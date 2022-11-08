Lawrence County CEO prepares for event

Related
vincennespbs.org
Incumbents win Vincennes School Board
Two incumbent Vincennes School Board At-Large members held onto their seats from 2 challengers. Pat Hutchison and Lynne Bobe will return to the board in 2023. Hutchison had 28.5% of votes while Bobe had nearly 29.7%. Elsewhere in the region…. There were only two contested races in Daviess County and...
wrul.com
Election Results for White, Hamilton, Edwards Counties
White County will have a new Supervisor of Assessments. Gary Baxley soundly defeated incumbent Terry Abell by a count of 4,106 votes to 1,501. In unopposed races, Kayci Heil received 5,079 votes for her new role as County Clerk. She’ll take over for Beth Sell who wasn’t seeking re-election. Mike Baxley ran unopposed to take over the White County Treasurer post and picked up 4,926 votes. He’s replacing Pam Armstrong who didn’t seek re-election. Jordan Weiss, the next White County Sheriff, picked up 5,044 votes.
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 31 - November 4
Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for June 27, 2022 thru July 1, 2022. October 31, 2022 – November 4, 2022. Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found excessive build-up of carbon & grease on baking sheets, bread pans & speed racks in bakery. Found knife sharpener & scissors with accumulated debris in bakery area.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Kimball Electronics names winners of 2022 Dubois County Making a Difference awards
Kimball Electronics announced the names of the winning students in the 2022 Dubois County Making A Difference Awards, which took place at the Astra on Oct. 13. Here are the top-place finishers in the essay contest. High School: Avery Schneider (Forest Park) Sixth Grade: First Place, Ayden Stenftenagel (Cedar Crest);...
Following General Election results in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – You can find the latest election results for the November 8 General Election in Pike County on this page. You can find more results in Indiana on our results page.
Funeral arranged for victim of fatal Gibson County crash
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Mount Vernon resident Zack Allyn was only 25-years-old when he unexpectedly passed away in a fatal car accident earlier this week. Now, he will be laid to rest. His obituary states that Zack had a love for farming and even worked on his family’s farm after graduating college. He was […]
wevv.com
Noah Robinson elected as next sheriff of Vanderburgh County
The results are in for the race for the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson has been elected as the county's next sheriff. After beating out Jason Ashworth in May's primary elections, Robinson was declared the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County upon defeating Republican candidate Jeff Hales in Tuesday's midterm elections.
Effingham Radio
Robinson Police Department Release Statement On Threat Made At Nuttall Middle School
From the Robinson Police Department Facebook Page:. Robinson CUSD#2 school officials and the Robinson Police Department were made aware of a threat made by a Nuttall Middle School student yesterday. This threat was communicated to other students and then circulated on social media. School and law enforcement personnel enacted our...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County 2022 Midterm Election results
The vast majority of 14,023 votes cast in the midterm went for Republican candidates in Dubois County. Every locally contested seat started with a Republican lead and stayed that way by the time the last vote was tallied Tuesday evening. By the end of the evening, 46.08 percent of registered...
Area McDonald’s to offer free breakfast for veterans on Veterans Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — McDonald’s owners throughout the Wabash Valley are inviting veterans to stop in for breakfast on Veterans Day, their treat. The offer of a free breakfast combo meal will be available from 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11. Retired and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a […]
vincennespbs.org
GOP wins in Knox Co.
Republicans swept the three county wide races in Knox County in the mid-term elections. An upset of the evening was the race for Circuit Court Judge where Republican Monica Carpenter-Gilmore defeated longtime Democrat Judge Sherry Gregg Gilmore. The GOP candidate finished with over 58.8% of the vote. Carpenter-Gilmore campaigned on...
WTHI
New sheriff elected in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new sheriff is set to take office in Sullivan County. Voters in Sullivan County elected Jason Bobbitt as their new sheriff. Bobbit was elected with 53.36 percent of the vote over Billy Snead. Current Sheriff Clark Cottom reached his two-term limit serving as the...
Firefighters called to Terre Haute house fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters battled a house fire in Terre Haute Thursday morning. The call came in around 8:30 a.m., of a house located near the intersection of N. 14th and Buckeye streets on fire near the Twelve Points neighborhood of Terre Haute. Terre Haute Fire Battalion Chief Scott Dalton said as of […]
dailyeasternnews.com
Charleston’s running on Dunkin’
Students and “townies” alike descended on Charleston’s new Dunkin’ location this morning, lining up outside ahead of the 8 a.m. opening. Around 30 customers arrived before the doors opened, but more were soon to follow. The restaurant saw upwards of 60 in-store customers in the first half hour, as well as a steady stream of cars in the drive thru.
Effingham Radio
2022 Election Results
The polls close at 7:00 PM CST. Stay tuned for results as the votes are tallied! We will post results by each individual county including Clay, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Marion, Richland, Shelby, and Wayne. We’ll also have the results for the Illinois State Election.
WTHI
Candidate left off the ballot in three Vigo County precincts - here's what both candidates said about the problem as the clerk is yet to respond
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local race is drawing attention because of this ballot issue. That race is for Indiana House District 45. Independent candidate Cody Alsman was not listed. That race is against Republican incumbent Bruce Borders. This is only the case in three precincts that are in...
14news.com
Army veteran and retired Evansville doctor celebrates 100th birthday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A retired Evansville doctor celebrated a major milestone with his 100th birthday on Wednesday. Doctor John Bender is a U.S. Army veteran who served during World War II and the Korean Conflict where he was a medical officer. He moved to Evansville with his wife in...
Crash involving deer on US Hwy 40
*Editors Note: Someone involved in this incident was taken from the scene by helicopter, according to information received from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a deer at 5525 US Hwy 40 in Clay County. Clay County Dispatch confirmed […]
wamwamfm.com
1 dead after semi hits 2 pedestrians in Crawford Co.
*Editors Note: This story has been corrected to state 1 person has died and a second person has been seriously injured as a result of this incident. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian has been killed, and another injured after an incident involving a semi-truck on route […]
Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville, IL
1K+
Followers
726
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT
1209 State St., Lawrenceville, IL 62439 (618) 943-2331https://roblawnews.com/lawrenceville
Comments / 0