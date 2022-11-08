Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
WOWT
Crash scene turned out to be Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say officers on patrol happened upon a scene that appeared to be a property damage accident Wednesday night. Instead, it turned to be a shooting scene. They found a 35-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man wounded in a vehicle near Highway 75 and Charles...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify two people injured in shooting, crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to a car crash on the North Freeway that injured two people Wednesday night in Omaha. Upon arrival at 9:36 p.m, police said they found two people with gunshot wounds critically injured. One person was located inside the vehicle and the other outside the vehicle. In a news release Thursday morning, police identified the victims as Elizabeth Perry, 35, and Robert Reynolds, 59.
KETV.com
Omaha police officer under investigation after woman says he kept trashing her car
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha woman says someone was trashing her car for months, then says she realized that person is an Omaha police officer. Now, the department says Officer William Klees is under investigation and on paid leave. Quatisha Valentine said she only spoke to Klees once. Valentine...
Omaha police investigate Wednesday night shooting that injured two
Omaha Police officers were on patrol in the area of Hwy 75 and Charles St when they observed what looked like a property damage accident.
North Platte Telegraph
August fight outside North Omaha food mart led to five gunshots into crowd, killing a man
It began as a fight between two women in the parking lot of a North Omaha convenience store, just after midnight on Aug. 12. In a feeble attempt to break up the fight, authorities say, Wuanya Smith pulled one woman back by her hair. But then he pulled out a gun and fired five shots into the crowd that had formed around the fight.
KETV.com
Two Lincoln men believed to have died in plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men from Lincoln are believed to have died in a plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska, according to the state patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said, after preliminary identification, the two occupants are believed to be 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. The crash...
Sioux City Journal
Omaha man who drove past barricades during Halloween block party appears in court
OMAHA — The man who was shot by an Omaha police officer after he drove past barricades during a Halloween block party in the Minne Lusa neighborhood appeared in court Tuesday. Dontavius Levering, 31, was ordered held on $500,000 bail. He is facing charges of attempted assault on an...
WOWT
Two victims in plane crash near North Platte were Lincoln residents
Maxwell, Neb. (KNOP) - The two people killed in a plane crash just East of North Platte were preliminarily identified as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen, both from Lincoln. The Nebraska State Patrol said their next of kin had been notified, and their families confirmed the two were traveling together. Helmerichs was the pilot.
klkntv.com
Multi-vehicle crash in south Lincoln closes part of 14th Street during rush hour
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Drivers in south Lincoln saw delays Wednesday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash near 14th Street and Old Cheney Road. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m., close to the intersection of 14th Street and Old Farm Road. A Lincoln Police officer at the scene said...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police asking for help locating missing elderly man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for a missing 90-year-old man. Police said Forrest Shepard was last seen on Tuesday around 6 a.m. while eating breakfast at Shoemaker’s Truck Stop on West O Street. Forrest drives a Red 2015 Chevy Silverado with the license plate UUP724. If...
WOWT
Sarpy County authorities looking for man accused of theft, avoiding arrest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County authorities are searching for a man. Mark Osborn is wanted for theft and using a vehicle to avoid arrest. A reward is available for tips leading to an arrest. If you know any information you’re asked to report it to the police.
WOWT
Vacant house fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is trying to figure out the cause of a house fire Tuesday afternoon. Crews went to a home near 30th & Pinkney Street and reported seeing smoke when arriving and declared a working fire. The release states the home was empty at...
WOWT
Nebraska corrections looking for murderer on work-release who failed to report to Lincoln center
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. It’s reported Christopher Manzer, 47, didn’t return to CCL-L from his job Wednesday. Officials say his electronic monitoring device was removed. Manzer is described as 5′10, 177 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
WOWT
Investigation underway after inmate’s death at Douglas County Jail
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The director of the Douglas County Department confirmed the death of an inmate Wednesday night. It’s reported Mark Jontz, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning. The release states he was admitted last Friday for fines and costs that are over $1,000. “At...
WOWT
Convicted murderer arrested after not returning to Lincoln correctional facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A convicted murderer, who didn’t return to the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was taken back into custody after he was involved in a crash. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services first reported 47-year-old Christopher Manzer missing after he failed to return from his job in the community Wednesday. The electronic monitoring device he was wearing had been removed.
WOWT
Bellevue Police searching for missing woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police are asking for help in finding a missing endangered person. Police say 68-year-old Lucille Lamay Green was dropped off last Thursday near 25th and Dodge by a transportation service. Her family says she hasn’t been seen since. Lucille’s family reports that she has...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify man hurt in shooting Saturday on N. 48th Ave. and Cuming St.
Omaha police identified the man hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning. Police were called to N. 47th Avenue and Cuming Street at 12:38 a.m. but could not find a victim. Less than two hours later, officers were called to 28th Avenue to investigate a shooting. Officers say they found...
iheart.com
Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
klin.com
Lincoln Teenager Wounded By Accidental Gunfire
Lincoln Police say an 18 year old man was taken to the hospital Monday night after an accidentally shooting. Police were called to 23rd and B Street around 11:45 p.m. “As officers were responding they were notified that the male was being transported to a local hospital by private vehicle,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka. The victim is in stable condition.
Sioux City Journal
Woman, 20, fatally shot in Omaha's Benson neighborhood
Omaha police have identified the 20-year-old Omaha woman fatally shot early Sunday in the Benson neighborhood. DaeTiauna Kellogg was found suffering from gunshot wounds about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died. Omaha...
Comments / 2