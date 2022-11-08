Read full article on original website
Maggie Ullman joins all-female Asheville City Council
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A fresh new face is coming to Asheville's city council. Maggie Ullman was elected Tuesday to fill Gwen Wisler's vacancy. Wisler opted not to run for reelection. With an extensive background in city government and climate change, Ullman aims to bring a new perspective to...
Winners of historic board of education vote talk top priorities
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four candidates chosen by voters will become the first elected members of the Asheville City Board of Education in nearly a century. Up until now, board members were appointed by Asheville City Council. Amy Ray, Sarah Thornburg, Rebecca Strimer and Liza English-Kelly will join the...
Affordable housing, open space bonds get an overwhelming OK from Buncombe voters
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County voters decided on two bond proposals Tuesday, -- approving measures for affordable housing and open space. In June, commissioners approved a special referendum for a $40 million affordable housing bond and a $30 million open space bond. The affordable housing bond, which passed...
Asheville park continues its journey toward being rebuilt
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Board of Education held a special called meeting Monday to approve a construction proposal for Candace Pickens Park. The board of education, city of Asheville and Buncombe County approved an interlocal agreement to rebuild the park. The board of education unanimously approved...
Asheville's public tennis courts to be dual-lined for pickleball play
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday, Nov. 9 that all outdoor hard surface public tennis courts maintained by the city of Asheville will soon become dual-lined in order to convert the courts to pickleball courts for shared use. Officials said as the popularity of pickleball...
AG Stein files brief asking court to allow lawsuit against HCA to move forward
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is voicing support for a lawsuit against HCA. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Stein filed a brief asking the district court to allow the lawsuit to move forward. The antitrust suit was filed by local municipalities that included Asheville and...
WNC Nature Center's new walk-in freezer unit will allow more food storage for animals
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Wednesday, Nov. 9 was an exciting day for the WNC Nature Center!. A new walk-in refrigerator and freezer unit was delivered. It will be part of a new commissary, which is a place where food will prepared for the 60-plus species of animals that live there.
Open space, affordable housing bonds on ballot in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two bond proposals are on the ballot for voters in Buncombe County. A $30 million open space bond is proposed to help with land conservation efforts. And a $40 million bond is proposed to help increase affordable housing for people with low to moderate incomes.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Republican State Senator Chuck Edwards wakes up as the 11th District Congressman-elect. Edwards beat Jasmine Beach-Ferarra by almost 31,000 votes for Madison Cawthorne's seat. Beach-Ferarra says she called the congressman-elect late last night to wish him and his family the very best. Democrat Sherry Beasley conceded overnight...
Chuck Edwards projected winner for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The race for North Carolina's 11th Congressional Seat is officially over with Republican Chuck Edwards claiming victory. The state senator received 54% of the vote (173,706) to Democratic candidate Jasmine Beach-Ferrara's 44% (142,910). Libertarian David Coatney received 5,447 votes (2%). Jasmine Beach-Ferrara currently serves as...
What is white dust from Canton paper mill & why does it keep covering cars and homes?
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — A sticky white substance spewing from Canton's paper mill has, once again, been coating vehicles and homes in the area. It's causing frustration and health fears among those living nearby, many of whom have reached out to News 13's Help Desk for answers. We found...
Buncombe County voters approve $70M in bond proposals for affordable housing, open space
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County voters decided on two bond proposals Tuesday night, Nov. 8. The approved measures will go towards affordable housing and open space. Back in June, commissioners approved the special referendum: $40 million for affordable housing and $30 million for open space. Both passed...
A 'red tsunami:' Haywood County Republicans ready for change after midterm wins
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Republicans in Haywood County were still celebrating a night of victories in midterm elections. Some were calling the results a red wave, but county GOP leaders said it's bigger than that. Haywood County Republican Party Chair Kay Miller described election night as not just a...
Congressman Madison Cawthorn buys a house -- in Florida
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Congressman Madison Cawthorn now owns a home in southwest Florida. County records show the home in Cape Coral was purchased in August for $1.1 million. Henderson County property records show the North Carolina 11th District representative still owns a home in Hendersonville. Cawthorn, who is...
"Every voice matters" Election officials report high voter turnout in mountain counties
HAYWOOD/JACKSON/SWAIN COUNTIES, N.C. (WLOS) — It's Election Day and turnout is high, including in Western North Carolina's mountain counties. It was a similar picture in Swain, Jackson and Haywood counties on Tuesday. The early voting count suggested a high turnout for Election Day. “2,400...a little more than 2,400,” says...
Schools closed in Jackson, Cherokee as students, staff call in sick
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday was a day off from school for students in two mountain districts. Cherokee Central Schools and Jackson County Public Schools kept their doors closed after a large number of students, faculty and staff stayed home sick Thursday and Friday. The lack of adults...
Pet pals
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet little El Cap, an adorable guinea pig up for adoption with Asheville Humane Society!. She's 1.5 years old and looking for her forever home!. El Cap would do well, ideally, in a home that's had guinea pigs before. Asheville Humane can talk with households about how to own guinea pigs though, if needed.
Results coming in: Thousands across the Carolinas head to polls for 2022 midterm elections
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Polling sites across the state of North Carolina opened Tuesday at 6:30 a.m., with hundreds of voting locations across the mountains alone. Senate and House seats, a mayor's race and two Buncombe County bond referendums were among the most watched contests. With 80 out...
Consumer Reports: Don't be fooled by Facebook ads for dangerous supplements
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Facebook fans are used to seeing ads, including some for supplements that are sold with incredible-sounding health claims -- everything from treating diabetes to boosting brain power. But a new Consumer Reports investigation found that many of these ads target vulnerable Facebook users with products...
