Lake City, SC

WMBF

Deputies investigating deadly Darlington County house fire

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in the Pee Dee. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened early Sunday on East Old Camden Road, located in the Hartsville area. No other details were immediately available. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
WMBF

Crews respond to Conway-area crash involving utility lines

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews were at the scene of a crash that involved utility lines in the Conway area early Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the area of South Highway 701 and Horseshoe Circle at around 2:40 a.m. No one was taken to the hospital...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach to begin milling, repaving Farrow Parkway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is reminding drivers of some roadwork set to begin along Farrow Parkway. A project involving milling and repaving the road will start at 7 p.m. Sunday and is expected to take around a month to complete. The scope of the project will stretch from Kings Highway to Fred Nash Boulevard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was rescued after a car plunged into some water in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road for a reported vehicle under water. WMBF News reporter Makayla Evans is at the scene and appears the car went into a pond at the Arcadian Shores Golf Club.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter Road shut down after vehicle hits power pole

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are advising drivers in town that a route is currently shut down due to a crash that took a power line down. According to Sumter Police, the crash happened in the area of McCray's Mill Road and Columbia Circle. Police said that a vehicle veered off the road and hit a power pole and a home.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter Police search for teen missing from Newberry Avenue

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are assisting in the search for a teen missing since earlier Friday. According to an announcement from police, 13-year-old Shamoni Cabbagestalk walked away from her Newberry Avenue home and hasn't returned. Authorities said that she left without anyone's knowledge and it's unclear where she...
SUMTER, SC
WMBF

18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Horry County shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old now faces charges connected to a deadly Horry County shooting. Online records show Devin Lee Johnson was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with murder on Thursday. He was listed as being homeless. A spokesperson with the Horry County...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Pedestrian hit & killed by Lake City train identified

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was struck by a train at the Fairview Street railroad crossing in Lake City Monday around 8: 30 p.m., according to Lake City Police Chief Joseph “Jody” Cooper. The pedestrian died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident,...
LAKE CITY, SC
abcnews4.com

Man in custody after deputies, U.S. Marshals surround Florence apartment complex

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was taken into custody after more than a dozen officers surrounded an apartment complex in Florence Thursday afternoon. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said they're were assisting U.S. Marshals in a warrant service at an apartment complex near the intersection of Lawton Drive and Cherokee Road.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Suspect in custody after standoff with Florence police, U.S. Marshals

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after a standoff at a Florence with Florence police and U.S. Marshals. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said officers were assisting U.S. Marshals on a warrant service on Cherokee Road near Lawton Drive. The warrant for the suspect, Nigee Glenn Wilson,...
FLORENCE, SC

