The Weather Channel
Winter Outlook 2022-23 Has Colder Risks For North, East
A generally colder than usual winter is expected in the northern tier of states. Meanwhile, the southern U.S. is expected to have a warmer than usual winter. La Niña is expected to be the main driver for the third winter in a row. But if it weakens, that could...
AOL Corp
Winter is coming: First blizzard of the season set to drop snow across north-central US
The first blizzard of the 2022-23 winter season is forecast to paste portions of the north-central U.S. with more than a foot of heavy snow, howling winds and whiteout conditions by Thursday, forecasters warned Wednesday. Parts of North and South Dakota as well as portions of Montana, Minnesota and Nebraska...
Rain and snow for the Pacific Northwest as record heat hits Midwest
Rain and snow for the Pacific Northwest as record heat hits Midwest. We also continue to monitor Tropical Storm Lisa. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
You Don’t Have To Leave North America To See The Northern Lights
Have you ever wanted to go see the northern lights? Planning an adventure to see one of nature’s most awesome spectacles might feel a bit out of reach. The countries often associated with the best views of the aurora borealis, such as Finland, Norway and Sweden, require U.S. travelers to head overseas.
Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Drastically Different Winter Extremes for 2022-2023
Depending on where you live in the United States, there’s a good chance you can expect to see one of two winter weather extremes this year. The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts some areas of the U.S. will see a bitterly cold, snowy winter while other regions won’t see much of a winter at all.
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains
The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
Thrillist
Almost 6,000 Pounds of This Popular Frozen Dinner Recalled in 4 States
The China Grove, Texas-based Lone Star Bakery Inc. is recalling approximately 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd's pie products, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The product may be contaminated with copper wire pieces, according to the recall alert. The product was distributed to California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. The...
A cooler than normal winter is forecast for a dozen states amid rising energy costs
A dozen states could see cooler than normal temperatures this winter, according to NOAA's outlook released Thursday morning. That could mean an increase in energy consumption across the northern tier of the US -- amid rising energy costs.
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts High Snowfall, Low Temperatures For Winter 2022-2023
Weather forecast models are sharing their predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season, from anticipated temperatures to projected snowfall amounts. Based on a few models, the U.S. will have an especially cold and snowy winter in the coming months. What is this based on, and what’s causing this?. Right along...
Agriculture Online
12 old wives' tales predict winter weather
People have been using signs from nature to predict the weather since the beginning of time. Science may not support all of the theories, but here are a few interesting methods that have stood the test of time. 1. PERSIMMON PROGNOSTICATING. According to folklore believed to originate in the Ozarks,...
Latest track sends Subtropical Storm Nicole right across NC
The latest track for Subtropical Storm Nicole sends the storm right across North Carolina later this week. Nicole formed Monday and will bring heavy rain to N.C. by Friday. The storm on Tuesday was 400 northeast of the Bahamas. WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said Nicole could be hurricane strength before...
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Hummingbirds Go In The Winter?
Hummingbirds are tiny, brightly colored birds native to North and South America. There are over 300 hummingbird species, and they inhabit various habitats, such as temperate woodlands, mountain meadows, and tropical rainforests. These fast-hovering birds are long-distance migrants who make their way down south in late summer and fall. Discover where hummingbirds go in the winter, why they migrate, and how you can help them in the colder months.
Albany Herald
Human remains have been found on the bank of the drought-shrunken Mississippi River
A woman looking for rocks along the banks of the drought-stricken Mississippi River over the weekend discovered bones that turned out to be human, local officials said. The remains include a lower jawbone, rib bones and some unidentified bone pieces, Coahoma County, Mississippi, Chief Medical Examiner Scotty Meredith told CNN.
americanmilitarynews.com
Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
vincennespbs.org
Freeze warning tonight
We have a cool day on tap and a cold night ahead. A Freeze Warning is in effect starting at 10 Eastern Time tonight lasting through 10-am Eastern tomorrow. Subfreezing temperatures in the upper 20’s are forecast which can killed crops and other outdoor sensitive vegetation. Weather experts say...
Blizzard warnings issued in northern US ahead of major snowstorm
A fierce storm emerging from the West will charge across the northern U.S. this week and unleash snow, ice and gusty winds that could lead to whiteout conditions. After dumping feet of snow across the highest elevations of California, a strengthening storm will unleash an early dose of winter weather across the central U.S, with blizzard conditions forecast in some areas of the northern Plains, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
A train passenger saw a woman waving for help. It was a hiker who'd been missing
An injured hiker was trapped in the Colorado wilderness with a broken leg for two days. She was rescued after a train passenger spotted her frantically waving from the other side of a river.
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms and sets sights on Florida
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday and could reach hurricane strength in the next few days while approaching the east coast of Florida, the National Hurricane Center said. Regardless of Nicole’s ultimate intensity, the large storm will likely cause strong winds, storm surge and rainfall over parts of the northwestern Bahamas, Florida and the southeastern coast of the United States this week, according to forecasters.
When and how to watch Tuesday’s total lunar eclipse
A total lunar eclipse will turn the Moon red for some observers on Tuesday 8 November, the last chance to catch such an eclipse until 2025.A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes behind the Earth with respect to the Sun, passing through our planet’s shadow. A lunar eclipse is considered a total eclipse when the Moon passes through the deepest part of Earth’s shadow, the umbra, dimming the Moon’s light and shading it red as the only light reaching the lunar surface is filtered through Earth’s atmosphere.The 8 November lunar eclipse will appear total for observers in Asia,...
