ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Night” game were:

0-6-6-6, WB: 4

(zero, six, six, six; WB: four)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game’s member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game’s security process took precedence. “Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing with the cooperation of all participating lotteries,” said Drew Svitko, the chairman of the Powerball Product Group and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Lottery acknowledged their sales verification system caused the lengthy delay.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTNH

Can Connecticut lottery winners keep their identities a secret?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you win the lottery in Connecticut, can you keep it a secret? Yes, and no. In Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous, but they can ask to have their name removed from a web page if they won $10,000 or more, according to the Connecticut Lottery. However, that information can still […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Someone won $2.3 million from Lotto!

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A $2.3 million winning Lotto! ticket was sold at a convenience store in Stratford. The Connecticut Lottery confirmed that the ticket was sold at 7-Eleven store #33320. The winner matched all six numbers in Friday’s drawing. The numbers were 5, 7, 9, 25, 28, and...
STRATFORD, CT
FOX 61

Powerball drawing delayed Monday because of technical error

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Monday's nearly two billion dollar PowerBall drawing has been delayed because of technical issues. "Because of a technical problem tonight, we are unable to bring you the PowerBall drawing at this time," they said on air adding results will be posted on powerball.com. The jackpot...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Bristol couple charged in string of violent robberies across Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol couple has been accused of committing a string of violent robberies across Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera robbed dozens of businesses in September and October, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Cross is also facing a narcotics distribution charge. The […]
BRISTOL, CT
ctexaminer.com

Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut

While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Which Lake in Connecticut is Truly the Cleanest?

The drought of 2022 did a number on our lakes and ponds in Connecticut. I noticed a nice layer of scum on most bodies of water throughout the heat of July and August. Little roadside runoff ponds drained out in the heat until there was nothing left but a trickle of black mud. Did any lake survive 2022 with its natural beauty intact?
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctbites.com

40+ Places For Great Holiday Pies in Connecticut (2022 Edition)

It might be hard to believe with such an unseasonably warm start to November, but Thanksgiving is right around the corner! And that can only mean one thing: it’s pie time. Once again this year, there are dozens of restaurants, markets, farms, and other businesses across the state offering a variety of pies to preorder and have ready to add to your holiday table. Whether you are keeping things simple with a traditional pumpkin or apple pie to compliment your turkey dinner, or you want to mix things up with unique flavors and ingredients, there are desserts on this list for just about every palate. Happy Thanksgiving!
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

AP source: Raiders place TE Waller, WR Renfrow on IR

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow were placed on injured reserve, according to a person familiar with the moves Thursday. Waller has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and Renfrow has been dealing with rib and hamstring injuries. Each will sit out at least the next four games. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced by the team. ESPN and NFL Network first reported both Waller and Renfrow were being placed on IR. Waller has struggled to stay healthy all season and he has just 16 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Connecticut

Warmest November Day on Record for Parts of CT

Today marks the new warmest November day on record for the Bridgeport area. The old record was 78. Today we saw the temperatures climb to 79°. We're starting the new workweek with highs in the 70s. Today was delightful with temperatures around 75. Tomorrow will be sunny and much...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy