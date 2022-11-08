ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the One Beale Project is on Hold?

By Kayla Solomon, FOX13 Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The One Beale project is once again on hold, and on Monday, we got more clarity from the developer and the city as to why.

“Look I get it, every company, individual, government, they make mistakes, they happen. The city government, in this instance, made one mistake too many,” said developer Chance Carlisle.

Carlisle held a press conference to discuss what he says happened to halt the One Beale project.

“Here are the facts – on September 27, we have a signed deal. Three days later, the city had to back out. We go from having ‘great news, on the goal line, punch it in’ to ‘standby, a few details still, working on this end’,” said Carlisle, citing a screenshot of texts.

With documents in hand, Carlisle says it was the city, specifically Mayor Jim Strickland’s administration, that ultimately made the decision to not move forward, citing not wanting to put up the $5 million needed to solidify the deal.

Carlisle says to be clear, this was not coming from taxpayers.

“That’s what makes the argument so callous to me. All the property tax revenue that we were generating at One Beale were created by One Beale,” he said.

“What Mayor Strickland and I agreed to at the very onset of the Grand was to limit it to the One Beale campus so the future sales tax that we generated and the future surcharges were what was funding this.”

City councilman Worth Morgan says the council as a whole found out about this decision through email and word of mouth last week, when Mayor Strickland’s office and Carlisle exchanged letters.

“Here, I think city council was more willing to go forward and work on this project than the Mayor was,” said Morgan in a phone interview.

Morgan said it’s a disappointment considering the city council voted in favor of this project every time it was presented with new amendments.

“It’s a big question that we all have to ask ourselves in Memphis is why is it so hard to build new projects here? Why is it so difficult to get things off the ground?”

When asked if the plan is completely done for, Carlisle says as it stands right now, the answer is yes.

