Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc7amarillo.com
PHOTOS: Total lunar eclipse
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — This is the first total lunar eclipse on Election Day. Something that won't happen again until 2394. The total lunar eclipse won't be visible from the U.S. again until March 14, 2025. Share your photos in the form below - or CLICK HERE...
abc7amarillo.com
Police: 'No threat' to Borger High School students following fight video on social media
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — Police said there is "no threat" to Borger High School students after video of a fight circulating on social media sparked concerns. In the video, originally posted on Snapchat, a student is heard saying "I got sum for you (expletive)" as he reached for his backpack.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo PD campaigning to stop panhandling near intersections, prevent accidents
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is warning drivers about the dangers involved in stopping in the roadway to provide spare change or a few extra dollars to those in need. A campaign endorsing safety can help you and those in need. “People do have the heart...
abc7amarillo.com
3 Guatemalan nationals among 4 killed in head-on crash on US 287
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Public Safety released the names of the four people killed last week in a head-on crash between a semi and SUV on US 287 near Goodnight. According to DPS, the crash happened around 4:15 a.m. Friday. A 2016 Ford Explorer,...
abc7amarillo.com
Hartley Co. Chief Deputy to be new Dalhart Police Chief
(AMARILLO, Texas) — Hartley County Sheriff’s office bid a fond farewell to their most recent Chief Deputy, Tommy Hughes. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared the news of Hughes’ departure via a Facebook post noting he will soon take over as Chief of Police for the Dalhart Police Department.
abc7amarillo.com
Man on bicycle arrested after running from Amarillo police
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man on a bicycle was arrested Wednesday after running from Amarillo police. Around 3 p.m., police spotted the suspect, a 46-year-old male, riding a bicycle at NE 14th Ave and North Manhattan Street. He was wanted on a probation violation warrant. According to police,...
abc7amarillo.com
Search for missing juvenile turns into meth seizure in Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KVII) — Three people were arrested with 44 grams of methamphetamines and paraphernalia for distribution after police initially responded to a Hereford residence looking for a missing juvenile. According to Hereford Police Chief Brent Harrison, on Monday officers responded to an address in the 300 block of...
abc7amarillo.com
Teenager, 2 vehicles, house shot in north Amarillo; 1 arrested, police looking for gunman
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A teenager, two vehicles and a house were shot Tuesday night in north Amarillo. According to police, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of northeast 20th Avenue. A 19-year-old male had been shot. The victim left the scene to go to...
abc7amarillo.com
Vacant building in downtown Amarillo burns for second time, putting firefighters at risk
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Department said a second fire at a vacant building in downtown put firefighters at risk. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the department responded to a structure fire at SE 2nd Ave and S Pierce Street. That is the old Panhandle Laundry & Dry Cleaning.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo firefighters rescue cat, dog, puppies during house fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters rescued a cat, dog and puppies during an early morning fire. Firefighters responded to a house fire just after midnight at 2605 South Van Buren Street. When they arrived, firefighters could see smoke and fire coming from the rear of the home. They...
abc7amarillo.com
Shots fired in parking lot of Affiliated Foods in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Randall County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at Affiliated Foods in Amarillo. Around 8:10 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the east parking lot on South Washington Street for a reports of shots fired. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was "quickly apprehended"...
Comments / 0