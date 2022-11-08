UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State women’s basketball opened up their season at home with a 67-61 win over Norfolk State. Makena Marisa had a game-high 24 points and 11 rebounds, and added four assists. Redshirt sophomore guard from Bellwood-Antis, Alli Campbell saw her first action following...

