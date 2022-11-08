ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dusty Dvoracek highlights Georgia standout among Week 10's ‘dominant defenders

Anchored by its dominant defense, Georgia took down previously undefeated Tennessee last weekend. Dusty Dvoracek included a Georgia standout in his Dominant Defenders for Week 10. Dvoracek selected Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter for his efforts in the 27-13 home victory. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Carter amassed a sack and had...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football: Is this a defensive team with a great offense? Or vice versa?

A season ago, there was no debate what was driving Georgia’s bus to the national championship. With respect to running backs Zamir White and James Cook, whose senior seasons were just fine, and quarterback Stetson Bennett, whose Rudy-like ascension was fascinating to watch, everyone knew that team was going as far as its defense would take it. An all-time great unit accomplished an all-time great season and, by doing so, tied a no-name offense to its waist and said, “follow me.”
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU football: Brian Kelly, fellow newcomers sped up transformation

Brian Kelly is a newcomer to the LSU football program. He has needed to rely heavily on players who also are newcomers as he’s cobbled together a competitive team. He has leaned on freshmen from the start. So he has identified those most capable of handling the challenge, and has prepared them to do just that.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Aaron Murray weighs in on potential beginning of a Georgia dynasty

Alabama isn’t have the season many projected it to have, falling to 7-2 with a 32-31 overtime loss to Georgia in its most recent outing. Several questions remain as to just what the future looks like for the team now and if there is a new dynasty team in the making. College football analyst Aaron Murray points to Georgia here after the Bulldogs just won a national championship and stand a strong chance at taking home yet another national title with the way they’re rolling undefeated this season.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game

Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy