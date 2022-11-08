Candidates make one final push for Midterm Elections

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the eve of the 2022 Midterm Election and candidates across the commonwealth are making their final push for votes.

One more push, one more vote, that’s what each candidate was out working on Monday.

The candidates for the US House and Senate were in both Northeastern and Southeastern Pennsylvania.

It’s a sprint to the finish line.

With control of congress up for grabs, the stakes could not be higher.

Candidates Monday on a last-minute campaign blitz in search of votes.

“There’s just so much at stake right now in the race right now,” said Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman.

Fetterman rallied supporters in Philadelphia and Chester Counties Monday.

“Please send me to Washington DC and send Dr. Oz back to New Jersey,” Fetterman said.

His opponent, Republican Senate Candidate Mehmet Oz spent one of his final stops locally.

“I believe we can make safe city streets and communities. I believe we can have a secure border, stop fentanyl, but also allow legal immigration of the people we want to come here and build this country,” said Oz.

“Hazleton, Pennsylvania is out in force, we want change,” Republican Congressional Candidate Jim Bognet said.

Bognet, running for Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District Seat joined Oz in Hazleton.

“The new common sense republican governing majority is going to turn this country around. We’re going to build a wall at the border are you with me,” Bognet said.

Earlier in the day, Incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright spoke to Eyewitness News as the Congressman canvassed in Nanticoke to keep his seat.

“I’m on the side that has plans. We’re in inflation it hurts. Who are the people that are bringing down prices for seniors’ medications?” said Cartwright.

The latest polls show each race is a toss-up, both are very close races.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.