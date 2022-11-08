Aggies handle expectations as Heiar picks up first win as DI head coach

LAS CRUCES – For Greg Heiar, New Mexico State’s Monday-night win means as much to him as any 101-52 win over a Division II opponent ever will.

He opened his Division I head coaching career with a win.

NMSU’s season-opening victory over New Mexico Highlands wasn’t just a blowout win over a less-than-average opponent, but the official beginning of the next era of Aggie basketball. Chris Jans is gone, and his protégé has formally arrived to take his place – and look to build on the successes Aggies have enjoyed over the last decade-plus.

So he began his DI head coaching career by managing the expectation.

Few teams in college basketball can be properly judged by their performance against a non-DI opponent in a home buy game, but blowing out a team with athletes of a different caliber is a low-hanging fruit for a team with a new head coach, three new assistants and 10 new scholarship players to grab onto.

NMSU dominated Highlands for all of 60 minutes, only trailing for seven seconds within the game’s first three minutes. The Aggies led by double digits for the final 33 minutes, led by as many as 25 points in the first half and led 47-26 at halftime. NMSU out-rebounded Highlands 45-22 and committed 14 turnovers, only three of which came in the first half. The Aggies lead by at least 21 points for the entire second half.

“It means the world to me. I’ve been telling my family members because they’ve been congratulating me, ‘Dreams do come true if you just keep working,’” Heiar said. “I’ve had my ups and downs as a coach and worked for some great coaches who have had their ups and downs. …I’m just on top of A-Mountain right now.”

DaJuan "Quaye" Gordon was the only Aggie who received minutes not to score. Issa Muhammad finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, and Deshawndre Washington added a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Mike Peake had 16 points. Chi Chi Avery finished with 13.

The Aggies managed the expectation.

NMSU, like it did in its exhibition game last week, showed plenty of room for improvement but in correctable areas – or areas that will correct themselves in time. The Aggies’ inconsistencies defensively were exposed when its starting five of Mike Peake, Issa Muhammad, Deshawndre Washington, Quaye Gordon and Xavier Pinson weren’t on the court, but they still held Highlands to 29% shooting overall for the night.

NMSU shot 53% from the field and 13-36 from the 3-point line. The Aggies led by as many as 51 points and never led by fewer than 21 points in the second half.

Xavier Pinson also made his official debut in an Aggie uniform after being sidelined from participating in last week’s exhibition game while he waited for his eligibility waiver to be approved by the NCAA.

“The way they acted as a team means the world to me. Play right, act right. I thought we acted right. We had a couple of times where they changed their body language because they missed a shot or missed a play. They’re starting to be able to handle coaching in the game,” Heiar said. “It’s very easy for these guys, and what was more excited to me was getting to how we’re supposed to play. We’re a two, we’re supposed to be a 10, but we’ll get there.”

New Mexico State plays UTEP Saturday in El Paso.

Stephen Wagner is a sports reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can found on Twitter at @stephenwag22 and reached at SWagner@lcsun-news.com.