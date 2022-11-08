ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc7amarillo.com

PHOTOS: Total lunar eclipse

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — This is the first total lunar eclipse on Election Day. Something that won't happen again until 2394. The total lunar eclipse won't be visible from the U.S. again until March 14, 2025. Share your photos in the form below - or CLICK HERE...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Hartley Co. Chief Deputy to be new Dalhart Police Chief

(AMARILLO, Texas) — Hartley County Sheriff’s office bid a fond farewell to their most recent Chief Deputy, Tommy Hughes. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared the news of Hughes’ departure via a Facebook post noting he will soon take over as Chief of Police for the Dalhart Police Department.
DALHART, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Man on bicycle arrested after running from Amarillo police

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man on a bicycle was arrested Wednesday after running from Amarillo police. Around 3 p.m., police spotted the suspect, a 46-year-old male, riding a bicycle at NE 14th Ave and North Manhattan Street. He was wanted on a probation violation warrant. According to police,...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Search for missing juvenile turns into meth seizure in Hereford

HEREFORD, Texas (KVII) — Three people were arrested with 44 grams of methamphetamines and paraphernalia for distribution after police initially responded to a Hereford residence looking for a missing juvenile. According to Hereford Police Chief Brent Harrison, on Monday officers responded to an address in the 300 block of...
HEREFORD, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo firefighters rescue cat, dog, puppies during house fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters rescued a cat, dog and puppies during an early morning fire. Firefighters responded to a house fire just after midnight at 2605 South Van Buren Street. When they arrived, firefighters could see smoke and fire coming from the rear of the home. They...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Shots fired in parking lot of Affiliated Foods in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Randall County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at Affiliated Foods in Amarillo. Around 8:10 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the east parking lot on South Washington Street for a reports of shots fired. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was "quickly apprehended"...
AMARILLO, TX

