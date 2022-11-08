ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IL

Lawrence County CEO prepares for event

Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 2 days ago
The Lawrence County CEO Class of 2022-23, which includes students from both Red Hill High School and Lawrenceville High School, is preparing to hold its first event of the year when it hosts its “Name Your Tune” event on Friday, Nov. 11. The evening features a dinner and trivia event which will raise money for the group’s individual businesses that will be introduced during the second semester. Advance tickets must have been purchased for the event. Each student will prepare to begin his/her “business” which includes the student organizing all the planning and execution of a product or service they choose to market. Students have been working with local business mentors throughout the year and the mentor will be instrumental to guiding the student toward success. The Class of 2022-23 CEO students are pictured, from left, are: Brayden Hunt, senior at LHS; Allie Walls, senior at RHHS; Reid Barnes, junior at LHS; Kailyn Perry, senior at RHHS; Zachary Combs, junior at RHHS; Dawn Brewer, CEO class sponsor; Mason Callahan, senior at LHS; Krislyn Thacker, senior at LHS; Gael Hernandez, senior at LHS; Kourtney Kasinger, junior at LHS; and Bryton Shaner, senior at LHS.

Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville, IL
