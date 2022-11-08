ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Night” game were:

6-5-2, WB: 5

(six, five, two; WB: five)

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Record-breaking $1.9B Powerball jackpot drawing was delayed

(WTNH) — If you’re wondering why there are no winning numbers from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, officials said that technical issues are to blame. The $1.9 billion jackpot is the largest in history, but more time will be needed to find out Monday’s numbers. According to a games spokesperson, a technical error caused a delay […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game’s member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game’s security process took precedence. “Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing with the cooperation of all participating lotteries,” said Drew Svitko, the chairman of the Powerball Product Group and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Lottery acknowledged their sales verification system caused the lengthy delay.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eyewitness News

Someone won $2.3 million from Lotto!

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A $2.3 million winning Lotto! ticket was sold at a convenience store in Stratford. The Connecticut Lottery confirmed that the ticket was sold at 7-Eleven store #33320. The winner matched all six numbers in Friday’s drawing. The numbers were 5, 7, 9, 25, 28, and...
STRATFORD, CT
FOX 61

Powerball drawing delayed Monday because of technical error

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Monday's nearly two billion dollar PowerBall drawing has been delayed because of technical issues. "Because of a technical problem tonight, we are unable to bring you the PowerBall drawing at this time," they said on air adding results will be posted on powerball.com. The jackpot...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Can Connecticut lottery winners keep their identities a secret?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you win the lottery in Connecticut, can you keep it a secret? Yes, and no. In Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous, but they can ask to have their name removed from a web page if they won $10,000 or more, according to the Connecticut Lottery. However, that information can still […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Bristol couple charged in string of violent robberies across Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol couple has been accused of committing a string of violent robberies across Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera robbed dozens of businesses in September and October, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Cross is also facing a narcotics distribution charge. The […]
BRISTOL, CT
ctexaminer.com

Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut

While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Which Lake in Connecticut is Truly the Cleanest?

The drought of 2022 did a number on our lakes and ponds in Connecticut. I noticed a nice layer of scum on most bodies of water throughout the heat of July and August. Little roadside runoff ponds drained out in the heat until there was nothing left but a trickle of black mud. Did any lake survive 2022 with its natural beauty intact?
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctbites.com

40+ Places For Great Holiday Pies in Connecticut (2022 Edition)

It might be hard to believe with such an unseasonably warm start to November, but Thanksgiving is right around the corner! And that can only mean one thing: it’s pie time. Once again this year, there are dozens of restaurants, markets, farms, and other businesses across the state offering a variety of pies to preorder and have ready to add to your holiday table. Whether you are keeping things simple with a traditional pumpkin or apple pie to compliment your turkey dinner, or you want to mix things up with unique flavors and ingredients, there are desserts on this list for just about every palate. Happy Thanksgiving!
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut

Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Alex Jones ordered to pay $473M more to Sandy Hook families

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones and his company were ordered by a judge Thursday to pay an extra $473 million for promoting false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre, bringing the total judgment against him in a lawsuit filed by the victims’ families to a staggering $1.44 billion. Connecticut Judge Barbara Bellis imposed the punitive damages on the Infowars host and Free Speech Systems. Jones repeatedly told his millions of followers the massacre that killed 20 first graders and six educators was staged by “crisis actors” to enact more gun control. “The record clearly supports the plaintiffs’ argument that the defendants’ conduct was intentional and malicious, and certain to cause harm by virtue of their infrastructure, ability to spread content, and massive audience including the infowarriors,” the judge wrote in a 45-page ruling. Christopher Mattei, a lawyer for the Sandy Hook families, said he hopes the award sends a message to conspiracy theorists who profit from lies.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy