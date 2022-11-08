No winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. The big jackpot is still growing. It will now be worth more than $550 million for the Saturday night drawing. This prize is now #15 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history. The onetime lump sum payout for this monster jackpot will be $277 million dollars. You could sure buy lots of cool things with that.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO