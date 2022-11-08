ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Police: Nashville teacher's assistant charged for bringing weed to school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have charged a teacher's assistant accused of bringing marijuana to school. Police were called to Murrell School, a K-7th grade school, regarding a disorderly student. The student was reportedly placed in a teacher's lounge to "calm down" when police say he began throwing things in the room, including items in lockers.
NASHVILLE, TN
Disabled Tennessee veteran gifted mortgage-free smart home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A disabled veteran living in Middle Tennessee has been gifted a mortgage-free smart home by the Gary Sinise Foundation. Sgt. Bryan Anderson lost both of his legs and his left hand while serving two tours in Iraq. The Purple Heart recipient now donates his time delivering encouraging messages to post-9/11 veterans.
CUMBERLAND FURNACE, TN
Suspect indicted for 2020 murder of Clarksville man

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man extradited to Middle Tennessee on Wednesday is charged for the 2020 murder of a 28-year-old Clarksville man. Jaelyn Deon Gant was indicted by a grand jury on several charges, including murder, for the death of Seth Stephens. Stephens was found shot multiple times...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Councilmember: Metro wasted money on third-party assessment of Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council continues to question the $2.1 billion plan for a new Tennessee Titans stadium. Councilmembers requested a third-party assessment detailing what it would cost to renovate Nissan Stadium. They received a report back and met with the contractor this week, but some councilmembers believe it was a waste of money because they’re not getting the answers they were looking for.
NASHVILLE, TN
Shooting investigation underway in North Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on the 2000 block of Ed Temple Blvd. The shooting was reported just after 6 a.m. One person has been taken to a hospital for treatment. This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pedestrian life-flighted to Nashville after Clarksville hit-and-run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is being life-flighted to Nashville after a hit-and-run crash in Clarksville Tuesday. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) said the status of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time. CPD is investigating the hit-and-run vehicle crash on Lafayette Road which involved two pedestrians.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Japanese condiment company to invest $65 million in new Clarksville plant

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Kewpie Corporation, a Japanese company known for its popular mayonnaise and salad dressing, is planning to invest more than $65 million into a Middle Tennessee facility. The development will create 85 new jobs in Montgomery County. Kewpie made the announcement Wednesday along with the Tennessee...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
CODE RED: 11-car accident shuts down I-65 S. in Sumner County

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A huge multi-vehicle accident has drivers searching for alternate routes through Sumner County this morning. An 11-car accident has shut down I-65 South at mile marker 102, according to Millersville Police. The accident happened at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. All traffic is being rerouted to exit...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Three arrested with vehicle stolen during armed carjacking in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department has arrested three young men found in a vehicle stolen during a carjacking. MNPD reports a Honda Civic which had been stolen during an armed carjacking at a Millwood Drive apartment complex was spotted at a Bell Road apartment complex outside the stolen car.
NASHVILLE, TN
TITANS detectives recover over two pounds of marijuana and $20,733 during drug bust

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wednesday TITANS detectives were surveilling a home in Antioch. A stolen Jeep Cherokee Track Hawk was parked on the street in front of the home. Detectives believed that Marcus Watson was in possession of the stolen Jeep due to surveillance conducted over the course of a few weeks by detectives. While conducting surveillance on the residence and the stolen Jeep detectives say that they saw Watson arrive driving his Dodge Charger. Watson entered the home for a short time before getting back into the drivers seat of the Dodge Charger carrying two large vacuumed sealed bags of marijuana. TITANS detectives attempted mobile surveillance on Watson and his car but the vehicle passed through multiple red lights and passed multiple vehicles in oncoming traffic lanes. A short time later TITANS detectives once again spotted the vehicle and were able to established surveillance with the help of law enforcement aviation. Watson was positively identified as the driver of the vehicle after surveillance was reestablished.
NASHVILLE, TN

