Wisconsin State

WBAY Green Bay

What went wrong for Michels?

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who won election four years ago with barely 1% of the vote, won a second term after defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels with 3% of the vote Tuesday, or about 89,000 votes. Tim Michels conceded early Wednesday morning, just after midnight. He...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Evers touts achievements, Michels promises changes

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels included De Pere in his 11th-hour campaigning Monday. He spoke about how he wants to make changes in the state on matters like education and cracking down on crime. “Going to stand with law enforcement. Going to back the blue....
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin man charged in federal court with threatening Gov. Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man has been charged in federal court with threatening Gov. Tony Evers. An affidavit unsealed Monday charges Michael A. Yaker, of Village of Windsor, Wis., with sending emails threatening Evers on Oct. 27. A Dane County detective wrote that he recognized the originating email...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Kaul elected to another term as Wisconsin Attorney General

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is set to serve another term in office after claiming victory in the Midterm Election. Republican Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney has conceded the race to Kaul, a Democrat. “Earlier tonight, I spoke with District Attorney Eric Toney,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Democrat Tony Evers wins another term as Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Democrat Tony Evers will serve another four years as Wisconsin governor after defeating Republican businessman Tim Michels in the Midterm Election. Evers defeated Michels 51 percent to 48 percent. The Democrat secured 1,348,563 votes to Michels’ 1,263,768 votes. “Wisconsin we love you,” Evers said after...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Johnson, Barnes back in Northeast Wisconsin before election day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The race for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat will be among the most-watched races in the country Tuesday night. Both Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, were in Northeast Wisconsin on Monday. Turnout in our corner of the state...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

School districts educated voters

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Voters passed school referendums in districts big and small across Northeast Wisconsin on Tuesday. Menasha’s referendum passed with 66% of the vote, and Pulaski’s two questions passed with 53% and 59% of the vote. School districts made sure to educate voters before they went...
PULASKI, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Strong voter turnout seen across the Fox Valley

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - After months of political ads and pitches from the candidates themselves, it’s finally time for the voters to be heard. The midterm elections always bring voters to the polls, but with close, major races in Wisconsin the turnout was expected to be high. Green...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Changes coming

Higher carbon dioxide levels make plants grow bigger but at the expense of food quality. And, curing a man of COVID-19 after 411 days. Sen. Johnson said when the votes were in Wednesday morning, the math was in his favor. Barnes gives message to Senator Johnson.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Sheriff's office working to slow down drivers in work zones

Evers credits young people and his abortion stance for his victory. Higher carbon dioxide levels make plants grow bigger but at the expense of food quality. And, curing a man of COVID-19 after 411 days. Johnson keeps U.S. Senate seat for the GOP. Sen. Johnson said
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin elections already tied up in court

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The governor’s race and U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin are expected to be close -- with some believing it might be days or even weeks before a winner is officially declared. It’s not uncommon for close races like these to find their way into the courts to be settled.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin judge won’t order sequestering of military absentee ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge has refused to order that military absentee ballots be pulled aside and sequestered until it can be verified that they were cast legally, saying that would be a “drastic remedy” that could disenfranchise voters. The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

High voter turnout reported across the Fox Valley

Johnson, a Republican, hopes to win re-election by a wide margin to send a message to Democrats. Wisconsin voters in the midterm election.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Chairmen of the parties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Polls open at 7 A.M. Tuesday for the midterm election. Millions of dollars have been spent to sway opinions in this very important election cycle for the state of Wisconsin. Marquette University Law School poll director Charles Franklin told us the polling suggests an 80-percent turnout.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

U.S. Senate race spends 11th hour in Northeast Wisconsin

We sit down -- together -- with the leaders of the major political parties in Brown County to discuss Tuesday's election.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Voters line up early on election day

Wisconsin voters in the midterm election. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds for Election Day with highs close to 50 degrees.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Powerball ticket sold in Green Bay worth $50,000

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday’s Powerball drawing didn’t make anyone a billionaire, but it did make five people who bought tickets in Wisconsin $50,000 richer. The Wisconsin Lottery reports one of those tickets was sold in Green Bay, at the I-43 Dino Stop Shell at 3285 Cedar Hedge Lane.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy

A look at the midterm races in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE

