ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

No. 24 Flyers soar to win in home opener

By Jack Pohl
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iPg7N_0j2Uz3FC00

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team defeated Lindenwood in their regular season opener, on Monday, by a score of 73-46 to start the season off 1-0.

The Flyers were led by redshirt sophomore Mustapha Amzil, who had 14 points and five rebounds. Sophomore DaRon Homes II and redshirt sophomore R.J. Blakney also recorded 13 points each.

Freshman Mike Sharavjamts started his collegiate career, and the game off strong as he nailed a corner three to give the Flyers their first lead. The Flyers continued onto an early 10-2 run converting on two 3-point attempts as well as a pair of dunks by sophomore DaRon Holmes.

Dayton won the turnover battle in the second half, turning over nine times compared to Lindenwood’s 11. Five Flyers hit double digits, Mustapha Amzil (14), DaRon Holmes II (13) , RJ Blakney (13), Kobe Elvis (10), and Mike Sharavjamts (10).

Dayton totaled 42 rebounds, with junior Toumani Camara collecting a team high 11. UD racked up 19 assists on 24 made baskets, with Mike Sharavjamts and Kobe Elvis leading the team with five apiece.

The Flyers had six blocks, with Toumani Camara and DaRon Holmes II leading the way with two each. Dayton dominated the fastbreak, scoring Lindenwood 18-2 on the break. UD held the lead for the entire game.

Freshmen Mike Sharavjamts, Cole Hatkevich, Ty Locklear, and Atticus Schuler all appeared in their first collegiate games of their careers.

The Flyers will host Southern Methodist University (SMU) Friday, November 11th at UD Arena for their second regular season game. mGame time is 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Wright State drops opener to Davidson in 2 OTs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After holding a 52-36 lead at halftime, Wright State went into double overtime against Davidson where the Raiders fell short 102-97 in the season opener at the Nutter Center on Wednesday night. Senior guard Trey Calvin had a career-high 37 points in the Raider’s loss. Missouri transfer and Trotwood Madison alum […]
DAYTON, OH
ehscougarprints.com

Round 3: Playoff Pregame

After an incredible victory over the Piqua Indians, the Edgewood Cougar football team will be continuing on into round three, the regional semi-finals, of the OHSAA playoffs. The Cougars defeated Piqua in overtime (OT) last Friday night. Tied at 14 in OT, fullback Tavionne Crosby scored Edgewood’s touchdown. With Edgewood up 20-14, the Cougars’ kicker, David Rumpler put the final nail in Piqua’s coffin completing the extra point kick. Piqua then had a chance to score as well, but an interception by Braden Sullivan ended the Indians’ evening. Edgewood won the game 21-14.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tippecanoe, Milton-Union football ready for regional semifinals

The Tippecanoe and Milton-Union football teams will be back in action Friday night as the regional semifinal round of the OHSAA playoffs gets underway. The Red Devils, 11-1, will take on the 11-1 Broncos at Bellbrook High School Friday night at 7 p.m. in a D-III, Region 12 semifinal. Western...
TIPPECANOE, OH
Fox 19

Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Bengals tie connects Cincinnati to the $2 billion Powerball ticket sold Tuesday in California. The store where the ticket was sold is owned by Joe Chahayed, according to multiple outlets including NFL reporter Darren Rovell with The Action Network. Chahayed’s is father-in-law to former Cincinnati Bengals...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Turkey Hand Pies for Thanksgiving with Afromeals

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – As the fall season ensues and the Thanksgiving season approaches, these hand pies are a great alternative to the traditional turkey meal! Gabi Odebode from AfroMeals LLC shares her Turkey Hand Pies!
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Xenia native ‘living the dream’ touring with country artist Bailey Zimmerman

Brendan Orchard, a Xenia native and Cedarville University graduate, is living his best life in Nashville as he tours with country artist Bailey Zimmerman’s band. Zimmerman is making history with his latest debut “Leave The Light On.” The EP earned the title of the most streamed all genre debut of 2022 and was also the biggest streaming country debut to date, according to Music Mayhem Magazine.
XENIA, OH
WDTN

‘New Horizons’ program at UD helps adults discover passion for music

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s never too late to try something new or go back and just give it another shot. The ‘New Horizons’ music program offered by the University of Dayton provides older adults the chance to do just that by picking up a musical instrument and performing live. UD Music Education Professor Linda […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy