Ja Morant scores 30 points, outdueled by Jayson Tatum in Memphis Grizzlies loss to Celtics

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago

Lineup changes and no Steven Adams led to the Memphis Grizzlies using a new closing lineup late in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics.

Santi Aldama was subbed out for John Konchar, and Clarke started in place of Adams. The smaller Grizzlies lineup made a 9-0 run in the final three minutes and trailed by two with 15.7 seconds left.

Down by three, the Grizzlies had one last chance with two seconds left, but Ja Motant slipped to the floor and didn't get a shot off. Memphis fell 109-106 to the Celtics.

The Grizzlies (7-4) are now 4-1 at home. Boston (7-3) has won 13 of its last 14 games against the Grizzlies and the last three.

Morant led the Grizzlies with 30 points on 10-for-24 shooting.

Here are some takeaways from the game.

No Steven Adams causes rotation adjustment s

Adams gutted it out and returned to the game against the Washington Wizards, but he was unable to play Monday due to an ankle injury. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Adams received treatment before the game and was a game-time decision. Clarke started in place of Adams, and the Grizzlies used a different look for defensive matchups. Morant guarded power forward Grant Williams, while Santi Aldama defended Marcus Smart. Jake LaRavia was the first substitute off the bench. He then switched onto Williams and Morant guarded Smart. Aldama started the second half against Williams. Xavier Tillman Sr. got minutes as the backup center.

The Grizzlies vs. long runs

The Wizards had a 19-0 run against the Grizzlies yesterday. Boston topped that with a 20-0 run in the second quarter. The Grizzlies went from leading by nine to trailing by 11. Without Adams, the Grizzlies couldn't create as many extra possessions. Stopping Boston's No.1 scoring attack was difficult, too. Since the Celtics were scoring, the Grizzlies couldn't create as many fastbreak scoring opportunities in the first half. Just like against the Wizards, Memphis weathered the storm. The Grizzlies took the lead in the final seconds of the third quarter after a Konchar 3-pointer.

Superstar battle

Jayson Tatum was on pace for 50 points after he scored 25 in the first half. The Grizzlies held him to three points in the third quarter, and that's when they made their run. Morant willed the Grizzlies back into the game with 14 points and three assists in the third quarter. After three quarters, Morant had 27 points and Tatum had 28. The showdown was bringing back flashes to last season's duel when Morant scored 38 and Tatum finished with 37. Tatum had 39 on Monday.

What's next

The Grizzlies will go on the road and play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Gregg Popovich has his team off to a better start than projected. Memphis has won the last six meetings.

