Newton, MA

wgbh.org

Natick will remove its 90-year-old dam after contentious process

Natick’s local government on Wednesday voted to remove a dam that has sat on the Charles River for nearly 90 years. Select Board members called the vote a “first step” in what has already been a multiyear process to decide the dam’s future. Environmental advocates celebrated...
NATICK, MA
homenewshere.com

Woburn voters buck state trend on Questions 1, 4

WOBURN - While Question 1 passed statewide by a slim margin, Woburn joined other area communities in voting "no," but only by a small majority. The same can be said for Question 4 as the state leans toward yes but Woburn said no, also by a narrow margin. Question 1...
WOBURN, MA
spectrumnews1.com

What's pushing restaurants out of the Canal District?

WORCESTER, Mass. - Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street is joining the list of restaurants closing in Worcester's Canal District. They broke the news to customers on Facebook, saying their last day of service is November 19. This now makes six restaurants that have either sold or closed in recent months.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts Election Results: 19th Worcester state House District (Kate Donaghue vs. Jonathan Hostage)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democrat Kate Donaghue and Republican Jonathan Hostage are both running to represent the newly-created 19th Worcester District in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Donaghue lives in Westborough and has worked as a medical technologist and software developer. She is...
WORCESTER, MA
BC Heights

Newton Follows Mass. Trend as Voters Elect Historic Democratic Candidates

Newton voters cast at least 34,000 ballots on election day Tuesday, according to unofficial election results from the City of Newton. The local results follow a state-wide trend, sending a swath of Democratic candidates to office. In the races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, treasurer, and auditor, Newton voters...
NEWTON, MA
thesuffolkjournal.com

Mayor Wu announces new plan for ’24-hour downtown’

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she wants to bring Downtown Boston back to life in a plan announced on Oct. 27. With Suffolk University’s large footprint in the neighborhood, the plan has the promise of impacting opportunities and daily life of Suffolk students. The Downtown Revitalization plan includes the...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Gun Lake Tribe planning miles of development

The Gun Lake Tribe is planning to develop 2.75 miles of land it owns between their casino and the city of Wayland. The tribe began purchasing land in 2011 after the casino opened. They now own almost 1,200 acres north of the casino from US-131 east to the railroad tracks.
WAYLAND, MA
WCVB

Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
Boston

Will COVID surge in Greater Boston this winter? We asked the experts.

Health experts expect an uptick in COVID-19 cases this winter, but they aren't sure whether it will rise to a surge. The third winter of COVID-19 is fast approaching, heralded by unnerving headlines about so-called “nightmare” variants, waning hospital capacity, and a potential “tridemic” of respiratory illness and flu.
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Where to Get a Complete Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner on the North Shore

If you love the food and family parts of Thanksgiving, but not so much the laboring over a hot stove for days, then we have good news for you. An array of North Shore restaurants and caterers will be whipping up holiday feasts that you can pick up, take home, and reheat without ever picking up a turkey baster or a potato peeler.
BEVERLY, MA

