Idaho State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Idaho Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Idaho Cash” game were:

03-07-16-19-27

(three, seven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $41,200

