Baltimore, MD

FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Workhorse RB is dead, era of situational RB begins

Since Tony Pollard’s breakout performance against the Bears, the Zeke vs Pollard debate has hit full steam in Dallas Cowboys land. Pollard’s advocates have relished in the fact Pollard dominated in his first shot at being RB1, while Ezekiel Elliott truthers are happy to point out the recent statements made by Skip Peete about Pollard tapping out after 14 carries in Week 8.
ClutchPoints

‘Plays on a different level’: Lamar Jackson’s dazzling 3rd-down conversions prove ‘key’ to Ravens win vs. Saints

The Baltimore Ravens picked up a big win on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints. Lamar Jackson led the way to a 27-13 win to help the Ravens improve to 6-3. Jackson ended the day with 133 yards passing (completing 12/22 attempts) and a passion touchdown, as well as 82 rushing yards. Baltimore had 10 different players catch a pass from Jackson, including new addition DeSean Jackson. The stats certainly don’t pop off the page but they were enough to win comfortably and keep the Ravens offense going all night.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Linebacker Matthew Judon is quickly making Patriots’ history

The New England Patriots signed Matthew Judon before the 2021 season, and he is already climbing the all-time Patriots’ leaderboards. This has been one of the better free agent signings the team has been in quite some time. In his first year in New England, Judon set a career high with 12.5 sacks.
thecomeback.com

Ravens blasted for blatant lack of effort on Saints’ TD

By and large, the Baltimore Ravens came up big defensively in Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints. That said, the effort — or lack thereof — specifically from defensive backs Marcus Peters and Chuck Clark, is hard to ignore. The Ravens led the Saints 27-6...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Saints Signing RB Derrick Gore

Gore, 27, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Monroe in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and briefly re-signed to the Chargers’ practice squad before being cut again. Washington signed Gore to their practice squad and he finished out the...
WASHINGTON, LA
