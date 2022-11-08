ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Badger 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “Badger 5” game were:

01-10-14-16-31

(one, ten, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

¶ Maximum prize: $45,000

Community Policy