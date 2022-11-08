ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Power Rankings entering Week 10

By Barry Werner
One half down...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10lDTg_0j2Uzx9H00 (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

The NFL season heads into Week 10 and only one team stands above the rest. The Philadelphia Eagles remain perfect and are playing at a different level. Those who thought the Bills were got a wakeup call from the Jets. As for the rest? Here's how all 32 teams stack up as the second half of the season kicks off...

32. Carolina Panthers (2-7, lost to Cincinnati Bengals)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pyc4a_0j2Uzx9H00 (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

Steve Wilks deserves hazard pay for handling the interim title for the rest of this season. Next: vs. Atlanta Falcons

31. Houston Texans (1-6-1, lost to Philadelphia Eagles)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFP0H_0j2Uzx9H00 (Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports)

The Texans gave the Eagles a good game. However, participation trophies are not handed out in the NFL. Next: at New York Giants

30. Las Vegas Raiders (2-6, lost to Jacksonville Jaguars)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NuWno_0j2Uzx9H00 (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

The Raiders are 0-5 at home and they blew a 17-0 lead at Jacksonville. Is Mark Davis wondering if he made the wrong call bringing Josh McDaniels in from New England...yet? Next: vs. Indianapolis Colts

29. Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1, lost to New England Patriots)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iStUX_0j2Uzx9H00 (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Sam Ehlinger was fed to the lions, er, Patriots. No one should be surprised by his performance against a Bill Belichick defense. This season has slipped away and the time is now to start scouting college quarterbacks. Intensely. But it won't be Frank Reich's call as he was sacked as Colts coach on Monday. Next: at Las Vegas Raiders

28. Detroit Lions (2-6, defeated Green Bay Packers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b13px_0j2Uzx9H00 (Detroit Free Press)

The Lions are hot on the cleats of the Packers in the NFC North after picking off Aaron Rodgers three times and downing Green Bay. This is probably more a testament to the Packers' sorry season than hope for the future in Detroit. Next: at Chicago Bears

27. Green Bay Packers (3-6, lost to Detroit Lions)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q72L3_0j2Uzx9H00 (USAT)

The Detroit Lions are behind the Green Bay Packers in the standings but not in the Power Rankings. That is what a five-game losing streak will do to you. Next: vs. Dallas Cowboys

26. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6, bye)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T4xfE_0j2Uzx9H00 (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

The Steelers need to turn it around, and fast. Maybe Mike Tomlin has figured out some of the issues in the bye week? No one would be surprised if he does. Next: vs. New Orleans Saints

25. Arizona Cardinals (3-6, lost to Seattle Seahawks)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SjHJK_0j2Uzx9H00 (AP Photo/David Richard)

Kliff Kingsbury has to be thanking his lucky stars he got the extension before the season. The Cardinals won't dump him, although he certainly is making the fuse shorter and shorter with every loss. Next: at Los Angeles Rams

24. Denver Broncos (3-5, bye)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nN8sq_0j2Uzx9H00 (Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports)

Good to see Russell Wilson spent his bye week in Cabo. He probably should have brought the rest of the offense with him for sessions near the pool bar. Next: at Tennessee Titans

23. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6, defeated Las Vegas Raiders)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aXmri_0j2Uzx9H00 [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

The Jaguars seemed headed toward another loss... and then the light bulb went on against the Raiders. The key here for Doug Pederson's group is whether it stays on, flickers or goes dark, again. Next: at Kansas City Chiefs

22. Los Angeles Rams (3-5, lost to Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15QWnM_0j2Uzx9H00 (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Hard to say what is more surprising: the Rams losing the way they did to the Buccaneers or their overall record. Not a good look overall from Sean McVay's team. Next: vs. Arizona Cardinals

21. Chicago Bears (3-6, lost to Miami Dolphins)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PThG9_0j2Uzx9H00 (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

The people who were reveling when Justin Fields was drafted are back celebrating. He's come into his own and had a monster game in the loss to the Miami Dolphins. Now, for the rest of the offense, defense, and special teams to shape up... that would be the key to the win column. Next: vs. Detroit Lions

20. New Orleans Saints (3-6, lost to Baltimore Ravens)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zsve2_0j2Uzx9H00 (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

New Orleans had a home game and momentum heading into its contest with Baltimore. Unfortunately for Dennis Allen's group, there was no answer for Lamar Jackson. Next: at Pittsburgh Steelers

19. Atlanta Falcons (4-5, lost to Los Angeles Chargers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TjYIN_0j2Uzx9H00 (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

The Falcons lost. And yet, maintained the lead in the NFC South. That's an indictment on the team and the division. Next: Bye

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5, defeated Los Angeles Rams)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oO6qC_0j2Uzx9H00 (USAT)

Tom Brady is still the Miracle Man. However, he will need more this season to turn this team into a serious threat. Next: vs. Seattle Seahawks (Germany)

17. Cleveland Browns (3-5, bye)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ESNp_0j2Uzx9H00 (Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)

Will Cleveland be able to use the momentum from its big win over the Bengals or will it dissipate due to a bye? The time is getting closer for the Browns' suspended quarterback to be activated. Jacoby Brissett needs to help the Browns get there. Next: at Miami Dolphins

16. Washington Commanders (4-5, lost to Minnesota Vikings)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BmaGm_0j2Uzx9H00 (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

The Commanders gave a tough Minnesota team a game, but came up short late. Let's be honest here: Taylor Heinicke should start every game for the rest of the year. Then Ron Rivera and the scouts have to huddle and decide what to do at QB. Next: at Philadelphia Eagles

15. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4, defeated Carolina Panthers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zsjUo_0j2Uzx9H00 (USAT)

Joe Mixon was insanely good in the battle of the cats, which the Bengals won easily. Next: Bye

14. New England Patriots (5-4, defeated Indianapolis Colts)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nhaci_0j2Uzx9H00 Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots' defense is superb. It devoured Sam Ehlinger. The offense is coming around and is performing like many Bill Belichick teams of the past: Don't make mistakes and we will find a way. Next: Bye

13. Miami Dolphins (6-3, defeated Chicago Bears)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IRaLc_0j2Uzx9H00 (USAT)

How much fun are Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins? Tua Tagovailoa is leading an offensive powerhouse. The defense needs to get better because it is allowing a slew of points. Next: vs. Cleveland Browns

12. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3, defeated Atlanta Falcons)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYf5h_0j2Uzx9H00 (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

A good win on the road for the Chargers. They caught a huge break on a quirky play that led to the game-winning field goal. (Good teams are also lucky.) Could this be a positive sign for the Bolts? Next: at San Francisco 49ers

11. Tennessee Titans (5-3, lost to Kansas City Chiefs)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7fsh_0j2Uzx9H00 (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

The defense did its job. The offense was awful. The Titans are probably ruing trading A.J. Brown as they have zero production from the wide receivers. Ryan Tannehill can't heal fast enough. Next: vs. Denver Broncos

10. New York Jets (6-3, defeated Buffalo Bills)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NpFqy_0j2Uzx9H00 (The Record)

Give the Jets plenty of credit. They could have faltered after losing to New England, but didn't. Robert Saleh's team was not wowed by Buffalo and wound up with its sixth win. Zach Wilson needs some more development before it is time to believe in Gang Green as a true contender, though. Next: Bye

9. New York Giants (6-2, bye)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vzGGJ_0j2Uzx9H00 (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

The Giants had a bye and get the Texans and Lions as their next opponents. If Big Blue can remain focused and take both of these games, it would head into Thanksgiving in Dallas at 8-2. But if you take either team lightly, things could go awry. Next: vs. Houston Texans

8. San Francisco 49ers (4-4, bye)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yfsYs_0j2Uzx9H00 (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The Niners needed the week off to get healthier. This is a team everyone should watch and beware. The offense is strong, the defense stronger. Look for a second-half surge. Next: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Seattle Seahawks (6-3, defeated Arizona Cardinals)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VKehA_0j2Uzx9H00 (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Who doesn't love a good story? Geno Smith and Pete Carroll are crafting a wonderful one in the Great Northwest. They just seem destined to stun everyone with the way this season is playing out. Next: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Germany)

6. Dallas Cowboys (6-2, bye)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YIZIT_0j2Uzx9H00 (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

The Cowboys get a week off and can start focusing on making sure they have a wild-card spot—while also thinking about whether there is any way to gain ground on the Philadelphia Eagles. Next: at Green Bay Packers

5. Minnesota Vikings (7-1, defeated Washington Commanders)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343vq5_0j2Uzx9H00 (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

Minnesota is another team that is stunning one and all. Kevin O'Connell has worked magic with a team that was mired in mediocrity during a depressing run. Will Kirk Cousins keep the roll going, though? Next: at Buffalo Bills

4. Baltimore Ravens (6-3, defeated New Orleans Saints)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=487Vve_0j2Uzx9H00 (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Saints were unable to stop Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, a team that continues a remarkable run of having a double-digit lead in every game in 2022. Next: Bye

3. Buffalo Bills (6-2, lost to New York Jets)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMRH7_0j2Uzx9H00 (The Record)

Losing to the New York Jets puts a major dent in the Bills' supposed invincibility. You have to be ready for every game. The Josh Allen injury must be watched carefully. Next: vs. Minnesota Vikings

2. Kansas City Chiefs (6-2, defeated Tennessee Titans)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jBBha_0j2Uzx9H00 (USAT)

Patrick Mahomes stole a victory from what looked like defeat. Quite the performance by the Chiefs as they managed to overcome a tough Titans team. Next: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-0, defeated Houston Texans)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OlMJu_0j2Uzx9H00 (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

The Eagles are still perfect ... and no one else is. Next: vs. Washington Commanders

1

1

Comments / 0

