WBAY Green Bay
What went wrong for Michels?
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who won election four years ago with barely 1% of the vote, won a second term after defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels with 3% of the vote Tuesday, or about 89,000 votes. Tim Michels conceded early Wednesday morning, just after midnight. He...
WBAY Green Bay
Evers touts achievements, Michels promises changes
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels included De Pere in his 11th-hour campaigning Monday. He spoke about how he wants to make changes in the state on matters like education and cracking down on crime. “Going to stand with law enforcement. Going to back the blue....
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin man charged in federal court with threatening Gov. Evers
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man has been charged in federal court with threatening Gov. Tony Evers. An affidavit unsealed Monday charges Michael A. Yaker, of Village of Windsor, Wis., with sending emails threatening Evers on Oct. 27. A Dane County detective wrote that he recognized the originating email...
WBAY Green Bay
Kaul elected to another term as Wisconsin Attorney General
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is set to serve another term in office after claiming victory in the Midterm Election. Republican Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney has conceded the race to Kaul, a Democrat. “Earlier tonight, I spoke with District Attorney Eric Toney,...
WBAY Green Bay
Democrat Tony Evers wins another term as Wisconsin governor
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Democrat Tony Evers will serve another four years as Wisconsin governor after defeating Republican businessman Tim Michels in the Midterm Election. Evers defeated Michels 51 percent to 48 percent. The Democrat secured 1,348,563 votes to Michels’ 1,263,768 votes. “Wisconsin we love you,” Evers said after...
WBAY Green Bay
Johnson, Barnes back in Northeast Wisconsin before election day
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The race for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat will be among the most-watched races in the country Tuesday night. Both Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, were in Northeast Wisconsin on Monday. Turnout in our corner of the state...
WBAY Green Bay
School districts educated voters
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Voters passed school referendums in districts big and small across Northeast Wisconsin on Tuesday. Menasha’s referendum passed with 66% of the vote, and Pulaski’s two questions passed with 53% and 59% of the vote. School districts made sure to educate voters before they went...
WBAY Green Bay
Strong voter turnout seen across the Fox Valley
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - After months of political ads and pitches from the candidates themselves, it’s finally time for the voters to be heard. The midterm elections always bring voters to the polls, but with close, major races in Wisconsin the turnout was expected to be high. Green...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Changes coming
Sen. Johnson said when the votes were in Wednesday morning, the math was in his favor. Barnes gives message to Senator Johnson.
WBAY Green Bay
Sheriff's office working to slow down drivers in work zones
Evers credits young people and his abortion stance for his victory. Johnson keeps U.S. Senate seat for the GOP. Sen. Johnson said
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin elections already tied up in court
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The governor’s race and U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin are expected to be close -- with some believing it might be days or even weeks before a winner is officially declared. It’s not uncommon for close races like these to find their way into the courts to be settled.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin judge won’t order sequestering of military absentee ballots
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge has refused to order that military absentee ballots be pulled aside and sequestered until it can be verified that they were cast legally, saying that would be a “drastic remedy” that could disenfranchise voters. The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly’s...
WBAY Green Bay
High voter turnout reported across the Fox Valley
Johnson, a Republican, hopes to win re-election by a wide margin to send a message to Democrats. Wisconsin voters in the midterm election. It's a busy day in Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Chairmen of the parties
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Polls open at 7 A.M. Tuesday for the midterm election. Millions of dollars have been spent to sway opinions in this very important election cycle for the state of Wisconsin. Marquette University Law School poll director Charles Franklin told us the polling suggests an 80-percent turnout.
WBAY Green Bay
U.S. Senate race spends 11th hour in Northeast Wisconsin
We sit down -- together -- with the leaders of the major political parties in Brown County to discuss Tuesday's election.
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet election day
Johnson, a Republican, hopes to win re-election by a wide margin to send a message to Democrats. Wisconsin voters in the midterm election. It's a busy day in Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Voters line up early on election day
Wisconsin voters in the midterm election. It's the midterms in
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: What election analysts are looking for on election night (besides who wins)
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Your Voice, Your Vote coverage continues Tuesday on Action 2 News with live, streaming coverage of election night on all of our digital platforms starting at 8 P.M. when the polls close. We’ll have political analysis from Michael Kraft, professor emeritus at the University of...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy
A look at the midterm races in Wisconsin.
