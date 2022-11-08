Shazer, Fisher pace Marist hoops in loss to Villanova

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – College basketball went full throttle starting Monday night.

Two Elmira standouts, guard Kiara Fisher and forward Zaria Shazer, took the court for the first time this season for the Marist College Red Foxes. Although both played well, Marist fell at home to the Villanova Wildcats 60-38.

Shazer had a team-high 18 points and eight rebounds while Fisher had 11 points with two three pointers. The Elmira natives, both juniors, combined for 29 of Marist’s 38 points on the night for the Red Foxes (0-1).

Villanova’s Maddie Siegrist led all-scorers with 21 points and had 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (1-0). Christina Dalce added 13 points and 17 rebounds for Villanova in the win. Marist did lead after the first quarter, 17-15, before Villanova pulled away in the contest.

Next up for Marist College is a home game against Penn this Thursday night at 7 pm.

In other action, Horseheads grad Jillian Casey played two minutes for Quinnipiac in the Bobcats 82-45 loss on the road to #10 N.C. State. Casey, a junior guard, had one rebound and went 0-for-1 from the field.

(PHOTO: Marist College Athletics)

