Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
fox17.com
Metro parents say students sitting three per seat, in aisle on son’s school bus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The nationwide school bus driver shortage is no stranger to Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS). Metro says "sometimes" they combine routes to meet the need of students who must take the bus. On Monday, FOX 17 News spoke with a Metro parent who says her...
fox17.com
Dropout Factory: why administrators say a Nashville high school has a 53% graduation rate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A South Nashville high school is now considered a dropout factory. A dropout factory is defined by researchers at Johns Hopkins University as a high school with less than 60 percent graduation rate. In 2007, eight Metro Nashville Public high schools met that threshold and...
fox17.com
Police: Nashville teacher's assistant charged for bringing weed to school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have charged a teacher's assistant accused of bringing marijuana to school. Police were called to Murrell School, a K-7th grade school, regarding a disorderly student. The student was reportedly placed in a teacher's lounge to "calm down" when police say he began throwing things in the room, including items in lockers.
fox17.com
Disabled Tennessee veteran gifted mortgage-free smart home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A disabled veteran living in Middle Tennessee has been gifted a mortgage-free smart home by the Gary Sinise Foundation. Sgt. Bryan Anderson lost both of his legs and his left hand while serving two tours in Iraq. The Purple Heart recipient now donates his time delivering encouraging messages to post-9/11 veterans.
fox17.com
FOX 17 News investigates: Brookmeade Park homeless camp costing taxpayers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A FOX 17 News investigation is leading our team to find out how much it’s costing taxpayers to maintain Brookmeade Park, one of Nashville’s largest homeless encampments. For the past two years, FOX 17 News has gone inside Brookmeade Park’s homeless encampment, showing...
fox17.com
Metro employees still don't contribute to retirement plan, costing taxpayers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville contributed more than $86 million to pensions in 2021, using your tax dollars. Compare that to Memphis, a city that contributed $61 million last year. Why is that? Nashville city employees don't have to contribute to their retirement. Rae Keohane owns a condo in...
fox17.com
Suspect indicted for 2020 murder of Clarksville man
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man extradited to Middle Tennessee on Wednesday is charged for the 2020 murder of a 28-year-old Clarksville man. Jaelyn Deon Gant was indicted by a grand jury on several charges, including murder, for the death of Seth Stephens. Stephens was found shot multiple times...
fox17.com
Councilmember: Metro wasted money on third-party assessment of Nissan Stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council continues to question the $2.1 billion plan for a new Tennessee Titans stadium. Councilmembers requested a third-party assessment detailing what it would cost to renovate Nissan Stadium. They received a report back and met with the contractor this week, but some councilmembers believe it was a waste of money because they’re not getting the answers they were looking for.
fox17.com
Shooting investigation underway in North Nashville
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on the 2000 block of Ed Temple Blvd. The shooting was reported just after 6 a.m. One person has been taken to a hospital for treatment. This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.
fox17.com
Pedestrian life-flighted to Nashville after Clarksville hit-and-run crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is being life-flighted to Nashville after a hit-and-run crash in Clarksville Tuesday. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) said the status of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time. CPD is investigating the hit-and-run vehicle crash on Lafayette Road which involved two pedestrians.
fox17.com
Japanese condiment company to invest $65 million in new Clarksville plant
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Kewpie Corporation, a Japanese company known for its popular mayonnaise and salad dressing, is planning to invest more than $65 million into a Middle Tennessee facility. The development will create 85 new jobs in Montgomery County. Kewpie made the announcement Wednesday along with the Tennessee...
fox17.com
CODE RED: 11-car accident shuts down I-65 S. in Sumner County
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A huge multi-vehicle accident has drivers searching for alternate routes through Sumner County this morning. An 11-car accident has shut down I-65 South at mile marker 102, according to Millersville Police. The accident happened at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. All traffic is being rerouted to exit...
fox17.com
Metro Police investigating self-defense claim in deadly Sycamore Road shooting
UPDATE: Metro Police are investigating a self-defense claim after a 49-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday morning. Police say Zion Lacy, 20, is accused of shooting Dontrell Booker inside a home on Sycamore Road. "[Lacy] lives in the home with his mother," police said in a press release. "Booker,...
fox17.com
Son claims self defense in fatal shooting of mother's boyfriend at Nashville home
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a 20-year-old who killed his mother's boyfriend may have done so in self defense. Police say Zion Lacy lives in the Sycamore Road home where the fatal shooting took place on Tuesday morning. According to police, Lacy and his mother's boyfriend, 49-year-old...
fox17.com
'It happens every day': Dealer arrested for selling drugs at Brookmeade homeless camp
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Forty-year-old Joseph Franklin is being held on a more than $100,000 bond after detectives say they found a 9 mm pistol on him, along with more than 18 grams of drugs—including methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroine—at Brookmeade Park. Advocates say drug use and addiction...
fox17.com
Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
fox17.com
As Nashville polls closed, 117 voters re-cast provisional ballots after election error
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As the Davidson County polls closed Tuesday, officials confirmed that 117 voters out of the 438 citizens who cast their vote for the wrong ballot filled out provisional ballots Tuesday. The Associated Press found that more than 430 people cast their votes in the wrong...
fox17.com
Thompson's Station man arrested for drunk driving in Franklin Chick-fil-A parking lot
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Thompson's Station man was arrested for driving under the influence in a Chick-fil-A parking lot. The City of Franklin reported that 32-year-old Paul Pratt faces multiple charges after hitting a parked car and several curbs in a busy Berry Farms Chick-fil-A parking lot Friday afternoon.
fox17.com
Three arrested with vehicle stolen during armed carjacking in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department has arrested three young men found in a vehicle stolen during a carjacking. MNPD reports a Honda Civic which had been stolen during an armed carjacking at a Millwood Drive apartment complex was spotted at a Bell Road apartment complex outside the stolen car.
fox17.com
TITANS detectives recover over two pounds of marijuana and $20,733 during drug bust
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wednesday TITANS detectives were surveilling a home in Antioch. A stolen Jeep Cherokee Track Hawk was parked on the street in front of the home. Detectives believed that Marcus Watson was in possession of the stolen Jeep due to surveillance conducted over the course of a few weeks by detectives. While conducting surveillance on the residence and the stolen Jeep detectives say that they saw Watson arrive driving his Dodge Charger. Watson entered the home for a short time before getting back into the drivers seat of the Dodge Charger carrying two large vacuumed sealed bags of marijuana. TITANS detectives attempted mobile surveillance on Watson and his car but the vehicle passed through multiple red lights and passed multiple vehicles in oncoming traffic lanes. A short time later TITANS detectives once again spotted the vehicle and were able to established surveillance with the help of law enforcement aviation. Watson was positively identified as the driver of the vehicle after surveillance was reestablished.
Comments / 0