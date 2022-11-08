Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
South Dakota Legislature heavily tilted toward Republican lawmakers
PIERRE, S.D.–The makeup of South Dakota’s deeply red legislature didn’t change much Tuesday night, although some races could see a recount. The 70-member House of Representatives will be made up of 63 Republicans and just seven Democrats. In the 35-member Senate, Republicans will have 31 seats, and...
KEVN
South Dakota midterm elections saw smaller percentage of voters in 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While some states experienced high, and some times record, voter turnout, South Dakota voters were not as enthusiastic about trudging to polling stations Tuesday. The state saw a 59% turnout; a drop of nearly 6% from the previous midterm election in 2018. Although the turnout...
hubcityradio.com
Reactions from Tuesday’s elections in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem easily won re-election with a sixty two to thirty five percent margin over democrat Jamie Smith. In her victory speech, Noem referenced the pandemic and her response to it,. Noem says South Dakota will be an example of freedom. Noem said she...
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem wins re-election for South Dakota governor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem has been re-elected and will serve another four years as the governor of South Dakota. The Associated Press named Gov. Noem the winner in Tuesday’s midterm election, defeating the Democratic candidate Jamie Smith and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint. In...
dakotanewsnow.com
Long lines at the polls: Why it happened and possible solutions in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Minnehaha county auditor Ben Kyte praises the 500 volunteers and staff in Tuesday’s election. “They were all very dedicated. They worked very hard. So I give all the credit to them,” said Kyte. First-time volunteer Doni Dubois was at one of the...
drgnews.com
South Dakota general election results
Patrick Callahan has been re-elected Sheriff of Hughes County. Callahan, a Republican, received 4152 votes or 58%. Challenger John Weber, an. Independent, got 3040 votes or 42%. Vote count by precinct:. Absentee Precinct. Patrick Callahan– 60% or 1,046 votes. John Weber– 39% or 675 votes. Blunt Community Center.
How legal marijuana failed in South Dakota
IM 27 won Brookings, Buffalo, Clay, Dewey, Minnehaha, Oglala Lakota, Todd and Ziebach Counties.
q957.com
South Dakota Democrats come up short on election night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It was a bad night for Democrats in the statewide South Dakota elections. Democratic challenger Jamie Smith came up short in his bid to unseat incumbent Governor Kristi Noem. Smith lost the race for governor by a margin of 63%-34% of the vote. Brian...
KELOLAND TV
How accurate were polls in South Dakota elections?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One pre-election poll showed a close race while another showed a double-digit lead from the gubernatorial incumbent. Both predicted the winner accurately. KELOLAND News partnered with Emerson College and The Hill to conduct a poll of 1,500 registered South Dakota voters in the weeks...
dakotanewsnow.com
In final days of campaign, Noem gathers Republican endorsements
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - In what has been a closer than expected race for the South Dakota Governor’s office, Republican incumbent Kristi Noem has managed to gather support from some unlikely, conservative allies in the final week. Noem revealed a number of endorsements from a variety of key Republican...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakotans vote ‘no’ on the slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans have voted “no” on an ordinance that would prohibit any slaughterhouses from being built within the city limits. Previously, Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson ordered Wholestone Farms to halt construction of their slaughterhouse until South Dakotans could vote on the matter.
KEVN
Noem says some SD voters may be ‘taking freedom for granted.’ Voters react
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Candidates in South Dakota are making their final push --- as the 2022 campaign enters the home stretch. In the last week of the campaign, Governor Kristi Noem has been making the assertion that some longtime South Dakota residents may be taking “freedom” for granted, and that is why they’re not voting for her.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakotans still in line to cast their vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even after the 7 p.m. deadline, people still wait to vote in South Dakota in Tuesday’s Midterm Election. As long as voters are in line before 7 p.m., they can still cast their vote. Of the approximately 2,118 people that came to vote at the East Side Baptist Church on Tuesday, about 120 were still in line after the 7 p.m. deadline.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota voters reject recreational marijuana legalization
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Recreational marijuana legalization has been a hot button topic in South Dakota since the election back in 2020 when 54% of voters said yes to legalizing marijuana recreationally. But voters said no a second time Tuesday night. With an estimated 96% of votes...
South Dakota Elects Its First Out Gay Man to State Legislature
South Dakota is one of four states in the US with no out LGBTQ members of the state legislature. At least it was, until this week. On November 8, 2022, Kameron Nelson was elected to the state house of representatives to represent House District 10. He is the first out LGBTQ man to be elected to South Dakota’s legislature.
KELOLAND TV
Campaigns for South Dakota Governor talk of voter comments before Nov. 8
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On the day before election day, the Libertarian candidate for the Democratic candidate for South Dakota governor said the crowds they’ve experienced over the past several weeks have been enthusiastic in their response. Tracey Quint, Libertarian and Democrat Jamie Smith’s campaign responded on...
dakotanewsnow.com
Kameron Nelson makes LGBTQ history in South Dakota Legislature
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kameron Nelson has made history as the first LGBTQ man ever elected to the South Dakota state legislature and is the first LGBTQ man elected to the state House. According to the Victory Fund, South Dakota is one of just four U.S. states...
101.9 KELO-FM
South Dakota’s Attorney General explains the food tax cut.
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo releases his ballot explanation for a proposed Initiated Measure entitled: An Initiated Measure Prohibiting Taxes on. Anything Sold for Eating or Drinking. The Attorney General drafted the explanation after a review of all comments received during the proposed measure’s...
KELOLAND TV
Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
KELOLAND TV
Where to find South Dakota election results
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been re-elected. The Associated Press called the gubernatorial race just before 10 p.m. CT for the Republican. Noem’s campaign for a second term focused on touting the “freedom” South Dakota offers, as well as the state’s economy....
