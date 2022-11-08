ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Hawks Hand Milwaukee Bucks First Loss of Season

By Pat Benson
Summary, stats, and highlights from the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.

Summary

The Milwaukee Bucks entered Monday night as the last remaining unbeaten team in the NBA. To make matters more challenging for the Atlanta Hawks, they were without Trae Young (shin contusion).

The Bucks started hot, hitting their five three-point attempts. However, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan's game plan of packing the paint paid off. Eventually, the Bucks outside shots stopped falling, and the Hawks took control of the game in the second half.

As always, Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu did an admirable job of containing Giannis Antetokpounmpo. The 2x NBA MVP scored 25 points, but it was not enough for the Bucks to secure the win.

Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 25 points and 11 assists. Surprisingly, rookie AJ Griffin provided 24 points off the bench. Overall it was a well-rounded effort by the Hawks. Six players scored in double-digits and shot 37.9% from deep.

The entire league has tomorrow off to encourage fans to vote in the midterm elections. The Hawks host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Dejounte Murray - 25 PTS, 11 AST

AJ Griffin - 24 PTS, 4 REB

John Collins - 14 PTS, 2 REB

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokpounmpo - 25 PTS, 7 REB

Jrue Holiday - 16 PTS, 7 REB

Bobby Portis - 11 PTS, 10 REB

