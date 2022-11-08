ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Pistons 128-112 for fourth consecutive win

BOSTON — The Celtics pulled off their fourth straight win in comfortable fashion on Wednesday night, cruising to a 128-112 blowout win over the Pistons at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum (31 points) turned a competitive game at halftime into a blowout in the opening minutes of the third quarter, erupting for 16 points in the first five minutes of the period to further expand Boston’s double-digit halftime lead. Jaylen Brown added 30 points for the hosts and Sam Hauser chipped in with a career-high 24 points off the bench. Marcus Smart also matched his season-high with 11 assists.
The Commercial Appeal

Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction

Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
NBC Sports

Grizzlies' Desmond Bane fined for kicking game ball into stands

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane was fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, the NBA announced on Thursday. The incident occurred in the final minute of the Grizzlies' 109-106 loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday night at FedExForum. In the play, Bane went for the...
ESPN

Tatum's 39 points help Celtics hold on to beat Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left, and the Boston Celtics held on for a 109-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The Grizzlies inbounded the ball after Tatum’s free throws, but Ja Morant slipped...
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win

The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
ESPN

Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122

SAN ANTONIO -- — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch...
numberfire.com

Jake LaRavia (hip) available Monday night for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia will play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. LaRavia was listed questionable due to right hip soreness. Despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models project LaRavia...
KENS 5

Grizzlies 124, Spurs 122: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are on a five-game losing streak after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies, 124-122, at home in overtime. Devin Vassell and Jakob Poeltl each had 22 points to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 16 points. Tre Jones finished with 11 points and 11 assists while Jeremy Sochan recorded 13 points.
ESPN

Tatum scores 31, Celtics beat Pistons for 4th straight win

BOSTON -- — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and five assists, and the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 128-112 on Wednesday night to earn their fourth straight victory. Jaylen Brown had 30 points and seven rebounds. Sam Hauser added a career-high 24 points off the bench for Boston, which hasn’t scored fewer than 109 points in each of its wins this season.
MassLive.com

Sam Hauser proving worthy of an expanded role in Celtics win over Pistons

BOSTON — When the time came for Sam Hauser to speak with the media on Wednesday night after scoring a career-high 24 points, Hauser initially headed to his usual spot in the locker room. Instead, a Celtics PR staff motioned it was time for him to move to the main press conference room, reserved for the top team performers of the night. The distinction summed up nicely how far Hauser has come during Boston’s first 11 games of the season.
