ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Candidates make one final push for Midterm Elections

By Julie Dunphy
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UpFNd_0j2V14nb00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the eve of the 2022 Midterm Election and candidates across the commonwealth are making their final push for votes.

One more push, one more vote, that’s what each candidate was out working on Monday.

The candidates for the US House and Senate were in both Northeastern and Southeastern Pennsylvania.

It’s a sprint to the finish line.

With control of congress up for grabs, the stakes could not be higher.

Candidates Monday on a last-minute campaign blitz in search of votes.

“There’s just so much at stake right now in the race right now,” said Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman.

Lackawanna County officials say they’re prepared for election day

Fetterman rallied supporters in Philadelphia and Chester Counties Monday.

“Please send me to Washington DC and send Dr. Oz back to New Jersey,” Fetterman said.

His opponent, Republican Senate Candidate Mehmet Oz spent one of his final stops locally.

“I believe we can make safe city streets and communities. I believe we can have a secure border, stop fentanyl, but also allow legal immigration of the people we want to come here and build this country,” said Oz.

“Hazleton, Pennsylvania is out in force, we want change,” Republican Congressional Candidate Jim Bognet said.

Bognet, running for Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District Seat joined Oz in Hazleton.

“The new common sense republican governing majority is going to turn this country around. We’re going to build a wall at the border are you with me,” Bognet said.

Earlier in the day, Incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright spoke to Eyewitness News as the Congressman canvassed in Nanticoke to keep his seat.

“I’m on the side that has plans. We’re in inflation it hurts. Who are the people that are bringing down prices for seniors’ medications?” said Cartwright.

The latest polls show each race is a toss-up, both are very close races.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Late Pennsylvania State Rep. Tony DeLuca wins re-election one month after passing

(WHTM) — The late Pennsylvania State Representative Tony DeLuca won re-election Tuesday night, one month after he passed away after a brief battle with lymphoma. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, DeLuca received nearly 86% of the vote running against Green Party candidate Queonia Livingston in the Pittsburgh-area 32nd House District. DeLuca received nearly […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Ryncavage elected to serve in PA 119th at 21 years old

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 21-year-old Alec Ryncavage has been declared the winner of the 119th District for the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives. Republican candidate, Alec Ryncavage, and Democratic candidate, Vito Malacari, were at multiple polling places campaigning Tuesday. At 21 years old, Ryncavage just qualifies to run for a seat in the Pennsylvania House […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Meuser declared winner in 9th Congressional District race

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican candidate Dan Meuser. Dan Meuser Starting with the winner of this race, Republican candidate Dan Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades. Meuser began his career in politics in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State speaks as polls close on Election Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman held a press conference at 9:00 p.m. on Nov. 8 to provide updates on Pennsylvania’s general election. Chapman reported that Pennsylvania had a “relatively incident-free” midterm election, and thanked election officials across the Commonwealth for their service. “Election workers are the frontline heroes of our democracy. We […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Josh Shapiro declares victory in Pennsylvania Governor race

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro has declared victory in the race to become Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor. According to the Associated Press, with 94% of precincts reporting, Shapiro received 55% of the vote while Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano received 42%. “Tonight, voters from Gen Z to our seniors, voters from all walks […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

John Fetterman declares victory, Oz concedes Pennsylvania Senate race

(WHTM) – Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has declared victory in the Pennsylvania United States Senate race. “It’s official. I will be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania,” said Fetterman at 12:57 a.m. on Wednesday. “We bet on the people of Pennsylvania – and you didn’t let us down. And I won’t let you down. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Matt Cartwright wins fight for 8th Congressional District seat

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a statement from Matt Cartwright and Jim Bognet’s campaign spokesperson. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The race for the seat in the 8th Congressional District between Democrat Matt Cartwright and Republican Jim Bognet has ended with Cartwright declared the winner by the Associated Press. Five-term incumbent Democrat Matt […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania Election Results

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From the U.S. Senate, to the PA Governor, the November 8th midterm elections have several hotly contested races. You can check all the latest race results below.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Analysis: Breaking down key races in the 2022 midterm elections

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From the U.S. Senate to the PA Governor, the November 8th election has several hotly contested races and Eyewitness News reached out to Dr. David Sosar for analysis to break down some of the key issues. Sosar, a professor of Political Science, has been following these races closely for months. You […]
WBRE

Candidates vote in PA Senate, PA governor races

(WHTM) — Republican and Democrat candidates in the races for governor and U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania cast their ballots early Tuesday morning. Josh Shapiro, the Democrat nominee for governor, cast his ballot at Rydal in Abington Township, Montgomery County, at Rydal Elementary School. He was joined by members of his family and took questions from […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

How to track your ballot in Pennsylvania

(WHTM) – If you’re among the more than one million Pennsylvanians who requested a mail-in ballot, you may have questions about when your vote is received and counted. Of the 1.3 million ballots sent by the Department of State, there have been more than one million returned, according to data released on November 4. Approximately […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania Governor Race: Historic notes to know on Election Day

(WHTM) – Polls have shown Democrat Josh Shapiro leading Doug Mastriano in the Pennsylvania Governor’s race throughout the campaign. Shapiro’s lead in the polls has remained in the double digits going into the November 8 election. If elected, Shapiro would set several historic marks as a Democrat Governor replacing Tom Wolf. Pennsylvania had not had […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Winning Powerball tickets sold in NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Six winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth a combined total of $1.5 million. Two of those tickets were sold in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, one of them in Luzerne County and another in Lycoming County. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning Powerball ticket included one prize worth $1 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Alex Jones ordered to pay $473M more to Sandy Hook families

Infowars host Alex Jones and his company were ordered by a judge Thursday to pay an extra $473 million for promoting false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre, bringing the total judgment against him in a lawsuit filed by the victims’ families to a staggering $1.44 billion.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WBRE

WBRE

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy