WRGB
NY voters pass $4.2B Environmental Bond Act. What to know
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Election results are showing New York voters support the Environmental Bond Act, the only statewide proposition this year. Currently, 67-percent of those casting their ballots approved of the $4.2 billion dollars in state borrowing to pay for major “green” projects. Formally known as...
WRGB
Voters prioritize inflation, newly elected officials tasked with delivering
Albany — As the run up to the 2022 midterm elections went on, several issues were on the minds of voters. Reproductive rights, crime, democracy and the 2nd Amendment were all part of candidates' campaigns, but it was the economy, and more specifically inflation, which ended up being the top issue voters valued in filling out their ballots.
WRGB
AP: Paul Tonko retains NY 20th Congressional District
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: The Associated Press calls the 20th Congressional District for incumbent Paul Tonko. CBS 6 is tracking some of the biggest Capital Region races on Election Day. The 20th Congressional District is seeing a 'rematch' this year, between democratic incumbent Paul Tonko and his...
WRGB
Key House races remain undecided in New York
ALBANY, NY (AP) — Five U.S. House races in New York remain undecided, but Republicans are threatening to pick off more seats from Democrats and potentially grab their largest share of the state's congressional delegation in two decades. The closely contested battles include a fight in the Hudson Valley...
WRGB
Democratic Governor's Association pleased with Investment in Hochul Campaign
The Democratic Governor's Association tells CBS 6 news they are pleased with the funds spent to ensure Governor Kathy Hochul's victory Tuesday night. DGA Representative David Turner says that relying on polls was insufficient as the Association poured 1.7 million dollars into Tuesday's race. This cycle, Turner says, the Association...
WRGB
Gov. Kathy Hochul secures election to first full term, Zeldin waiting on remaining votes
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — The Associated Press reports, Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin spoke to his supporters, not to concede, but brought up uncounted votes in Suffolk County.
WRGB
Unlimited money pouring into race for New York governor in the final hours
Million dollar advertising buys are being made across New York State broadcast markets in the final day before Election Day 2022. The money is not coming from small donors or large political machines. In this case, it is a Political Action Committee called Save our State NY that is funded by massive six figure donations by mega rich Republicans looking to steer the outcome of the race from incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul to challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin.
WRGB
NY born and raised, one man became arguably the most effective California Governor
Sit in the Executive Mansion in California and the whole world watches. It has caught the eye of a former president --Ronald Reagan, another movie star--Arnold Schwarzenegger, and a future Supreme Court Justice—Earl Warren. So, it’s not surprising that the 35th Chief Executive of the Golden State would find...
WRGB
Rep. Lee Zeldin concedes to Hochul in Gubernatorial race
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Congressman Lee Zeldin has officially conceded the election, congratulating the first woman elected as governor of New York. “I would like to congratulate New York Governor Kathy Hochul on her election to a full four-year term. “This race was a once in a generation campaign,...
WRGB
Here's who won House races so far to represent New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — Many candidates up for reelection in New York's congressional races prevailed Tuesday. While both sides saw victories, Democratic candidates appear to have been favored as results begin to pour in. Here's a look at who won:. 1st Congressional District. Republican Nicholas LaLota has won New...
WRGB
AP: Stefanik wins re-election in 21st Congressional District
GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: The Associated Press is reporting Stefanik has won re-election. One of the most watched races in New York this Election Day is in the 21st Congressional District where Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is seeking re-election and is challenged by Democrat Matt Castelli. Stefanik...
WRGB
New York State Senate and State Assembly supermajorities on the line in 2022 Election
As the 2022 Election began, the Democratic Party held supermajorities in both the State Senate and State Assembly, hoping to continue that control through the next election. This comes as federally, the Democratic party faced stiff competition from their Republican counterparts in the House of Representatives and the Senate. All...
WRGB
REPORT WATCH: With Election Day over when will two key NYS financial reports be released?
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — We are still waiting on two key reports that will give us insight into how Governor Kathy Hochul's (D-NY) administration is handling your tax dollars. Political analysts are speculating these reports were held until after election day because of what they may contain. The first...
WRGB
Which political newcomer will be the new representative for CNY's NY-22?
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The two candidates running for New York’s 22nd Congressional District seat disagree on nearly everything but have some similarities in their backgrounds. Francis Conole (D) and Brandon Williams (R) are both political newcomers who have never been in office and military veterans with ties to Central New York.
WRGB
Hochul attends final rally in her hometown of Buffalo before Election Day
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul spent her final hours before Election Day rallying supporters in her hometown of Buffalo. With the race against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin closer than expected, Hochul was joined by key Democratic leaders from the region in her last push for votes. "I never...
WRGB
Vermont voters approve amendment protecting abortion
VERMONT (WRGB) — Voters in Vermont have approved a constitutional amendment to protect reproductive rights in the state, including abortion. Other states were also considering measures to regulate reproductive health after the U.S. Supreme Court in June struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion. In...
WRGB
How New Jersey's tight midterm races could flip the House
TRENTON, N.J. (TND) — Several congressional races in New Jersey stand to play a pivotal role in which party retains control of the House of Representatives. 10 of New Jersey's congressional seats are held by Democrats heading into Tuesday, compared to only two belonging to Republicans. However, challenges from multiple Republican candidates threaten to flip that.
WRGB
Dem Rep. Lisa Rochester reelected to represent Delaware in House
DOVER, De. (TND) — Democratic Rep. Lisa Rochester will represent Delaware's At-Large Congressional District for a fourth consecutive term, according to the Associated Press (AP). Rochester defeated Republican Lee Murphy, who was seeking the House seat for the third time. Rochester was first elected in 2016 and is a...
WRGB
Democrat Balint will be Vermont's 1st woman in Congress, AP reports
VERMONT (WRGB) — Democrat Becca Balint has won the race for Vermont's lone seat in the U.S. House. She will become the state's first woman and first openly gay person to represent Vermont in Congress. Balint is president of the state Senate and a former teacher. She beat the...
