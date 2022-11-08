No. 24 Flyers soar to win in home opener

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team defeated Lindenwood in their regular season opener, on Monday, by a score of 73-46 to start the season off 1-0.

The Flyers were led by redshirt sophomore Mustapha Amzil, who had 14 points and five rebounds. Sophomore DaRon Homes II and redshirt sophomore R.J. Blakney also recorded 13 points each.

Freshman Mike Sharavjamts started his collegiate career, and the game off strong as he nailed a corner three to give the Flyers their first lead. The Flyers continued onto an early 10-2 run converting on two 3-point attempts as well as a pair of dunks by sophomore DaRon Holmes.

Dayton won the turnover battle in the second half, turning over nine times compared to Lindenwood’s 11. Five Flyers hit double digits, Mustapha Amzil (14), DaRon Holmes II (13) , RJ Blakney (13), Kobe Elvis (10), and Mike Sharavjamts (10).

Dayton totaled 42 rebounds, with junior Toumani Camara collecting a team high 11. UD racked up 19 assists on 24 made baskets, with Mike Sharavjamts and Kobe Elvis leading the team with five apiece.

The Flyers had six blocks, with Toumani Camara and DaRon Holmes II leading the way with two each. Dayton dominated the fastbreak, scoring Lindenwood 18-2 on the break. UD held the lead for the entire game.

Freshmen Mike Sharavjamts, Cole Hatkevich, Ty Locklear, and Atticus Schuler all appeared in their first collegiate games of their careers.

The Flyers will host Southern Methodist University (SMU) Friday, November 11th at UD Arena for their second regular season game. mGame time is 7 p.m. ET.

