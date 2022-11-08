ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Hoaxes, lockdowns and the ‘proliferation’ of threats to central Illinois high schools

By Scarlett O'Hara
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ekSkO_0j2V1NU900

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – “Don’t engage in this type of behavior. You’re only jeopardizing your future,” Illinois Secretary of State Press Secretary Henry Haupt said.

He’s sending a message to those calling in hoax shooting threats to schools across central Illinois. Law enforcement officials are asking you to take them seriously, because they have to.

Taylorville student taken into custody for school threat

Monday alone, police investigated threats to four different schools in three different districts. In Urbana, students were sent home after someone called the office threatening to kill them.

We still don’t have all the answers. But the Illinois Secretary of State Police was one of the agencies who helped, and it’s not the first school they’ve had to sweep for bombs lately.

“Unfortunately, there has been a proliferation of these threats,” Haupt said.

Threats the Urbana Police Department called “terroristic.” The Secretary of State Police say they’ve been popping up at schools across central Illinois. In this case, an unknown caller said he was going to shoot and kill Urbana High School students, and mentioned pipe bombs.

“Being a parent, the first thing is just a gut-wrenching feeling in your stomach,” Molly Hart said.

Urbana schools closed due to threat

Classes were cancelled at Urbana Middle and High Schools while the Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad helped investigate the calls. Haupt said similar threats often turn out to be hoaxes.

“But they’re dangerous for a number of reasons,” he said.

Namely, wasting the time and resources of several law enforcement agencies.

“It’s always possible there could have been an actual threat somewhere that our technicians should be focused on, and not a hoax at a high school,” Haupt said.

While it’s not clear yet whether a teenager called in the threats to Urbana, Haupt said that age group is often behind it.

“It’s going to make everything you do in the future a little more difficult. Why would anyone do that for themselves?” he said.

Young culprits could face felonies, expulsion and even trouble getting a job down the line. He said police dealt with a string of copycat crimes several years ago, likely sparked by students hearing about threats at another school.

“It’s as simple as that. So they picked up the phone or they sent a text message or put on social media,” Haupt said.

Teens arrested for threats of violence at Pana High School

It’s a choice that causes parents like Molly Hart to panic, and gives anxiety attacks to kids like hers. Her son goes to Urbana High School, and she didn’t know where he was when the lockdown was announced.

“I start calling his phone to find out and I can hear it ringing in his bedroom. It’s like – the one day he forgets his phone is today,” Hart said.

Luckily, families met at a reunification site, and police eventually determined the coast was clear. But some are still unsettled.

“You hear of school shootings all the time and you think, ‘not here, not us.’ It makes you realize – it could be us,” Hart said.

We reached out to the Champaign School District. They operated on a regular schedule Monday, but the chief communications officer said they received messages from families and students concerning possible social media threats. She didn’t provide any further detail on the threats, or whether a specific school was targeted.

Rochester Intermediate School receives bomb threat

Also Monday – Rochester Intermediate School received bomb threats, but school officials say no students were in danger. In Georgetown, police continued to investigate a threat that came Sunday from a juvenile from out of state. Those schools joined a list of others who’ve gotten threats over the past few weeks, including Pana, Taylorville and North Mac High School.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Police help investigate ‘rumors of threats’ to middle school

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police were present at Edison Middle School Wednesday. They helped the school’s security team investigate rumors of a social media threat, but determined them to be “unfounded.” Police say they were contacted by staff Tuesday, and their presence Wednesday was out of “an abundance of caution.” Unit 4 Chief Communications […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Maroa-Forsyth student charged after stabbing at school

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Maroa-Forsyth High School has been arrested and charged after being accused of stabbing another student on Wednesday. In a pair of statements posted to the Maroa Police Department’s Facebook page, Maroa Police Chief Patrick Siemsen said the school resource officer was present when the incident happened and responded […]
MAROA, IL
WCIA

Urbana Schools on soft lockdown after new threat

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana High and Middle Schools are under a soft lockdown after school officials said the district received another threatening phone call Wednesday morning. Officials said the threat received on Wednesday was the same as a threat the district received on Monday – that students would be killed in a mass shooting. […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Roadside ditch work planned in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that workers are will be performing work on a roadside ditch in Champaign on Thursday as part of a regrading effort. Work will take place on the north ditch line of Kirby Avenue between Glenshire Drive and Staley Road. Traffic will be maintained through […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Urbana man killed in Wednesday night shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old man from Urbana has died after he was shot Wednesday night. Urbana Police officials said officers responded to the area of Philo Road and Michigan Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound […]
URBANA, IL
1470 WMBD

Illinois union leader says “history was made” for workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Top union officials in Illinois are cheering state voters’ passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment, which enshrines collective bargaining rights for the state’s workers in the Illinois State Constitution. In an emailed statement late Wednesday, Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea said while Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
geneseorepublic.com

2022 Illinois election results from across the state

Today is an Election Day. In each midterm cycle, hundreds of congressional seats are up for election – in addition to key state and local elected offices across the country, including a US Senate seat for Illinois. Interested in a particular race? Click the link below to stay updated...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Champaign Co. candidate cleaning up yard signs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Election Day has come and gone, but you still probably see campaign signs around town. One of the candidates is doing something about it. Mike Kobel is creating a sign challenge. He says he’ll take the first Champaign County candidate to dinner who sends a photo of themself and their collected […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Urbana schools closed due to threat

Update 1:35 p.m. Urbana Police officials said they have completed a sweep of Urbana Middle and High Schools and found no active threats. Update 11:13 a.m. The Urbana Police Department released a statement at 10:30 a.m. elaborating on previously known information regarding a threat that resulted in Urbana Middle and High Schools being closed on […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Budzinski defeats Deering for Illinois 13th Congressional District

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Democrat Nikki Budzinski defeated opponent Republican Regan Deering in the election for the U.S. 13th Congressional District in Illinois. “I’ve spent my entire career bringing people together to deliver results for working families, and I’m eager to build upon that work in Congress,” Budzinski said. “We have a lot of work […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Prosecutor: Officers acted lawfully during shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County State’s Attorney recently finished his review of a shooting last month that left two Decatur Police officers hurt and the suspect dead. From that review, State’s Attorney Scott Rueter determined that the officers’ actions did not violate Illinois law and were a necessary response to the actions of […]
DECATUR, IL
US 104.9

Don’t Forget, It’s Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Illinois

The Quad Cities experienced pretty warm weather in October and it's been pretty decent to begin November. But this warm fall weather is going to come to a screeching halt beginning this weekend. While it's tempting to warm up your car when it's cold outside, if you live on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, it could get you in serious trouble.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Bost wins Illinois 12th Congressional District

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Congressman Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) has defeated Democratic challenger Homer Markel for the 12th Congressional District.  Mike Bost has served in Congress since 2015, and worked in the Illinois House of Representatives for 20 years before. Markel is a Navy veteran and former union president. The 12th Congressional District includes the southernmost […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Bailey accuses Pritzker of planning COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Illinois school children

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The final countdown is on as Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) are wrapping up their campaign stops before the General Election. Pritzker appeared at Get Out The Vote rallies with the Democratic slate of statewide candidates while Bailey warned parents that the governor will force children to get the COVID-19 vaccine before school next fall.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois 17th District: King concedes to Sorensen

Democrat Eric Sorensen will be headed to Congress after Republican Esther Joy King called to concede the race Wednesday morning. Sorensen is a longtime meteorologist while King is trained as a lawyer and JAG Officer in the Army Reserve. The 17th Congressional District seat opened up ater U.S Rep. Cheri Bustos (D) retired. King previously […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

U of I Police hosting Coffee With a Cop

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is joining the Coffee With a Cop trend. Coffee With a Cop events give community members a chance to sit down with the police officers that serve them for conversation over a cup of coffee. The UIPD will give people that chance on Thursday. From […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy