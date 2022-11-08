ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WETM

Lady Lions sneak past Norfolk State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State women’s basketball opened up their season at home with a 67-61 win over Norfolk State. Makena Marisa had a game-high 24 points and 11 rebounds, and added four assists. Redshirt sophomore guard from Bellwood-Antis, Alli Campbell saw her first action following...
NORFOLK, VA
WETM

Shrewsberry lands Top 30 recruiting class for second year

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the second-straight season, Penn State men’s basketball signed a Top 30 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports and ESPN. Micah Shrewsberry’s newest Nittany Lions are a forward and two guards– Carey Booth, Logan Imes, and Braeden Shrewsberry. This year’s class...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WETM

Defensive line ‘licking their Chops’ against Maryland

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — While Penn State’s road win at Indiana was a win for the big fellas on offense, the defensive line helped set the stage for a record setting day. Coach James Franklin opened his Tuesday press conference naming each defensive linemen as a Player...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WETM

Tengwall out, Nourzad commits to 2023

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State starting guard Landon Tengwall will miss the remainder of the season. Coach James Franklin made the announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The starting guard was injured ahead of the Michigan game and had a season-ending surgery. Offensive line health has been a problem...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

