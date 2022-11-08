Read full article on original website
Ja Morant scores 30 points, outdueled by Jayson Tatum in Memphis Grizzlies loss to Celtics
Lineup changes and no Steven Adams led to the Memphis Grizzlies using a new closing lineup late in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics. Santi Aldama was subbed out for John Konchar, and Clarke started in place of Adams. The smaller Grizzlies lineup made a 9-0 run in the final three minutes and trailed by two with 15.7 seconds left. ...
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Pistons 128-112 for fourth consecutive win
BOSTON — The Celtics pulled off their fourth straight win in comfortable fashion on Wednesday night, cruising to a 128-112 blowout win over the Pistons at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum (31 points) turned a competitive game at halftime into a blowout in the opening minutes of the third quarter, erupting for 16 points in the first five minutes of the period to further expand Boston’s double-digit halftime lead. Jaylen Brown added 30 points for the hosts and Sam Hauser chipped in with a career-high 24 points off the bench. Marcus Smart also matched his season-high with 11 assists.
Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction
Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon won’t return to Wednesday’s game against Pistons
BOSTON — Malcolm Brogdon will miss the rest of Wednesday’s game against the Pistons because of right hamstring tightness, the Celtics announced at halftime. Brogdon had to go to the locker room in the first half as he wasn’t seen on the Celtics’ bench. Brogdon finished...
NBC Sports
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane fined for kicking game ball into stands
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane was fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, the NBA announced on Thursday. The incident occurred in the final minute of the Grizzlies' 109-106 loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday night at FedExForum. In the play, Bane went for the...
ESPN
Tatum's 39 points help Celtics hold on to beat Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left, and the Boston Celtics held on for a 109-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The Grizzlies inbounded the ball after Tatum’s free throws, but Ja Morant slipped...
What does Nets backing away from Ime Udoka hire mean for Celtics and his future
Ime Udoka won’t be joining the Brooklyn Nets after all. The suspended Celtics coach was expected to join the Nets last week after the team parted ways with Steve Nash. In a surprise move though, the Nets announced Jacque Vaughn would remain their head coach though after he took over the interim position on Nov. 1, going 2-2 in that stretch.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win
The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
ESPN
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122
SAN ANTONIO -- — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch...
numberfire.com
Jake LaRavia (hip) available Monday night for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia will play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. LaRavia was listed questionable due to right hip soreness. Despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models project LaRavia...
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum ‘managing’ left wrist, same one he fractured last playoffs
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum’s had some recent history of left wrist issues, including when he revealed that he played with a fracture during the Celtics’ Finals run last season. So there were some concerns when he played through Wednesday’s game with some tape on that same left wrist as the Celtics beat the Pistons.
Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett disagree on whether Nets should hire Ime Udoka this season
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett have ties to both the Celtics and Nets organizations after their playing careers, which made their discussion about Ime Udoka potentially joining the Nets on the latest KG Unfiltered podcast on Showtime carry some interesting perspective. Pierce was surprised by the year-long suspension that Udoka...
Celtics’ Luke Kornet welcomed 2nd child, which is why he left Knicks game early
BOSTON — Luke Kornet got the call about two minutes into last Saturday’s game against the Knicks. His wife was in labor with a baby girl, so he needed to bolt from New York to Boston as soon as possible. Kornet notified assistant coach Damon Stoudamire before hopping...
KENS 5
Grizzlies 124, Spurs 122: What they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are on a five-game losing streak after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies, 124-122, at home in overtime. Devin Vassell and Jakob Poeltl each had 22 points to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 16 points. Tre Jones finished with 11 points and 11 assists while Jeremy Sochan recorded 13 points.
ESPN
Tatum scores 31, Celtics beat Pistons for 4th straight win
BOSTON -- — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and five assists, and the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 128-112 on Wednesday night to earn their fourth straight victory. Jaylen Brown had 30 points and seven rebounds. Sam Hauser added a career-high 24 points off the bench for Boston, which hasn’t scored fewer than 109 points in each of its wins this season.
How Jayson Tatum Overcame ‘Sluggish’ First Half In Win Vs. Pistons
Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum went to the locker room at halftime Wednesday night not too pleased even though Boston held a double-digit lead at the break over the Detroit Pistons. Unlike the previous 10 games this season, Tatum hadn’t done much at all to contribute to the 63-49 advantage, scoring...
How a heckler fueled Marcus Smart’s best game of year in Celtics win over Grizzlies
Marcus Smart played one of his best games of the season on Monday night against the Grizzlies, posting his second straight double-double with 15 points, 7 rebounds and 12 assists in Boston’s 109-106 win. The Celtics point guard came out red hot at the start of the game, scoring...
Sam Hauser proving worthy of an expanded role in Celtics win over Pistons
BOSTON — When the time came for Sam Hauser to speak with the media on Wednesday night after scoring a career-high 24 points, Hauser initially headed to his usual spot in the locker room. Instead, a Celtics PR staff motioned it was time for him to move to the main press conference room, reserved for the top team performers of the night. The distinction summed up nicely how far Hauser has come during Boston’s first 11 games of the season.
Celtics boast No. 1 offense in NBA, but Boston can’t get ‘bored’ with what works
BOSTON — While the Celtics were expected to bring back their top-ranked defense back for another season, it’s instead been the offense that has been pacing the NBA. That’s covered up some of Boston’s defensive deficiencies early in the season, though there’s still plenty to work through any issues.
KENS 5
Final: Spurs take Grizzlies down to the wire in overtime, but lose at the buzzer 124-122
SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs fought hard against an extremely talented Grizzlies team for 48 minutes on Wednesday, then five more, but fell short at both the regulation and overtime buzzers and lost 124-122. "Great game, thought our guys were fantastic against a heck of a basketball team," Gregg...
