Mashed

Veterans Day 2022: The Best Food Freebies And Deals

World War I officially ended on November 11, 1918, at 11:11 a.m., and more than a century later, the same day each year commemorates the momentous global event. Honoring all those who served in the armed forces during the war, the holiday is celebrated in 12 different countries worldwide. Some call it Remembrance Day and others, such as the U.S., refer to it as Veterans Day.
Chronicle

Some Restaurants Are Offering Veterans and Military Members Free Meals on Veterans Day

Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11, and as the country recognizes its retired and active military members, some restaurants are offering free meals to honor their service. These offers all require proof of military service:. Free meal at Applebee's. Applebee's will be offering a free entree to all veterans...
hbsdealer.com

Lowe’s Veterans Day salute with blue wreaths

For the second year, this Veterans Day, Lowe’s said it is calling upon consumers across the U.S. to #BuildThanks and, “show appreciation for military neighbors with a simple gesture – adorning their doors with a blue wreath.”. Seen as a universal symbol of welcome and celebration, wreaths...
macaronikid.com

FREE Veterans Day Access for Active Service and Veterans

Quarry Park Adventures will honor our veterans and active-duty military with a free “Pick 2” package where they can enjoy two of the park’s attractions for no cost with valid military identification. Their accompanying non-military guests will also receive a 20% discount – the standing military promotion offered at the park year-round. The special offer applies November 11 through 13 in celebration of Veterans Day Weekend. This limited time free promo is available by booking online at www.quarrypark.com using the code THANKYOU or by calling 916-824-1680. Guests of military members can be added to the reservation by adding a second code, MILITARY, to the reservation. “Pick 2” choices include Zipline, Free Fall, or Rappel. Participant requirements apply for all adventures. Please see the website for full details.
iheart.com

2022 Veterans Day Deals For Friday!

Several businesses across the country will honor members of the military on Friday, Veterans Day, with deals like:. 7-Eleven -- Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on November 11. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app. Applebee's -- Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and...
WNCT

These 8 retailers are offering discounts for veterans on Veterans Day

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Veterans Day is Nov. 11 The last two months of the year, life kicks into overdrive. There is an abundance of activities, such as elections, holidays, celebrations, traveling and more. But none of these would be possible without the service of men and women in […]
Bakersfield Californian

THE DISH: Boots on ground for Veterans Day deals

It's that time again to honor those who have served their country by serving them a free or discounted meal. A number of restaurants will recognize Veterans Day on Friday with special offers. Along with local specials, this list contains offers compiled by The Military Wallet, which is a personal finance website for military, veterans and their families.
Navy Times

Veterans Day freebies await, from doughnuts to gym memberships

These days, with rising costs of everything, we’re all trying to find ways to save some dollars anywhere we can. Each year, a number of establishments offer discounts on or around Veterans Day, and many offer discounts year-round. Even a free cup of coffee means a lot more than...
macaronikid.com

Veterans Day Events

Did you notice the sprinkle of local events in the last few days?. Macaroni KID Torrance is back and ready to find all the family friendly events in Torrance and surrounding areas. Have an event you'd like our community to know about? Fill out THIS FORM HERE. Don't forget to...
102.5 The Bone

Veterans Day 2022: Publix, Red Lobster, Denny’s among companies offering discounts, free items

November 11, 2022 is Veterans Day, and many companies are honoring those who have served the country with free or discounted meals. Veterans Day was first celebrated on Nov. 11, 1919, when President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Veterans Day became a legal holiday in 1938, after Congress passed a resolution for an annual observance.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Dunkin' Offering Free Donuts to Vets on Veterans Day

Veterans can treat themselves to a free donut Friday courtesy of Dunkin'. This is a way to say thank you to veterans and active-duty military for all they have done for our country. Vets can choose one donut of their choice at participating restaurants in the Southern Tier. The offer...
The Hill

Here are 15 companies offering discounts to military personnel this Veterans Day

Story at a glance On Veterans Day, a host of restaurants will offer discounts to veterans and active duty service members. Some discounts extend to military spouses. Below is a list of 15 eateries offering deals on Veterans Day this Friday. Friday marks Veterans Day in the United States, the annual recognition of the nation’s…
Outsider.com

Veterans Day 2022: What’s Open and What’s Closed

Tomorrow is Veterans Day and that means that some businesses and government offices will be closed. At the same time, several retail stores and restaurants will celebrate those who served with sales and free food and drink for vets and their families. If you’re making plans to celebrate Veterans Day,...
Terry Mansfield

Honoring Veterans For Service And Sacrifice

Honoring our veterans is important to show appreciation for their service and sacrifice. In observance of Veterans Day, America honors those who served in the military. Sign thanking veterans.Image by April Bryant from Pixabay.
foodgressing.com

Denny’s Veterans Day: Free Grand Slams for Veterans

This November, Denny’s will give back to our nation’s heroes with the continuation of a long-standing tradition: free Grand Slams for all military personnel on Veterans Day. On November 11, Denny’s is proud to once again honor those who served their country by offering a complimentary Grand Slam...

