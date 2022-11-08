Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Deputies investigating deadly Darlington County house fire
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in the Pee Dee. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened early Sunday on East Old Camden Road, located in the Hartsville area. No other details were immediately available. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
WMBF
Crews respond to Conway-area crash involving utility lines
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews were at the scene of a crash that involved utility lines in the Conway area early Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the area of South Highway 701 and Horseshoe Circle at around 2:40 a.m. No one was taken to the hospital...
5 hospitalized after crash closed part of North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people were hospitalized after a crash in Myrtle Beach Saturday afternoon, according to police. It happened at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of North Kings Highway and 79th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, the Myrtle Beach Police Department said. One person was taken to the hospital with […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach to begin milling, repaving Farrow Parkway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is reminding drivers of some roadwork set to begin along Farrow Parkway. A project involving milling and repaving the road will start at 7 p.m. Sunday and is expected to take around a month to complete. The scope of the project will stretch from Kings Highway to Fred Nash Boulevard.
WMBF
HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was rescued after a car plunged into some water in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road for a reported vehicle under water. WMBF News reporter Makayla Evans is at the scene and appears the car went into a pond at the Arcadian Shores Golf Club.
‘Model patrol officer’: Florence police officer retires after 18 years
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Lieutenant Scott Williamson’s time with the Florence Police Department came to an end on Thursday, according to the City of Florence Police Department. Williamson served the city of Florence for 18 years with professionalism, integrity and tenacity, police said. He began his service as a Class III officer with the goal […]
SCHP: Hit-and-run crash that injured 1 to be investigated in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are searching for information about a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Marion County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday on Marion Road near Victoria Court, SCHP said. The make and model information of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is currently […]
Person rescued from sunken car, taken to hospital, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after being rescued from a sunken vehicle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 6:17 a.m. to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road. The department’s dive team will be assisting with the removal of the sunken vehicle. […]
Sumter Road shut down after vehicle hits power pole
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are advising drivers in town that a route is currently shut down due to a crash that took a power line down. According to Sumter Police, the crash happened in the area of McCray's Mill Road and Columbia Circle. Police said that a vehicle veered off the road and hit a power pole and a home.
Sumter Police search for teen missing from Newberry Avenue
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are assisting in the search for a teen missing since earlier Friday. According to an announcement from police, 13-year-old Shamoni Cabbagestalk walked away from her Newberry Avenue home and hasn't returned. Authorities said that she left without anyone's knowledge and it's unclear where she...
WMBF
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Horry County shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old now faces charges connected to a deadly Horry County shooting. Online records show Devin Lee Johnson was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with murder on Thursday. He was listed as being homeless. A spokesperson with the Horry County...
wpde.com
Pedestrian hit & killed by Lake City train identified
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was struck by a train at the Fairview Street railroad crossing in Lake City Monday around 8: 30 p.m., according to Lake City Police Chief Joseph “Jody” Cooper. The pedestrian died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident,...
wpde.com
Car valued at $23 million stolen outside of Holiday Inn Express in Latta: Detective
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A car valued at $23 million was stolen back in July outside of the Holiday Inn Express in the Latta community of Dillon County, according to Detective Sara Albarri with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. I didn’t think it was possible, actually what...
Horry County school bus stopped by police for report of student allegedly with weapon
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County school bus was stopped by police Friday for a report of a student who allegedly had a weapon, according to the district. A Carolina Forest High School bus was stopped along Highway 90 and Altman Road and no weapons were found on the bus, according to the […]
wach.com
98-year-old Florence man says being robbed at gunpoint in own yard was terrifying
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Henry Bryant, 98, said he's thankful to be alive after two men robbed him at gunpoint Monday while he was doing yard work outside his home in North Florence. “I have a little hole in my drive on the other side of the house. And...
abcnews4.com
Man in custody after deputies, U.S. Marshals surround Florence apartment complex
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was taken into custody after more than a dozen officers surrounded an apartment complex in Florence Thursday afternoon. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said they're were assisting U.S. Marshals in a warrant service at an apartment complex near the intersection of Lawton Drive and Cherokee Road.
WMBF
Woman hit, killed while walking on West Palmetto Street in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was killed while walking late Monday on West Palmetto Street in Florence County, according to officials. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the incident happened at around 11:40 p.m. in the area of Cashua Drive, just south of Florence. Ridgeway said a 2014 Ford...
WMBF
Suspect in custody after standoff with Florence police, U.S. Marshals
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after a standoff at a Florence with Florence police and U.S. Marshals. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said officers were assisting U.S. Marshals on a warrant service on Cherokee Road near Lawton Drive. The warrant for the suspect, Nigee Glenn Wilson,...
wpde.com
Coroner IDs person hit, killed by car on West Palmetto Street in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Florence County Monday night. The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. on West Palmetto Street near Cashua Drive, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Ridgeway said the pedestrian was walking...
wpde.com
Florence police officer wounded in mass shooting retires after 18 years of service
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Lieutenant Scott Williamson retired from the Florence Police Department Thursday after 18 years on the job, according to a news release. The city says, "He served the City of Florence with professionalism, integrity, and tenacity over his 18-year career." Williamson started as a Class III...
Comments / 0