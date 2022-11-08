ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

Winter Outlook 2022-23 Has Colder Risks For North, East

A generally colder than usual winter is expected in the northern tier of states. Meanwhile, the southern U.S. is expected to have a warmer than usual winter. La Niña is expected to be the main driver for the third winter in a row. But if it weakens, that could...
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains

The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Thrillist

Almost 6,000 Pounds of This Popular Frozen Dinner Recalled in 4 States

The China Grove, Texas-based Lone Star Bakery Inc. is recalling approximately 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd's pie products, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The product may be contaminated with copper wire pieces, according to the recall alert. The product was distributed to California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. The...
GEORGIA STATE
Agriculture Online

12 old wives' tales predict winter weather

People have been using signs from nature to predict the weather since the beginning of time. Science may not support all of the theories, but here are a few interesting methods that have stood the test of time. 1. PERSIMMON PROGNOSTICATING. According to folklore believed to originate in the Ozarks,...
MISSOURI STATE
WRAL News

Latest track sends Subtropical Storm Nicole right across NC

The latest track for Subtropical Storm Nicole sends the storm right across North Carolina later this week. Nicole formed Monday and will bring heavy rain to N.C. by Friday. The storm on Tuesday was 400 northeast of the Bahamas. WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said Nicole could be hurricane strength before...
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Where Do Hummingbirds Go In The Winter?

Hummingbirds are tiny, brightly colored birds native to North and South America. There are over 300 hummingbird species, and they inhabit various habitats, such as temperate woodlands, mountain meadows, and tropical rainforests. These fast-hovering birds are long-distance migrants who make their way down south in late summer and fall. Discover where hummingbirds go in the winter, why they migrate, and how you can help them in the colder months.
ARIZONA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
vincennespbs.org

Freeze warning tonight

We have a cool day on tap and a cold night ahead. A Freeze Warning is in effect starting at 10 Eastern Time tonight lasting through 10-am Eastern tomorrow. Subfreezing temperatures in the upper 20’s are forecast which can killed crops and other outdoor sensitive vegetation. Weather experts say...
AccuWeather

Blizzard warnings issued in northern US ahead of major snowstorm

A fierce storm emerging from the West will charge across the northern U.S. this week and unleash snow, ice and gusty winds that could lead to whiteout conditions. After dumping feet of snow across the highest elevations of California, a strengthening storm will unleash an early dose of winter weather across the central U.S, with blizzard conditions forecast in some areas of the northern Plains, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
WISCONSIN STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Subtropical Storm Nicole forms and sets sights on Florida

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday and could reach hurricane strength in the next few days while approaching the east coast of Florida, the National Hurricane Center said. Regardless of Nicole’s ultimate intensity, the large storm will likely cause strong winds, storm surge and rainfall over parts of the northwestern Bahamas, Florida and the southeastern coast of the United States this week, according to forecasters.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

When and how to watch Tuesday’s total lunar eclipse

A total lunar eclipse will turn the Moon red for some observers on Tuesday 8 November, the last chance to catch such an eclipse until 2025.A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes behind the Earth with respect to the Sun, passing through our planet’s shadow. A lunar eclipse is considered a total eclipse when the Moon passes through the deepest part of Earth’s shadow, the umbra, dimming the Moon’s light and shading it red as the only light reaching the lunar surface is filtered through Earth’s atmosphere.The 8 November lunar eclipse will appear total for observers in Asia,...
HAWAII STATE
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy