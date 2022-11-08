TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Claremore. The Rogers County Sheriff's Office received a call just after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning from an employee at Valmont Utility who reported that another employee, who was not on shift at the time, had returned to work and barricaded themselves inside a tool room in the building.

CLAREMORE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO