 1 passed statewide by a slim margin, Woburn joined other area communities in voting "no," but only by a small majority. The same can be said for Question 4 as the state leans toward yes but Woburn said no, also by a narrow margin. Question 1...
thescopeboston.org
Bill Galvin, one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in Massachusetts, is running for Secretary of State
Boston-born William Galvin, a favorite among voters, remains on track to enter his 27th year and 8th term in office as Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on Nov. 8. As one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in the state, Galvin sailed the wave of incumbency to a 20-point margin...
spectrumnews1.com
What's pushing restaurants out of the Canal District?
WORCESTER, Mass. - Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street is joining the list of restaurants closing in Worcester's Canal District. They broke the news to customers on Facebook, saying their last day of service is November 19. This now makes six restaurants that have either sold or closed in recent months.
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: 19th Worcester state House District (Kate Donaghue vs. Jonathan Hostage)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democrat Kate Donaghue and Republican Jonathan Hostage are both running to represent the newly-created 19th Worcester District in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Donaghue lives in Westborough and has worked as a medical technologist and software developer. She is...
BC Heights
Newton Follows Mass. Trend as Voters Elect Historic Democratic Candidates
Newton voters cast at least 34,000 ballots on election day Tuesday, according to unofficial election results from the City of Newton. The local results follow a state-wide trend, sending a swath of Democratic candidates to office. In the races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, treasurer, and auditor, Newton voters...
thesuffolkjournal.com
Mayor Wu announces new plan for ’24-hour downtown’
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she wants to bring Downtown Boston back to life in a plan announced on Oct. 27. With Suffolk University’s large footprint in the neighborhood, the plan has the promise of impacting opportunities and daily life of Suffolk students. The Downtown Revitalization plan includes the...
2022 Mass. Election Results: Plymouth County District Attorney (Timothy Cruz vs. Rahsaan Hall)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. The 2022 Plymouth County District Attorney race pits a Republican incumbent and a progressive Democratic against one another. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz, a Republican, has been a lawyer for 37 years and began his career as...
iheart.com
Gun Lake Tribe planning miles of development
The Gun Lake Tribe is planning to develop 2.75 miles of land it owns between their casino and the city of Wayland. The tribe began purchasing land in 2011 after the casino opened. They now own almost 1,200 acres north of the casino from US-131 east to the railroad tracks.
2022 Mass. State Senate Election Results: Norfolk, Plymouth, and Bristol District (Walter Timilty vs. Brian Muello)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Walter Timilty (D) is running against Brian Muello (R) in the 2022 Massachusetts state Senate race for the Norfolk, Plymouth, and Bristol District. See below for race results. Timilty was raised in Milton, where he currently lives. His father,...
Massachusetts organization builds houses free of charge for disabled veterans
TAUNTON, Mass — Veterans Day is a time to think about the price many brave men and women have paid in the name of freedom. Homes for our Troops, a national organization based in Taunton, does this 365 days a year. “The veterans that we support are among the...
WCVB
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
Former Boston nurse flies across country to deliver her baby at Brigham and Women’s
Despite living three thousand miles away, a mother-to-be knew there was only one place to bring her daughter into the world. Katie Shields, a former nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, flew from San Diego to Boston to deliver the baby at her former workplace. Catalina Brigham Shields was...
Will COVID surge in Greater Boston this winter? We asked the experts.
Health experts expect an uptick in COVID-19 cases this winter, but they aren't sure whether it will rise to a surge. The third winter of COVID-19 is fast approaching, heralded by unnerving headlines about so-called “nightmare” variants, waning hospital capacity, and a potential “tridemic” of respiratory illness and flu.
New Retail Space, Drive-Thru Proposed on Gold Star Blvd.
WORCESTER - The Worcester Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10, where it will consider an application for construction of an 18,100 square foot commercial building at 70 Gold Star Blvd. The applicant, Parkingway Management LLC, registered in Jamaica Plain, proposes the site for...
WCVB
Mass. General Hospital doctors describe 'bed crisis' amid 'unprecedented pediatric surge' of RSV
BOSTON — Pediatric intensive care units in Massachusetts are bursting at the seams as physicians face an unusually early and severe season of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, in addition to other circulating respiratory viruses. Dr. Brian Cummings, medical director of the department of pediatrics at Mass....
BC Heights
“It’s a book that you need to live”: BC Students to Hold 24-Hour Live Reading of James Joyce’s ‘Ulysses’
Nina Khaghany walked into her English class at the beginning of the fall semester with an ambitious idea: She would stage a 24-hour live reading of Jame Joyce’s monumental novel Ulysses. Khaghany, MCAS ’24, is part of Irish studies professor Joseph Nugent’s class called Joyce’s Ulysses, which spends the...
Quincy roofing contractor cited for OSHA violations for fifth time in eight years
QUINCY, Mass. — OSHA is coming down on a Quincy-based roofing contractor they say exposed workers to unsafe conditions on multiple occasions. The Roof Kings LLC was fined $137,196 for “four willful and two serious violations of workplace safety standards,” according to an OSHA spokesperson. Specifically, officials...
nshoremag.com
Where to Get a Complete Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner on the North Shore
If you love the food and family parts of Thanksgiving, but not so much the laboring over a hot stove for days, then we have good news for you. An array of North Shore restaurants and caterers will be whipping up holiday feasts that you can pick up, take home, and reheat without ever picking up a turkey baster or a potato peeler.
