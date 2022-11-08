ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines Police Department to get funding to obtain national accreditation

By Virginia Barreda, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Police Department and emergency services are getting nearly a quarter of a million dollars in grant funding to obtain a nationally recognized accreditation meant to hold police accountable and build community trust.

The $239,677 in funding, awarded through the Community Oriented Policing Services Office, will help fund the accreditation of the police department, emergency dispatch center and police academy by the Commission on Accreditation Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), according to the city.

The 2022 Supporting Law Enforcement Agencies in Seeking Accreditation grant, which was part of the consent agenda at Monday night's city council meeting, was approved by a majority of council members except for Indira Sheumaker, who represents Ward 1.

CALEA, a third-party accreditation organization, was founded in 1979 by four law enforcement groups — the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the National Sheriffs' Association and the Police Executive Research Forum — to create national policing standards.

The nonprofit helps law enforcement agencies strengthen crime-prevention techniques, promote nondiscrimination policies and boost community trust, according to the Associated Press. CALEA can also help reduce a department's liability and risk exposure by demonstrating that internationally recognized standards for law enforcement have been met.

CALEA accreditation is voluntary, and its standards cover everything from use-of-force and traffic stops to budgets, facilities and digital record keeping. Eleven law enforcement agencies in Iowa, including Clive, Urbandale and West Des Moines, have earned the accreditation.

"Obtaining this accreditation will advance public trust and create a forum in which citizens and law enforcement can work together to provide clear direction about community expectations," Des Moines Chief of Police Dana Wingert wrote in council communication memo.

Wingert wrote the department has added and updated several policies and procedures in recent years such as revamping their General Order Chapter 2 when the council passed its racial profiling ordinance in June 2020 and creating a crowd control policy in response to the George Floyd protests of 2020.

"However, to meet best practices, it is necessary to review how policies and procedures relate to each other to offer clear and cohesive directives to address daily duties," he wrote.

Wingert previously told the Des Moines Register that police department leaders began contemplating accreditation more than four years ago.

'We've been thinking about it for years and the more you put it off, the longer it's going to take you to get there," Wingert said.

A major, sergeant and an analyst will be dedicated to the project, according to the memo.

To reach full accreditation, which likely wouldn't be until 2026, City Manager Scott Sanders previously said the department will likely need a new police station due to its aging infrastructure and lack of functionality.

In a recent $30 million development agreement, city council members agreed to purchase a vacant Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. office building, which, once renovated, could serve as a home for the police department and city workers operating in the century-old Argonne Armory on the riverfront.

The grants for the accreditation must be spent by Aug. 30, 2024.

Virginia Barreda is the Des Moines city government reporter for the Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@dmreg.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

