ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Crash scene turned out to be Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say officers on patrol happened upon a scene that appeared to be a property damage accident Wednesday night. Instead, it turned to be a shooting scene. They found a 35-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man wounded in a vehicle near Highway 75 and Charles...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police identify two people injured in shooting, crash

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to a car crash on the North Freeway that injured two people Wednesday night in Omaha. Upon arrival at 9:36 p.m, police said they found two people with gunshot wounds critically injured. One person was located inside the vehicle and the other outside the vehicle. In a news release Thursday morning, police identified the victims as Elizabeth Perry, 35, and Robert Reynolds, 59.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Two Lincoln men believed to have died in plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men from Lincoln are believed to have died in a plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska, according to the state patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said, after preliminary identification, the two occupants are believed to be 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. The crash...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Two victims in plane crash near North Platte were Lincoln residents

Maxwell, Neb. (KNOP) - The two people killed in a plane crash just East of North Platte were preliminarily identified as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen, both from Lincoln. The Nebraska State Patrol said their next of kin had been notified, and their families confirmed the two were traveling together. Helmerichs was the pilot.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police asking for help locating missing elderly man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for a missing 90-year-old man. Police said Forrest Shepard was last seen on Tuesday around 6 a.m. while eating breakfast at Shoemaker’s Truck Stop on West O Street. Forrest drives a Red 2015 Chevy Silverado with the license plate UUP724. If...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Vacant house fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is trying to figure out the cause of a house fire Tuesday afternoon. Crews went to a home near 30th & Pinkney Street and reported seeing smoke when arriving and declared a working fire. The release states the home was empty at...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Convicted murderer arrested after not returning to Lincoln correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A convicted murderer, who didn’t return to the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was taken back into custody after he was involved in a crash. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services first reported 47-year-old Christopher Manzer missing after he failed to return from his job in the community Wednesday. The electronic monitoring device he was wearing had been removed.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Bellevue Police searching for missing woman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police are asking for help in finding a missing endangered person. Police say 68-year-old Lucille Lamay Green was dropped off last Thursday near 25th and Dodge by a transportation service. Her family says she hasn’t been seen since. Lucille’s family reports that she has...
BELLEVUE, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody

(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Teenager Wounded By Accidental Gunfire

Lincoln Police say an 18 year old man was taken to the hospital Monday night after an accidentally shooting. Police were called to 23rd and B Street around 11:45 p.m. “As officers were responding they were notified that the male was being transported to a local hospital by private vehicle,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka. The victim is in stable condition.
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Woman, 20, fatally shot in Omaha's Benson neighborhood

Omaha police have identified the 20-year-old Omaha woman fatally shot early Sunday in the Benson neighborhood. DaeTiauna Kellogg was found suffering from gunshot wounds about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died. Omaha...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy