Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The Record-Setting $2.04 Billion Jackpot
One player won Monday's record-setting Powerball jackpot. A ticket purchased in California matched all six numbers to win the estimated grand prize of $2.04 billion ($997.6 million), the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. Additionally, one player in Florida matched the five white...
Two Californians now millionaires after $1.2 billion Powerball lottery
Although no one took home the massive $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night’s drawing, two winning Californian tickets were drawn, both worth over $1 million. Two Powerball tickets purchased in California were one number short of hitting the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. One ticket was sold in Ontario at the Eastland Food Market […]
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $700 Million Jackpot?
Wednesday's jackpot was worth an estimated $700 million.
NBC Los Angeles
Here Are the Winning Numbers for Wednesday Night's $1.2 Billion Powerball
The winning numbers for Wednesday night's $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn. There were no jackpot winners drawn Wednesday night, causing the jackpot for Saturday's drawing to rise to an estimated $1.5 billion, according to the California Lottery Press. The numbers are 22, 11, 60, 2 and 35 with...
NBC New York
NY Sees Two Win $1 Million (or More) on Powerball; No One Hits $1 Billion Jackpot
The Powerball Jackpot will continue to grow, as nobody won the $1 billion jackpot in Monday night's drawing -- but a couple of people in New York became millionaires overnight. One ticket in New York matched all five white balls, winning $1 million, according to the Powerball website. There was...
Powerball draw for record $1.9 bn jackpot delayed
A Powerball draw for a staggering $1.9 billion jackpot -- the largest prize in history -- has been delayed, further fueling lottery fever across the United States. California Lottery said late Monday the drawing was delayed because a participating lottery needed more time to complete security protocols.
Powerball’s biggest jackpot ever at $1.9 billion up for grabs Monday night
Monday night’s estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone finally wins the prize. The jackpot started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown to be 95 times as...
Next Powerball Drawing Will See a $825 Million Jackpot, 5th Largest U.S. Prize Ever
For 36 consecutive draws, a Powerball jackpot has evaded lottery players. Standing at $825 million, the current jackpot is poised to be the fifth-most valuable prize ever awarded in a U.S. lottery drawing. And the longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.
What should the $2.04 billion Powerball winner do next?
While the United States anxiously awaits for the winner of the largest Powerball jackpot in history to come forward, legal experts are advising the exact opposite. After the winning lottery ticket was drawn Monday night, earning one lucky player an astounding $2.04 billion, many people speculated what they would do with that kind of money. Kurt Panouses, a tax attorney, says the first thing they should do is lawyer up.He's represented dozens of lottery winners in the past, including some who have won up to half a billion dollars. "Bring in someone that some experience with these types of wins," he said....
Powerball Climbs to Record Jackpot After No Winner Claimed Saturday’s Drawing
The Powerball jackpot rose once again after no one won the grand prize during the Saturday, Nov. 5 drawing. While the previous prize of $1.5 billion already broke some records, the current award of $1.9 billion is currently the top jackpot ever. The California Lottery reported on Twitter that the...
