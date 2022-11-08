ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Anyone from Louisiana Win the Big Powerball Jackpot?

You can still keep dreaming about winning it big. There was no big winner in the Powerball drawing Monday night. The drawing last night was for just under $500 million dollars. The jackpot now climbs to $508 million for the Wednesday night drawing. The lump sum payout for this big prize is $256 million. This prize is now #20 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history.
