ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Aggies handle expectations as Heiar picks up first win as DI head coach

By Stephen Wagner, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BiUta_0j2V2EQz00

LAS CRUCES – For Greg Heiar, New Mexico State’s Monday-night win means as much to him as any 101-52 win over a Division II opponent ever will.

He opened his Division I head coaching career with a win.

NMSU’s season-opening victory over New Mexico Highlands wasn’t just a blowout win over a less-than-average opponent, but the official beginning of the next era of Aggie basketball. Chris Jans is gone, and his protégé has formally arrived to take his place – and look to build on the successes Aggies have enjoyed over the last decade-plus.

So he began his DI head coaching career by managing the expectation.

Few teams in college basketball can be properly judged by their performance against a non-DI opponent in a home buy game, but blowing out a team with athletes of a different caliber is a low-hanging fruit for a team with a new head coach, three new assistants and 10 new scholarship players to grab onto.

NMSU dominated Highlands for all of 60 minutes, only trailing for seven seconds within the game’s first three minutes. The Aggies led by double digits for the final 33 minutes, led by as many as 25 points in the first half and led 47-26 at halftime. NMSU out-rebounded Highlands 45-22 and committed 14 turnovers, only three of which came in the first half. The Aggies lead by at least 21 points for the entire second half.

“It means the world to me. I’ve been telling my family members because they’ve been congratulating me, ‘Dreams do come true if you just keep working,’” Heiar said. “I’ve had my ups and downs as a coach and worked for some great coaches who have had their ups and downs. …I’m just on top of A-Mountain right now.”

DaJuan "Quaye" Gordon was the only Aggie who received minutes not to score. Issa Muhammad finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, and Deshawndre Washington added a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Mike Peake had 16 points. Chi Chi Avery finished with 13.

The Aggies managed the expectation.

NMSU, like it did in its exhibition game last week, showed plenty of room for improvement but in correctable areas – or areas that will correct themselves in time. The Aggies’ inconsistencies defensively were exposed when its starting five of Mike Peake, Issa Muhammad, Deshawndre Washington, Quaye Gordon and Xavier Pinson weren’t on the court, but they still held Highlands to 29% shooting overall for the night.

NMSU shot 53% from the field and 13-36 from the 3-point line. The Aggies led by as many as 51 points and never led by fewer than 21 points in the second half.

Xavier Pinson also made his official debut in an Aggie uniform after being sidelined from participating in last week’s exhibition game while he waited for his eligibility waiver to be approved by the NCAA.

“The way they acted as a team means the world to me. Play right, act right. I thought we acted right. We had a couple of times where they changed their body language because they missed a shot or missed a play. They’re starting to be able to handle coaching in the game,” Heiar said. “It’s very easy for these guys, and what was more excited to me was getting to how we’re supposed to play. We’re a two, we’re supposed to be a 10, but we’ll get there.”

New Mexico State plays UTEP Saturday in El Paso.

Stephen Wagner is a sports reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can found on Twitter at @stephenwag22 and reached at SWagner@lcsun-news.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
600 ESPN El Paso

New-Look New Mexico State Roster Poses Great Challenge to UTEP

On Saturday night, UTEP fans will get their first look at the Greg Heiar era as his New Mexico State University men's basketball team travels to the Don Haskins Center to play the Miners in the Battle of I-10. The game is also their annual "Sell Out The Don" promotion, and currently more than 8,000 tickets have been issued for the first of potentially three rivalry games between the two schools.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

New Mexico State seeks third straight win against Lamar

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State (3-5, Ind.) will look to win its third straight game when they face off with Lamar (1-8, 1-4 Southland Conference) on Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium. New Mexico State is coming off an open week and will play its third game in the last six weeks […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
High School Football PRO

El Paso, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Palo Duro High School football team will have a game with Canutillo High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
EL PASO, TX
nmsuroundup.com

Competitive Smash Bros. in Las Cruces: Everything you need to know

Since 1999, “Super Smash Bros.” has captured the hearts of gamers with its comical battles between Nintendo characters. Twenty-three years later, the legacy lives on in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” for the Nintendo Switch, a game with a large and growing competitive scene. WHY COMPETE?. Everyone...
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

A Bad Winter Storm Stranded Metallica Fans In Las Cruces – Part 2

I recently wrote an article about the time Metallica fans got stuck in Las Cruces. My story was just the tip of the iceberg. Back in 1997, Metallica and Korn rocked the Pan Am Center on the NMSU campus in Las Cruces. A great show as usual but this one came with a helluva winter storm that shut the El Paso, Las Cruces area ... and everywhere else within hundreds of miles ... down completely.
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

A Republican voter weighs in on election night in New Mexico

At a Republican watch party in Las Cruces, KRWG Public Media's Jonny Coker talked with a GOP voter who shared his thoughts on the election and the Republican effort to connect with voters in southern New Mexico. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived...
LAS CRUCES, NM
newsfromthestates.com

South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid

Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso City Rep. district 6 seat headed for a runoff

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso's district 6 representative will now be decided in a runoff election. The results were Claudia Lizette Rodriguez with 43% and a total of 5,977 votes. Art Fierro finished with 32% of the votes and 4,485 votes. Incumbent Lizette Rodriguez was looking for a second term while she faced Christian Botello, The post El Paso City Rep. district 6 seat headed for a runoff appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy