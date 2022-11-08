Read full article on original website
KTUL
Final 3 Tulsa City Council seats determined in November runoff election
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The candidates for three Tulsa City Council districts went head-to-head in the November runoff election. All nine Tulsa City Council seats were up for grabs this year, of which six of those were determined in the previous August election:. COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 - Incumbent Vaness...
KTUL
Tulsa Regional Chamber releases statements on outcome of elections
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Regional Chamber released statements Wednesday regarding the outcome of the midterm elections in Oklahoma. The results are in, and the Republican Party won big Tuesday night, maintaining its control of Oklahoma. Mike Neal, Chamber president and CEO, made these comments about the outcome:
KTUL
Mayor Bynum, Community Service Council recognizes 26 Veteran Employer Champions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, Community Service Council, and CSC's Oklahoma Veteran Alliance recognized 26 companies today for becoming Veteran Employer Champions. The Veteran Employer Champions program was created after a statewide survey was launched at the Governor's Veteran Symposium in October of 2017. This program...
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office investigating possible irregularities at polling precinct
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that it investigating possible irregularities at a polling place Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident at this time, but will release more information at a 2 p.m. press conference. Sheriff Vic Regalado and Tulsa...
KTUL
Veterans invited to join VA in Tulsa parade
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) is inviting veterans to participate in the Tulsa Veterans Parade on Nov. 11. This year's theme is "Honoring Veteran Advocates - Honoring and advocating for all who served." The parade will be from 11 a.m. to 11:30...
KTUL
Tulsa County announces date for Gilcrease Expressway to open
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A project 50 years in the making, the Gilcrease Expressway will open to drivers Monday at 2 p.m., according to Tulsa County Engineering. Construction began in October 2019 on the five mile, four-lane divided highway that will make traveling across town easier. The expressway connects...
KTUL
Beggs Public Schools hold third day of virtual classes due to no water
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Beggs Public Schools will proceed to be virtual Wednesday, Nov. 9 after continuing water problems in town, according to the district. BPS canceled classes on Friday due to the water outage, and went virtual Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday because of lack of water. Crossroads Baptist...
KTUL
Tulsa Remote becomes nation's largest remote incentive work program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Remote hit a milestone by surpassing 2,000 participants, making it the nation’s largest remote incentive work program. What started off as an experiment in 2018 is now a common practice that people can get paid for, as long as they’re willing to give Tulsa a chance.
KTUL
First-ever nationwide takedown of catalytic converter theft, worth $545 million
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The first-ever, nationwide takedown of catalytic convertor theft happened on Wednesday. The alleged ringleader of the operation appeared at the Tulsa County Courthouse this afternoon. The defendant, Tyler Curtis, is charged with a 40-count indictment. “We’re talking $545 million worth of catalytic converter theft,” Clint...
KTUL
Former Tulsa fire captain sentenced to 4 years in prison for bank robberies
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A former Tulsa fire captain was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for robbing two Oklahoma banks of nearly $320,000, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Jerry Ray Brown was sentenced to 51 months in prison, or just over four years, for robbing Oklahoma Capital Bank in...
KTUL
AT&T extends $5,000 reward for information about string of copper thefts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AT&T says they are extending the $5,000 reward offered through the end of the year in exchange for information concerning a copper cable theft in the Tulsa area. AT&T says that theft and vandalism can affect communications infrastructure and could potentially inhibit equipment to work...
KTUL
Armed, barricaded subject shot, killed by law enforcement in Claremore identified
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Claremore. The Rogers County Sheriff's Office received a call just after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning from an employee at Valmont Utility who reported that another employee, who was not on shift at the time, had returned to work and barricaded themselves inside a tool room in the building.
KTUL
Up With Trees removes 39 Bradford Pears from Tulsa medians
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Up With Trees is working to remove all 39 Bradford Pears from the medians on 71st just west of Lewis, according to City Councilor Phil Lakin. The organization will then replace the trees with a mix of tree species to increase biodiversity in the area. Species to be planted include Trident Maple, Bald Cypress, Cedar Elm, and Goldenrain trees.
KTUL
Fallen Veteran Honor Mile signs allegedly stolen days before Welcome Home 5k event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eagle Ops Foundation founder Johnathon Shepherd said he had set out approximately 150 Honor Mile signs last night. These signs are put on display to recognize fallen soldiers and Gold Star families. He says at least 12 of these custom-made metal sign holders were either...
KTUL
Oklahoma Alliance for Animals to offer free vaccines to pets in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is partnering with Petco Love and the City of Tulsa to host a free pet wellness fair for pets in north Tulsa on Saturday. The drive-thru style event is offering free canine DHPP vaccines, feline FVRCP vaccines, rabies vaccines, deworming...
KTUL
3 sets of remains exhumed as excavation work continues at Oaklawn Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Researchers working on excavation efforts for the 1921 graves investigation took a brief pause due to rain and storms on Friday. Today, archaeologists continued hand-excavation work at Oaklawn Cemetery. During this excavation, three sets of remains were exhumed and taken to the on-site osteology lab...
KTUL
Broken Arrow's new middle school configuration to include eighth-grade academy
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Public Schools announced the addition of an eighth-grade academy in its new middle school. As part of phase three of the 2015 bond issue, BAPS is updating its middle school configuration. The facility will be located at the Sequoyah Middle School campus and...
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol pulls over out of state driver going 109 MPH
OKLAHOMA (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down. A trooper pulled over a driver going 109 MPH on the Turner Turnpike just east of Sapulpa. "The driver of the Acura was from Delaware and apologized for his speed and said 'wow' when he saw the ticket price - $379," the Oklahoma Highway Patrol wrote on Facebook.
KTUL
Tulsa Community College awarded $40,000 grant to develop artificial intelligence lab
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Community College was one of just 15 colleges across the nation that received a grant as part of the Artificial Intelligence Incubator Network Initiative. This initiative is a collaboration between the American Association of Community Colleges, Dell Technologies, and Intel. TCC received $40,000...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest two for grand larceny
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two people after they allegedly stole $1,200 in merchandise before running from officers. Monday evening, officers responded to a Dollar General near 41st and Garnett for a larceny in progress. As police arrived, a driver in a silver Ford Taurus...
