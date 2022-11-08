ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

KTUL

Final 3 Tulsa City Council seats determined in November runoff election

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The candidates for three Tulsa City Council districts went head-to-head in the November runoff election. All nine Tulsa City Council seats were up for grabs this year, of which six of those were determined in the previous August election:. COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 - Incumbent Vaness...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Regional Chamber releases statements on outcome of elections

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Regional Chamber released statements Wednesday regarding the outcome of the midterm elections in Oklahoma. The results are in, and the Republican Party won big Tuesday night, maintaining its control of Oklahoma. Mike Neal, Chamber president and CEO, made these comments about the outcome:
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Mayor Bynum, Community Service Council recognizes 26 Veteran Employer Champions

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, Community Service Council, and CSC's Oklahoma Veteran Alliance recognized 26 companies today for becoming Veteran Employer Champions. The Veteran Employer Champions program was created after a statewide survey was launched at the Governor's Veteran Symposium in October of 2017. This program...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Veterans invited to join VA in Tulsa parade

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) is inviting veterans to participate in the Tulsa Veterans Parade on Nov. 11. This year's theme is "Honoring Veteran Advocates - Honoring and advocating for all who served." The parade will be from 11 a.m. to 11:30...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County announces date for Gilcrease Expressway to open

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A project 50 years in the making, the Gilcrease Expressway will open to drivers Monday at 2 p.m., according to Tulsa County Engineering. Construction began in October 2019 on the five mile, four-lane divided highway that will make traveling across town easier. The expressway connects...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Beggs Public Schools hold third day of virtual classes due to no water

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Beggs Public Schools will proceed to be virtual Wednesday, Nov. 9 after continuing water problems in town, according to the district. BPS canceled classes on Friday due to the water outage, and went virtual Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday because of lack of water. Crossroads Baptist...
BEGGS, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Remote becomes nation's largest remote incentive work program

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Remote hit a milestone by surpassing 2,000 participants, making it the nation’s largest remote incentive work program. What started off as an experiment in 2018 is now a common practice that people can get paid for, as long as they’re willing to give Tulsa a chance.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

First-ever nationwide takedown of catalytic converter theft, worth $545 million

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The first-ever, nationwide takedown of catalytic convertor theft happened on Wednesday. The alleged ringleader of the operation appeared at the Tulsa County Courthouse this afternoon. The defendant, Tyler Curtis, is charged with a 40-count indictment. “We’re talking $545 million worth of catalytic converter theft,” Clint...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Former Tulsa fire captain sentenced to 4 years in prison for bank robberies

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A former Tulsa fire captain was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for robbing two Oklahoma banks of nearly $320,000, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Jerry Ray Brown was sentenced to 51 months in prison, or just over four years, for robbing Oklahoma Capital Bank in...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

AT&T extends $5,000 reward for information about string of copper thefts

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AT&T says they are extending the $5,000 reward offered through the end of the year in exchange for information concerning a copper cable theft in the Tulsa area. AT&T says that theft and vandalism can affect communications infrastructure and could potentially inhibit equipment to work...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Armed, barricaded subject shot, killed by law enforcement in Claremore identified

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Claremore. The Rogers County Sheriff's Office received a call just after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning from an employee at Valmont Utility who reported that another employee, who was not on shift at the time, had returned to work and barricaded themselves inside a tool room in the building.
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Up With Trees removes 39 Bradford Pears from Tulsa medians

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Up With Trees is working to remove all 39 Bradford Pears from the medians on 71st just west of Lewis, according to City Councilor Phil Lakin. The organization will then replace the trees with a mix of tree species to increase biodiversity in the area. Species to be planted include Trident Maple, Bald Cypress, Cedar Elm, and Goldenrain trees.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

3 sets of remains exhumed as excavation work continues at Oaklawn Cemetery

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Researchers working on excavation efforts for the 1921 graves investigation took a brief pause due to rain and storms on Friday. Today, archaeologists continued hand-excavation work at Oaklawn Cemetery. During this excavation, three sets of remains were exhumed and taken to the on-site osteology lab...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol pulls over out of state driver going 109 MPH

OKLAHOMA (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down. A trooper pulled over a driver going 109 MPH on the Turner Turnpike just east of Sapulpa. "The driver of the Acura was from Delaware and apologized for his speed and said 'wow' when he saw the ticket price - $379," the Oklahoma Highway Patrol wrote on Facebook.
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest two for grand larceny

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two people after they allegedly stole $1,200 in merchandise before running from officers. Monday evening, officers responded to a Dollar General near 41st and Garnett for a larceny in progress. As police arrived, a driver in a silver Ford Taurus...
TULSA, OK

