Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota Legislature heavily tilted toward Republican lawmakers

PIERRE, S.D.–The makeup of South Dakota’s deeply red legislature didn’t change much Tuesday night, although some races could see a recount. The 70-member House of Representatives will be made up of 63 Republicans and just seven Democrats. In the 35-member Senate, Republicans will have 31 seats, and...
Reactions from Tuesday’s elections in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem easily won re-election with a sixty two to thirty five percent margin over democrat Jamie Smith. In her victory speech, Noem referenced the pandemic and her response to it,. Noem says South Dakota will be an example of freedom. Noem said she...
Noem wins re-election for South Dakota governor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem has been re-elected and will serve another four years as the governor of South Dakota. The Associated Press named Gov. Noem the winner in Tuesday’s midterm election, defeating the Democratic candidate Jamie Smith and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint. In...
South Dakota general election results

Patrick Callahan has been re-elected Sheriff of Hughes County. Callahan, a Republican, received 4152 votes or 58%. Challenger John Weber, an. Independent, got 3040 votes or 42%. Vote count by precinct:. Absentee Precinct. Patrick Callahan– 60% or 1,046 votes. John Weber– 39% or 675 votes. Blunt Community Center.
South Dakota Democrats come up short on election night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It was a bad night for Democrats in the statewide South Dakota elections. Democratic challenger Jamie Smith came up short in his bid to unseat incumbent Governor Kristi Noem. Smith lost the race for governor by a margin of 63%-34% of the vote. Brian...
How accurate were polls in South Dakota elections?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One pre-election poll showed a close race while another showed a double-digit lead from the gubernatorial incumbent. Both predicted the winner accurately. KELOLAND News partnered with Emerson College and The Hill to conduct a poll of 1,500 registered South Dakota voters in the weeks...
In final days of campaign, Noem gathers Republican endorsements

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - In what has been a closer than expected race for the South Dakota Governor’s office, Republican incumbent Kristi Noem has managed to gather support from some unlikely, conservative allies in the final week. Noem revealed a number of endorsements from a variety of key Republican...
South Dakotans vote ‘no’ on the slaughterhouse ordinance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans have voted “no” on an ordinance that would prohibit any slaughterhouses from being built within the city limits. Previously, Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson ordered Wholestone Farms to halt construction of their slaughterhouse until South Dakotans could vote on the matter.
Noem says some SD voters may be ‘taking freedom for granted.’ Voters react

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Candidates in South Dakota are making their final push --- as the 2022 campaign enters the home stretch. In the last week of the campaign, Governor Kristi Noem has been making the assertion that some longtime South Dakota residents may be taking “freedom” for granted, and that is why they’re not voting for her.
South Dakotans still in line to cast their vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even after the 7 p.m. deadline, people still wait to vote in South Dakota in Tuesday’s Midterm Election. As long as voters are in line before 7 p.m., they can still cast their vote. Of the approximately 2,118 people that came to vote at the East Side Baptist Church on Tuesday, about 120 were still in line after the 7 p.m. deadline.
South Dakota voters reject recreational marijuana legalization

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Recreational marijuana legalization has been a hot button topic in South Dakota since the election back in 2020 when 54% of voters said yes to legalizing marijuana recreationally. But voters said no a second time Tuesday night. With an estimated 96% of votes...
Campaigns for South Dakota Governor talk of voter comments before Nov. 8

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On the day before election day, the Libertarian candidate for the Democratic candidate for South Dakota governor said the crowds they’ve experienced over the past several weeks have been enthusiastic in their response. Tracey Quint, Libertarian and Democrat Jamie Smith’s campaign responded on...
South Dakota’s Attorney General explains the food tax cut.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo releases his ballot explanation for a proposed Initiated Measure entitled: An Initiated Measure Prohibiting Taxes on. Anything Sold for Eating or Drinking. The Attorney General drafted the explanation after a review of all comments received during the proposed measure’s...
Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
Where to find South Dakota election results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been re-elected. The Associated Press called the gubernatorial race just before 10 p.m. CT for the Republican. Noem’s campaign for a second term focused on touting the “freedom” South Dakota offers, as well as the state’s economy....
