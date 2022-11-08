Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 3 Buckeyes regular season ends with 2-1 loss to No. 2 Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Tournament semifinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Popular off-price retail chain opens another store in New JerseyKristen WaltersBurlington, NJ
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Related
Daily Princetonian
Women’s hockey beats Brown, falls to No. 1 Yale
First-year forward Emerson O’Leary scored twice and junior forward Sarah Fillier tacked on another as No. 19 women’s hockey (1–3–0 overall, 1–3–0 Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference) picked up their first win of the year 3–2 at No. 21 Brown (3–2–1, 2–2–0 ECAC) on Nov. 4. The Tigers came close to making it two in a row against No. 1 Yale (4–0–0, 4–0–0) on Nov. 5, as first year goalie Taylor Hyland made 41 saves in a tight 2–0 loss in New Haven.
Daily Princetonian
Princeton men’s basketball drops home opener to Hofstra 83–77
On Monday evening, the Princeton men’s basketball team (0–1 overall, 0–0 Ivy League) took on Hofstra University (1–0 overall, 0–0 Colonial Athletic) at Jadwin Gymnasium in front of over 1,100 fans. The Tigers controlled the game most of the way, holding a 12-point lead at one point in the first half, but ultimately saw the game slip away from them in the final few minutes, losing 83–77.
Daily Princetonian
Community auditors return to campus for the first time in two years
For Alex Randall V ’73, an alum who has audited courses at the University for years, being back in the physical lecture hall offers a unique opportunity to continue his connection to Princeton that was denied to auditors during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the wake of reduced public health...
Daily Princetonian
Football captain Andrei Iosivas receives two exhibition bowl invites
Within the last week, senior football captain and wide receiver Andrei Iosivas ’23 has received invitations to play at the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Coming off of a junior campaign that earned him second-team All-Ivy honors, Iosivas has solidified himself as one of the...
Daily Princetonian
Princeton’s campus is beautiful but inaccessible
Living in New College West, I dread my 8:30 a.m. math lecture. Not only is it hard to get out of bed so early, but more importantly, walking up the hills of the Princeton campus to get to Fine Hall is a daunting task for a sleepy person. However, my experience is nothing compared to those who experience physical disabilities. I am not disabled.
Daily Princetonian
USG confirms Honor Committee, reflects on campus grief
The Undergraduate Student Government (USG) discussed campus responses to recent student loss, confirmed new members of the Honor Committee, approved USG movies and Projects Board funding requests, and discussed upcoming community programming in its meeting on Sunday, Nov. 6. The meeting also included an address by Campus and Community Affairs...
Daily Princetonian
Arch named in honor of Princeton’s sole Japanese student during WWII
The archway leading through Lockhart Hall, located beside the University Store, was renamed to memorialize Kentaro Ikeda ’44, who was the only Japanese student at Princeton during World War II. Ikeda lived in Lockhart Hall as a student, and the naming is intended to “recognize his inspiring persistence during...
Daily Princetonian
Affirmative Action offered me and so many others the opportunity to succeed. It needs to stay.
In 1984, I graduated near the top of my class from Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio, Texas. I had an SAT of 1190 (above the 80th percentile at the time) and a solid GPA. I applied and got into University of California Berkeley, beginning there in the fall of 1984. Then I nearly failed out. My first-semester grades hovered around the C to C- range.
Daily Princetonian
Mental health reforms must be proactive and transparent
The recent USG mental health report not only outlined a series of ambitious proposals for the next year, but also invited students to “join a broader discussion about mental health resources at Princeton.” As The Daily Princetonian’s Editorial Board, we accept this invitation — now more than ever, it’s essential that mental health resources at Princeton are expanded and that the University and USG practice transparency to make good on their promises.
Daily Princetonian
Voting machines down on Election Day in Mercer County
Voting machines are down on Election Day in Mercer County “due to a printing and scanning issue with the ballots,” according to county officials. Mercer County residents can vote by completing their ballots and placing them at the top of the scanning machine in the slot where the emergency ballots are placed, Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami Covello said in a statement to NJ.com.
Comments / 0