Did you win? Powerball numbers for Monday's drawing finally announced

By Jennifer Sangalang, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago

After months of rollovers, the Nov. 7, 2022, Powerball jackpot has soared to the largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history — $2.04 billion with a cash option of just under $1 billion ($929.1 million, to be exact).

Are you a billionaire?

Well, on Monday night, Powerball's website showed technical difficulties, and the Twitterverse was reacting. Normally, drawings are held at 11 p.m. EST Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. But a notice online said "results pending." At 10:59 p.m., the tweets were flying about the delay.

The winning numbers were finally announced shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Winning numbers were: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the powerball was 10.

The largest lottery prize ever climbed to $2.04 billion Tuesday. The jackpot was reported as an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday, but was $2.04 billion Tuesday morning after updated calculations.

It wasn’t immediately known whether any jackpot-winning tickets were sold, but word of that was expected to be announced later in the day.

Monday's highly anticipated drawing was delayed because a participating lottery was still processing its sales and play data, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement.

Ironically, this drawing with the record jackpot was scheduled the night before Election Day.

Below are some frequently asked questions about Powerball.

How much is the Powerball lottery jackpot for Nov. 7?

$2.04 billion

Why was Powerball delayed?

According to 11:07 p.m. tweets by the California Lottery: "Tonight's Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur.

"When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors. Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience."

Powerball briefly listed wrong time for drawing

The Monday night Powerball drawing was delayed, and earlier in the day, the game's website listed the incorrect time, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer, a USA TODAY Network newspaper. A screenshot of the official Powerball website on Monday morning showed 10:30 CST. Monday's jackpot should have been drawn at the normal 10:59 p.m. ET.

Are lottery delays common?

This is not the first time Powerball's website has had technical difficulties on nights of significant drawings. Typically, web traffic to Powerball.com is higher when there's a jackpot of $500 million or more. Interest in the winning numbers or watching the live drawing — which is available on the lottery's website — can cause the technical difficulties.

As of 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Powerball drawing still had not taken place.

Something weird happened last week, too: Winning Powerball numbers for $1 billion jackpot. Halloween drawing was odd — 13 appears twice

Huh. Strange coincidence: Powerball jackpot for 11/2/22 was $1.2 billion. 2, 11 and 22 were among winning numbers

How long has the Powerball rolled over?

A single ticket sold in Pennsylvania won $202 million on Aug. 3. This Powerball jackpot has rolled over since Aug. 6.

Powerball jackpot hits record $1.9 billion. Here’s how to play and 10 other things to know

What are the odds of winning Powerball?

According to Powerball's site, players have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a prize when the advertised jackpot is $40 million. And players still have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a prize when the advertised jackpot is $1 billion.

Are the odds of winning Powerball the same if the jackpot is $1 billion?

Players have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a prize, powerball.com states.

Is $1.9 billion the largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history?

Yes. Previously, the largest Powerball lottery jackpot in U.S. history was clinched Jan. 13, 2016, when three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee split the grand prize of $1.586 billion.

What are the Top 10 largest Powerball jackpots ever?

Here are the Top 10 Powerball jackpots as of Nov. 7, 2022:

10. $587.5 million — Nov. 28, 2012; Arizona and Missouri

9. $590.5 million — May 18, 2013; Florida

8. $632.6 million — Jan. 5, 2022; California and Wisconsin

7. $687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa and New York

6. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California

5. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland

4. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts

3. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin

2. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida and Tennessee

1. $1.9 billion — Nov. 7, 2022? TBD

What are the Top 10 largest lottery jackpots ever?

The following Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots made the Top 10 biggest lottery jackpots in U.S. history, as of Nov. 7, 2022.

10. $687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa and New York

9. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California

8. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland

7. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts

6. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin

5. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan

4. $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois

3. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina

2. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida and Tennessee

1. $1.9 billion — Nov. 7, 2022? TBD

Sangalang is a digital producer and social media champ for USA TODAY Network-Florida. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @byjensangalang

