saturdaydownsouth.com
Dusty Dvoracek highlights Georgia standout among Week 10's ‘dominant defenders
Anchored by its dominant defense, Georgia took down previously undefeated Tennessee last weekend. Dusty Dvoracek included a Georgia standout in his Dominant Defenders for Week 10. Dvoracek selected Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter for his efforts in the 27-13 home victory. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Carter amassed a sack and had...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: Is this a defensive team with a great offense? Or vice versa?
A season ago, there was no debate what was driving Georgia’s bus to the national championship. With respect to running backs Zamir White and James Cook, whose senior seasons were just fine, and quarterback Stetson Bennett, whose Rudy-like ascension was fascinating to watch, everyone knew that team was going as far as its defense would take it. An all-time great unit accomplished an all-time great season and, by doing so, tied a no-name offense to its waist and said, “follow me.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Aaron Murray predicts Georgia will 3-peat as national champions with 2 more titles
Could a Dawg dynasty be brewing in Athens? A former Georgia quarterback certainly thinks so. Aaron Murray isn’t only predicting No. 1 Georgia to defend its national title, but also to complete a 3-peat. The Georgia legend explained why he’s so bullish on the Bulldogs during a radio appearance on SiriusXM.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia WR, explains how Bulldogs are preparing for cowbells at Mississippi State
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was asked Wednesday evening how the Georgia players are going to deal with the infamous cowbells in Starkville this week. According to Rosemy-Jacksaint, head coach Kirby Smart has the team prepared for the constant clanging from an upset-minded fanbase. Georgia is is a great spot right now as...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU football: Brian Kelly, fellow newcomers sped up transformation
Brian Kelly is a newcomer to the LSU football program. He has needed to rely heavily on players who also are newcomers as he’s cobbled together a competitive team. He has leaned on freshmen from the start. So he has identified those most capable of handling the challenge, and has prepared them to do just that.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Aaron Murray weighs in on potential beginning of a Georgia dynasty
Alabama isn’t have the season many projected it to have, falling to 7-2 with a 32-31 overtime loss to Georgia in its most recent outing. Several questions remain as to just what the future looks like for the team now and if there is a new dynasty team in the making. College football analyst Aaron Murray points to Georgia here after the Bulldogs just won a national championship and stand a strong chance at taking home yet another national title with the way they’re rolling undefeated this season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game
Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett launches NIL merchandise off of response to Tennessee fans’ phone calls
Stetson Bennett’s phone number leaked not long after Georgia defeated Tennessee, 27-13 over the weekend and the quarterback received a huge wave of phone calls from Vols fans following the contest. And his response to the whole deal could hardly have been any better. Bennett launched NIL merchandise this...
