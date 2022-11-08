ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maggie Ullman joins all-female Asheville City Council

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A fresh new face is coming to Asheville's city council. Maggie Ullman was elected Tuesday to fill Gwen Wisler's vacancy. Wisler opted not to run for reelection. With an extensive background in city government and climate change, Ullman aims to bring a new perspective to...
Winners of historic board of education vote talk top priorities

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four candidates chosen by voters will become the first elected members of the Asheville City Board of Education in nearly a century. Up until now, board members were appointed by Asheville City Council. Amy Ray, Sarah Thornburg, Rebecca Strimer and Liza English-Kelly will join the...
Asheville park continues its journey toward being rebuilt

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Board of Education held a special called meeting Monday to approve a construction proposal for Candace Pickens Park. The board of education, city of Asheville and Buncombe County approved an interlocal agreement to rebuild the park. The board of education unanimously approved...
Asheville's public tennis courts to be dual-lined for pickleball play

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday, Nov. 9 that all outdoor hard surface public tennis courts maintained by the city of Asheville will soon become dual-lined in order to convert the courts to pickleball courts for shared use. Officials said as the popularity of pickleball...
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Republican State Senator Chuck Edwards wakes up as the 11th District Congressman-elect. Edwards beat Jasmine Beach-Ferarra by almost 31,000 votes for Madison Cawthorne's seat. Beach-Ferarra says she called the congressman-elect late last night to wish him and his family the very best. Democrat Sherry Beasley conceded overnight...
Chuck Edwards projected winner for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The race for North Carolina's 11th Congressional Seat is officially over with Republican Chuck Edwards claiming victory. The state senator received 54% of the vote (173,706) to Democratic candidate Jasmine Beach-Ferrara's 44% (142,910). Libertarian David Coatney received 5,447 votes (2%). Jasmine Beach-Ferrara currently serves as...
Congressman Madison Cawthorn buys a house -- in Florida

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Congressman Madison Cawthorn now owns a home in southwest Florida. County records show the home in Cape Coral was purchased in August for $1.1 million. Henderson County property records show the North Carolina 11th District representative still owns a home in Hendersonville. Cawthorn, who is...
Pet pals

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet little El Cap, an adorable guinea pig up for adoption with Asheville Humane Society!. She's 1.5 years old and looking for her forever home!. El Cap would do well, ideally, in a home that's had guinea pigs before. Asheville Humane can talk with households about how to own guinea pigs though, if needed.
Mills River Family Dental

In honor of Veterans Day, on Friday, November 11 from 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., we will be providing free dental care for veterans! Our services include cleanings, fillings, same-day crowns, extractions and much more. At our dental practice, we pride ourselves on treating the entire family through all ages of life. For more information and to schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.millsriverdental.com/
Consumer Reports: Don't be fooled by Facebook ads for dangerous supplements

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Facebook fans are used to seeing ads, including some for supplements that are sold with incredible-sounding health claims -- everything from treating diabetes to boosting brain power. But a new Consumer Reports investigation found that many of these ads target vulnerable Facebook users with products...
