That’s true !!! Everyone should blame Donald trump !!! What came out his mouth !!! Our here what trump said !!! Arrested trump !!!
him,trump,and most of the Republicans were part of the attack, the only reasthe military didn't attack for trump was they refused...funny how that disappeared so fast but yes Trump tried to have martial law and have them in on the coup...THEY REFUSED LIKE TRUE AMERICANS, I SALUTE THE GENERALS THAT REFUSED
STUPID? A RETRUMPILIAN admitting STUPIDITY? No you got caught you thought nothing was going to happen to you because of skin color.
Related
Mary Trump says Uncle Donald is a mass murderer, that Secret Service "knew" about Jan. 6
A Judge Said Trump Signed Court Documents That He Knew Included Lies
Lauren Boebert sparks feud with AOC after town hall heckling: 'Ripped to shreds by your own constituents'
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
‘Their plan is to literally kill people’: Newly released emails show Secret Service was aware of plans for violence on Jan 6
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Jimmy Kimmel Has Blunt Advice For Donald Trump And Marjorie Taylor Greene
Ukraine Reacts to Marjorie Taylor Greene's Vow to Defund Country
‘Gonna punch him out and go to jail’: Video shows Pelosi response to news Trump may come to Capitol on Jan 6
Secret Service Met With Oath Keepers Before Capitol Riot, Report Says
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Hours After Sentencing, Steve Bannon Predicts Merrick Garland Impeachment
‘I’ll drag you into bed later’: Racy texts between Oath Keepers’ leader and lawyer revealed during sedition hearing
Looks Like Sean Hannity Was Caught In A Big Fat Lie
Lauren Boebert breaks 36-hour silence as she trails by 64 votes in Colorado race
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
Pastor Tells Voters to Snub Marjorie Taylor Greene Over 'Pathetic' Husband
Mysterious Anonymous Sender Dumps Pages of Secret Kelly Loeffler Texts
Trump will now be forced to testify after bombshell Jan 6 hearing lifts lid on Capitol riot links
The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi told first responders that he was on a 'suicide mission,' prosecutors' new filing says
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 28